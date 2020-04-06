Moody's affirms Pepkor Holdings' ratings: outlook negative

|
|
06 Apr 2020
DIFC - Dubai, April 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed Pepkor Holdings Limited's (Pepkor) Ba3 corporate family
rating (CFR), Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR),
and A3.za corporate family National Scale Rating (NSR).
At the same time, Moody's has changed the rating outlook to negative
from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The decision to change the outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's
expectations that the spread of the coronavirus will negatively impact
the company's cash flow generation at least in the first half of calendar
year 2020. It also reflects uncertainty regarding demand and supply
chain.
The nationwide lockdown imposed by the South African government will negatively
affect revenues, EBITDA and cash flow generation. Moody's
believes that Pepkor is particularly vulnerable because of its large store
base which are now closed across the country. However, Pepkor's
liquidity position is sufficient to meet its financial obligations in
the next 12 months. On 9 March 2020, Pepkor issued its first
bonds: R800m maturing in 2023 and R206m maturing in 2025.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak,
deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices,
and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. The apparel retail
sector is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock
given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
Pepkor's ratings reflect the South Africa-based retailer's (1)
very strong position in the South African retail market through its Pep
and Ackermans clothing and general merchandise stores included in Pepkor's
Clothing and General Merchandise segment, which makes up 88%
of the group's operating profits; (2) the strong recognition of PEP
as a brand amongst budget-conscious consumers with some upside
to sales from down trading in periods of pressure on disposable income
with growth largely maintained even in up economic cycles where its regular
customer base spends more; (3) stable credit metrics over the past
three years, including moderate leverage which is likely to increase
this year because of the lost cash flows due to store closures; (4)
good liquidity profile and conservative financial policies; and (5)
protection from online clothing retailers with natural barriers given
PEP and Ackermans low prices backed by an extensive and sophisticated
sourcing and logistics supply chain that keep cost of doing business low.
The ratings also factor in (1) the expectation of challenging trading
conditions in South Africa because of low consumer confidence and rising
unemployment which are likely to affect Pepkor's furniture and building
materials businesses the most; (2) limited geographical diversification
outside of South Africa; (3) the risks related to the build-up
and performance of the company's credit books, despite the moderately
low credit contribution of 9% of group sales; and (4) the
majority ownership by Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
(Steinhoff), a Netherlands incorporated investment holding company,
which came under severe financial duress following accounting irregularities
announced in December 2017 but which has agreed to a Company Voluntary
Agreement (CVA) with creditors until 31 December 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. A positive
rating action is unlikely to arise until the coronavirus outbreak has
been brought under control, store closure restrictions are lifted,
and it is evident that consumer sentiment has not materially affected
demand for Pepkor's products. Pepkor's rating is also currently
constrained due to the uncertainty that is created by Steinhoff's majority
shareholding. Steinhoff's liquidity pressures could resurface after
the standstill agreement entered into with creditors lapses at the end
of 2021. The rating or outlook could benefit from a change in ownership
as long as the company continues to perform in line with Moody's expectations
while maintaining debt/EBITDA below 3x along with good liquidity and strong
market positions.
A rating downgrade is possible if the lock-down in South Africa
is further extended posing the risk of a severe loss of cash flows.
Downward pressure on Pepkor's rating would also result if (1) gross debt/EBITDA
trends above 4x; (2) retained cash flow to net debt were to fall
sustainably below 20%; or (3) EBIT/Interest Expense was not
maintained above 2.5x. Furthermore, a downgrade could
occur if Pepkor creditors' interests were weakened due to Steinhoff interference
through its majority shareholding. Any marked deterioration in
Pepkor's liquidity profile could also place pressure on the ratings.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Pepkor is South Africa's largest non-grocery retailer and second
largest retailer with revenues of ZAR 69.6 billion ($4.75
billion) for its fiscal 2019. The company employs 56,100
staff and is one of South Africa's biggest tenants with over 5,000
stores and 2 million m2 of retail space occupied. Pepkor also has
over 300 stores in sub Saharan Africa outside South Africa, Botswana,
Lesotho, Namibia and Eswatini (formerly Swaziland). The company's
origins date back over 100 years with the company having navigated numerous
economic and political cycles throughout South Africa's history.
Pepkor, through its primary offering, caters to the lower
end of the market, focusing on the value conscious consumers.
PEP, which caters to the discount market, and Ackermans,
which caters to the lower middle market, contributes 85%
of Pepkor's Clothing and General Merchandise segment revenue while this
segment makes up 88% of Pepkor's group operating profit.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lahlou Meksaoui
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Middle East Limited
Regulated by the DFSA
Gate Precinct 3, Level 3
P.O. Box 506845
DIFC - Dubai
UAE
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Mario Santangelo
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Middle East Limited
Regulated by the DFSA
Gate Precinct 3, Level 3
P.O. Box 506845
DIFC - Dubai
UAE
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
