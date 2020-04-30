Moody's affirms Pelican's ratings, including the B3 CFR; outlook changed to negative

$500 million of rated debt instruments
New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
all ratings of Pelican Products, Inc. ("Pelican"),
including the B3 corporate family rating ("CFR"), the
B3-PD probability of default rating, and the B2 senior secured
first lien and Caa2 second lien ratings. Moody's changed
the outlook to negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings reflect Pelican's exposure to cyclical industrial and
consumer end markets, its modest scale in a fragmented and highly
competitive landscape, and high financial leverage for its business
risk. Moody's estimates debt/EBITDA in the high 6x range
(after Moody's standard adjustments), pro forma for $20mm
drawn on company's revolver in March 2020. Less than $10
million of the revolver remains available. The company is susceptible
to commodity price volatility, including for resins, steel
and aluminum, and exposed to potential supply chain disruptions
as a result of the pandemic. This could lead to higher input costs.
With about 40% of non-U.S. sales and U.S.
dollar-based reporting and denominated debt, Pelican faces
foreign exchange headwinds. Moody's expects these factors
to weigh on the company's earnings through 2021, with adjusted
EBITDA margins tightening towards the mid-teens range. Moody's
notes that despite revenue growth in recent years, operating earnings
have remained relatively flat in the face of competitive pricing pressure
and ongoing investments to support growth.
Pelican offers products with well-recognized brands for its quality
protective cases, and has focused on product diversification and
investments in innovation to enhance its competitiveness. The company
should benefit from increased demand for biothermal products (25%-30%
of revenue) to the healthcare industry, driven by the pandemic.
This should provide some offset to the meaningful pressure on weakening
industrial and consumer markets. Along with cost reduction measures,
the favorable trend in biothermal products should ease some margin pressure.
Liquidity is currently adequate, with unrestricted cash of about
$42 million, less than $10 million of revolver availability
and no meaningful debt maturities. Moody's expects modest
positive free cash flow in the near term.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of deteriorating
end-market and macroeconomic conditions, heightened by the
coronavirus pandemic, and limited availability on the revolver.
This leaves little cushion to absorb unforeseen circumstances, given
deepening recessionary conditions and continued uncertainty as to the
timing and potential magnitude of the effect on the company's markets.
In terms of corporate governance, event risk is increased with private
equity ownership.
Moody's took the following actions on Pelican Products, Inc.:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Pelican Products, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6, from LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Pelican Products, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A ratings upgrade is unlikely until operating conditions improve along
with the broad macroeconomic environment. Over time, the
ratings could be upgraded if the company were to grow its scale while
improving margins meaningfully from current levels and apply free cash
flow to debt reduction. This would result in debt-to-EBITDA
in the low 5x range and free cash flow-to-debt sustained
in the high-single digits, accompanied by the maintenance
of a good liquidity profile, including a greater revolver size and
availability.
Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects material weakening
in sales or margins, EBITA-to-interest below 1.5x
or debt/EBITDA to be sustained above 6.25x. As well,
a meaningful decline in the cash balance, diminishing revolver availability
or weaker than expected free cash flow could also lead to a ratings downgrade,
as could weakening of financial reporting. Debt financed acquisitions
or shareholder returns that increase leverage would also drive downward
ratings pressure.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Pelican designs, develops, manufactures and markets watertight
protective containers and professional lighting equipment, for use
in a variety of end markets including consumer, industrial,
commercial, biopharma, and military markets and is a portfolio
company of Behrman Capital. Pelican is based in Torrance,
CA, and operates in 21 countries with 27 offices and 6 manufacturing
facilities around the world. Net revenues were approximately $432
million as of the last twelve months ended September 30, 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Yvonne Njogu
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Robert Jankowitz
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653