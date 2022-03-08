Moody's affirms PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust's ratings; outlook revised to negative from stable

New York, March 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust's (PMT) corporate family rating at Ba3 and its long-term issuer rating at B2. Moody's has also revised PMT's outlook to negative from stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's affirmation of PMT's Ba3 corporate family rating reflects the company's franchise position as a top ten US mortgage producer, solid capital levels and experienced management team. Partly offsetting these credit strengths are the risks to creditors from the company's modest profitability, its government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) credit risk transfer (CRT) investments, along with the refinancing-related risks embedded in the company's reliance on short-term secured funding to finance its origination pipeline. In addition, the CFR reflects PMT's reliance on PennyMac Financial Services Inc., as PMT is almost entirely reliant on the employees and resources of the company as its manager.

PMT reported modest net income of approximately $56.9 million for 2021, compared to $52.4 million for 2020, resulting in a net income to average managed assets ratios of 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively. With rising interest rates, Moody's expects the company's profitability to increase modestly but continue to be constrained over the next 12-18 months because of lower origination volumes and gain-on-sale margins.

PMT's capitalization has declined but remains adequate, evidencing the company's ability to absorb unexpected losses, should these occur. Capitalization for PMT as measured by tangible common equity to tangible managed assets (TCE/TMA) decreased to 17.2% as of 31 December 2021 from 20.0% as of year-end 2020, reflecting a return of capital to shareholders; Moody's expects PMT's capital levels to further decline modestly over the next 12-18 months, due to the challenging mortgage production environment driven by declining origination volumes and depressed gain-on-sale margins, but remain within a range that is appropriate for Moody's assessment of the company's asset risks.

PMT has diversified its funding profile through its MSR secured funding facilities, a credit positive. Furthermore, PMT's multi-year term notes provide term financing for all of its funded CRT investments, a credit positive since term notes do not contain mark-to-market provisions that could result in margin calls. Furthermore, the majority of term notes may be extended by an additional two years at PMT's discretion, which reduces refinancing risk for the company.

Moody's revised PMT's outlook to negative from stable based on Moody's view that challenging operating conditions in the government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) correspondent lending space will continue to pressure PMT's revenues and profitability, and result in a decrease in the company's capitalization as dividends outpace net income, over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Since PMT has a negative outlook, a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. The outlook could return to stable if the company's earnings improve such that return on assets increases and is expected to remain above 2.0%, and if capitalization as measured by TCE/TMA increases to above 17.5%. The ratings could be upgraded if the company improves its profitability and maintains strong capital levels, for example evidenced by net income to average managed assets increasing to and remaining above 4.0%, and TCE/TMA increasing and remaining consistently above 20.0%.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's capitalization as measured by tangible common equity to tangible managed assets declines and remains below 15%. The ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's expects the company's through-the-cycle profitability to remain below 1.5% net income to average managed assets, or if its liquidity position deteriorates materially.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gene Berman

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald Robertson

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

