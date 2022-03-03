Moody's affirms Pentair's ratings on Manitowoc Ice acquisition (Senior Unsecured at Baa3)

New York, March 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed its ratings for Pentair Finance S.a.r.l. (Pentair), the financing subsidiary of Pentair plc, including the company's senior unsecured debt ratings at Baa3. The ratings are being affirmed following Pentair's intention to acquire Manitowoc Ice ("Manitowoc Ice"), the Ice Machine business of Welbilt, for $1.6 billion. The ratings outlook remains stable.

The affirmation of the Baa3 ratings, while maintaining the stable outlook, reflects Moody's expectation of deleveraging following the pending acquisition of Manitowoc Ice. Pro forma for the acquisition, debt/EBITDA will increase to 3.2x, but Moody's expects that debt/EBITDA will decline to 2.5x over the next 12 to 18 months. The affirmation also reflects the strategic benefits of the acquisition, including expansion of Pentair's Commercial Water Solutions platform. The acquisition will also modestly increase Pentair's revenue scale to over $4 billion while favorably contributing to the company's margin and cash flow profile.

"Despite the meaningful increase in leverage for the acquisition, Pentair's very low pre-acquisition leverage and strong cash generation provided the company with meaningful cushion to increase debt and maintain its investment grade rating" said Gigi Adamo, Vice President and Senior Analyst.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Pentair Finance S.a.r.l.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Pentair Finance S.a.r.l.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Pentair's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's strong market position in its pool and water treatment and filtration businesses, as well as brand recognition across its residential and commercial end markets. Further, over 70% of revenue is derived from replacement and aftermarket business, which provides good margins and predictable cash flows. These fundamentals result in steady operating performance given the different demand drivers in each market. Further, Pentair generates strong free cash flow.

Favorable long-term fundamentals include addressing global water scarcity, increasing environmental regulations and the need for a clean water supply. Moody's believes that over the next 12 to 18 months, revenue growth will be underpinned by the realization of price increases enacted in 2021 as well as continued positive fundamentals in both the company's residential and commercial-based businesses. The company's strong operating performance amid the coronavirus pandemic and maintenance of solid credit metrics demonstrate the durability of the business.

At the same time, Pentair's revenue scale (annual sales approximate $4.0 billion) is moderate compared to some other large industrial manufacturers, and it has inherent seasonality, particularly in its pool end-market that comprises 60% of the company's Consumer Solutions business. Further, Moody's expects macro-economic related supply chain and inflationary cost pressures to continue to present near-term headwinds to profit margins. Acquisition integration risk as well as uncertainty regarding the timing and pace of deleveraging are also credit risks.

The stable outlook is based on Moody's expectation that the company will successfully integrate the Manitowoc Ice acquisition and that it will favorably contribute to the company's margin and cash flow profile. Further, it is Moody's expectation that the company will proactively repay debt such that debt/EBITDA improves to 2.5x over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would be considered if the company meaningfully reduces debt while demonstrating a smooth and successful integration of the Manitowoc Ice acquisition. Specifically, debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.5x could support an upgrade. Maintenance of very strong liquidity including increasing cash reserves to levels commensurate with similarly-rated peers could also support an upgrade.

Conversely, Moody's could lower the ratings if the company experiences integration challenges, adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3.5x or if free cash flow weakens materially. Meaningful revenue declines or an increase in top-line or earnings volatility as well as margin erosion could pressure ratings downward.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Pentair Finance S.a.r.l. is the financing subsidiary of Pentair plc. Pentair plc is a pure play water industrial manufacturing company with two reportable segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies. In the company's Consumer Solutions segment, it manufactures residential and commercial pool equipment including pumps, filters and heaters. This segment also includes water treatment products. The company's Industrial & Flow Technologies business segment includes the company's fluid treatment products including advanced filters, pumps, valves and nozzles. Pro forma annual revenues approximate $4 billion.

