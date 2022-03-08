Moody's affirms PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust's ratings; outlook revised to negative from stable

New York, March 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust's (PMT) corporate family rating at
Ba3 and its long-term issuer rating at B2. Moody's
has also revised PMT's outlook to negative from stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed B2
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's affirmation of PMT's Ba3 corporate family rating reflects
the company's franchise position as a top ten US mortgage producer,
solid capital levels and experienced management team. Partly offsetting
these credit strengths are the risks to creditors from the company's modest
profitability, its government-sponsored enterprise (GSE)
credit risk transfer (CRT) investments, along with the refinancing-related
risks embedded in the company's reliance on short-term secured
funding to finance its origination pipeline. In addition,
the CFR reflects PMT's reliance on PennyMac Financial Services Inc.,
as PMT is almost entirely reliant on the employees and resources of the
company as its manager.
PMT reported modest net income of approximately $56.9 million
for 2021, compared to $52.4 million for 2020,
resulting in a net income to average managed assets ratios of 0.4%
and 0.7%, respectively. With rising interest
rates, Moody's expects the company's profitability to increase modestly
but continue to be constrained over the next 12-18 months because
of lower origination volumes and gain-on-sale margins.
PMT's capitalization has declined but remains adequate, evidencing
the company's ability to absorb unexpected losses, should these
occur. Capitalization for PMT as measured by tangible common equity
to tangible managed assets (TCE/TMA) decreased to 17.2%
as of 31 December 2021 from 20.0% as of year-end
2020, reflecting a return of capital to shareholders; Moody's
expects PMT's capital levels to further decline modestly over the next
12-18 months, due to the challenging mortgage production
environment driven by declining origination volumes and depressed gain-on-sale
margins, but remain within a range that is appropriate for Moody's
assessment of the company's asset risks.
PMT has diversified its funding profile through its MSR secured funding
facilities, a credit positive. Furthermore, PMT's
multi-year term notes provide term financing for all of its funded
CRT investments, a credit positive since term notes do not contain
mark-to-market provisions that could result in margin calls.
Furthermore, the majority of term notes may be extended by an additional
two years at PMT's discretion, which reduces refinancing risk for
the company.
Moody's revised PMT's outlook to negative from stable based
on Moody's view that challenging operating conditions in the government-sponsored
enterprise (GSE) correspondent lending space will continue to pressure
PMT's revenues and profitability, and result in a decrease
in the company's capitalization as dividends outpace net income,
over the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Since PMT has a negative outlook, a ratings upgrade is unlikely
over the next 12-18 months. The outlook could return to
stable if the company's earnings improve such that return on assets
increases and is expected to remain above 2.0%, and
if capitalization as measured by TCE/TMA increases to above 17.5%.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company improves its profitability
and maintains strong capital levels, for example evidenced by net
income to average managed assets increasing to and remaining above 4.0%,
and TCE/TMA increasing and remaining consistently above 20.0%.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company's capitalization as measured
by tangible common equity to tangible managed assets declines and remains
below 15%. The ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's
expects the company's through-the-cycle profitability
to remain below 1.5% net income to average managed assets,
or if its liquidity position deteriorates materially.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
