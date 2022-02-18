Moody's affirms Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation's ratings (subordinate debt Baa3); outlook stable

New York, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the ratings of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (Peapack-Gladstone) as well as the long-term ratings and assessments of its banking subsidiary, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, including the baa2 standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) ). The rating outlook for Peapack-Gladstone is stable.

The following ratings were affirmed:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Peapack-Gladstone Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa3, Stable

.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A3, Stable

..Issuer: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa3, Stable

.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Peapack-Gladstone Bank

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the bank's baa2 BCA and ratings reflects the benefits to creditors from the bank's balance sheet strengths, specifically good asset quality, sound capitalization, and low reliance on confidence-sensitive market funding, resulting in limited refinancing risk. Peapack-Gladstone operates a regional commercial banking and wealth management franchise, primarily focused on the New Jersey and New York areas, which has produced consistent but lower-than-peer levels of profitability, with a relatively high proportion of revenue from wealth management, resulting in good earnings diversification.

Moody's noted that Peapack Gladstone has a relative strong asset quality history. However, the BCA also incorporates the risks stemming from a very large commercial real estate (CRE) lending concentration, which equaled approximately to 4.6 times Moody's tangible common equity (TCE) as of 31 December 2021, and the execution challenges associated with the bank's ongoing transition from a traditional community bank to a more diversified commercial bank. This transition, which centers on greater loan portfolio diversification and additional expansion of Peapack-Gladstone's wealth management franchise, should benefit the bank's creditors through lower asset risk and greater core earnings generation and stability over the long-term. Its CRE concentration is significantly less than several years ago but has increased in 2021 with growth in multifamily mortgages. Multifamily mortgages, which is an asset class that has historically experienced lower losses through cycles than other CRE subsectors, accounted for more than half of the bank's CRE at 31 December 2021, and includes a large portion of rent-regulated properties.

The company's overall liquidity profile is a key credit strength characterized by low market funding reliance, a sizeable core deposit base, and a historically modest pool of liquid assets. The bank has improved its deposit funding as a result of strategies to gather more commercial and consumer deposits, along with the benefit of substantial systemic liquidity. Moody's expects that Peapack-Gladstone's loan growth will remain robust, funded by a combination of deposit growth, reduction of its pool of liquid resources or moderately higher use of market funding. However, the latter two are unlikely to weaken its liquidity profile.

Peapack-Gladstone's net profitability has been fairly consistent, though it historically has also been below that of its baa2 BCA peers. Preprovision earnings benefit from noninterest income, which accounts for approximately one-third of net revenue. About three-quarters of its noninterest income comes from its wealth management business which has been growing through a combination of acquisition and hiring. The company will also benefit from its asset sensitive balance sheet as interest rates rise and the deployment of excess liquidity to loans.

Moody's views Peapack-Gladstone's capitalization as sound. Its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio has decreased 131 basis points over the last year to 10.62% as of 31 December 2021. The decline is largely the result of share repurchases. Further decline is likely in 2022 but not to the same degree.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Peapack-Gladstone's BCA could be upgraded if it maintains the recent enhancements in its funding structure, even if its liquid resources decline back to pre-pandemic levels. Reduction of the CRE concentration without increasing credit risk and while maintaining capitalization would also be positive for the BCA. A higher BCA would likely lead to higher ratings.

The company's diversification and growth strategy appears conservatively managed, but indications of excessive risk-taking or material funding of growth with non-core sources could adversely affect the BCA. Significant weakening of capitalization or profitability could also result in a lower BCA. A lower BCA would likely lead to lower ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rita Sahu, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Andrea Usai

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

