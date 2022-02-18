Moody's affirms Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation's ratings (subordinate debt Baa3); outlook stable

New York, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the ratings of Peapack-Gladstone
Financial Corporation (Peapack-Gladstone) as well as the long-term
ratings and assessments of its banking subsidiary, Peapack-Gladstone
Bank, including the baa2 standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA)
). The rating outlook for Peapack-Gladstone is stable.
The following ratings were affirmed:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Peapack-Gladstone Bank
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed baa2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
baa2
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-2(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Baa1(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed P-2
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-2
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed Baa2
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed Baa2
.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed Baa3, Stable
.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-2
.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed A3, Stable
..Issuer: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed Baa3, Stable
.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local
Currency), Affirmed Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Peapack-Gladstone Bank
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the bank's baa2 BCA and ratings reflects the
benefits to creditors from the bank's balance sheet strengths, specifically
good asset quality, sound capitalization, and low reliance
on confidence-sensitive market funding, resulting in limited
refinancing risk. Peapack-Gladstone operates a regional
commercial banking and wealth management franchise, primarily focused
on the New Jersey and New York areas, which has produced consistent
but lower-than-peer levels of profitability, with
a relatively high proportion of revenue from wealth management,
resulting in good earnings diversification.
Moody's noted that Peapack Gladstone has a relative strong asset
quality history. However, the BCA also incorporates the risks
stemming from a very large commercial real estate (CRE) lending concentration,
which equaled approximately to 4.6 times Moody's tangible
common equity (TCE) as of 31 December 2021, and the execution challenges
associated with the bank's ongoing transition from a traditional
community bank to a more diversified commercial bank. This transition,
which centers on greater loan portfolio diversification and additional
expansion of Peapack-Gladstone's wealth management franchise,
should benefit the bank's creditors through lower asset risk and
greater core earnings generation and stability over the long-term.
Its CRE concentration is significantly less than several years ago but
has increased in 2021 with growth in multifamily mortgages. Multifamily
mortgages, which is an asset class that has historically experienced
lower losses through cycles than other CRE subsectors, accounted
for more than half of the bank's CRE at 31 December 2021,
and includes a large portion of rent-regulated properties.
The company's overall liquidity profile is a key credit strength
characterized by low market funding reliance, a sizeable core deposit
base, and a historically modest pool of liquid assets. The
bank has improved its deposit funding as a result of strategies to gather
more commercial and consumer deposits, along with the benefit of
substantial systemic liquidity. Moody's expects that Peapack-Gladstone's
loan growth will remain robust, funded by a combination of deposit
growth, reduction of its pool of liquid resources or moderately
higher use of market funding. However, the latter two are
unlikely to weaken its liquidity profile.
Peapack-Gladstone's net profitability has been fairly consistent,
though it historically has also been below that of its baa2 BCA peers.
Preprovision earnings benefit from noninterest income, which accounts
for approximately one-third of net revenue. About three-quarters
of its noninterest income comes from its wealth management business which
has been growing through a combination of acquisition and hiring.
The company will also benefit from its asset sensitive balance sheet as
interest rates rise and the deployment of excess liquidity to loans.
Moody's views Peapack-Gladstone's capitalization as
sound. Its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio has decreased 131 basis points
over the last year to 10.62% as of 31 December 2021.
The decline is largely the result of share repurchases. Further
decline is likely in 2022 but not to the same degree.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Peapack-Gladstone's BCA could be upgraded if it maintains
the recent enhancements in its funding structure, even if its liquid
resources decline back to pre-pandemic levels. Reduction
of the CRE concentration without increasing credit risk and while maintaining
capitalization would also be positive for the BCA. A higher BCA
would likely lead to higher ratings.
The company's diversification and growth strategy appears conservatively
managed, but indications of excessive risk-taking or material
funding of growth with non-core sources could adversely affect
the BCA. Significant weakening of capitalization or profitability
could also result in a lower BCA. A lower BCA would likely lead
to lower ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Rita Sahu, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Andrea Usai
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653