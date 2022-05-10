Moody's affirms Perforce Software's CFR at B3; outlook stable

New York, May 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirms Perforce Software, Inc.'s ("Perforce") B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the company's proposed $250 million incremental first lien senior secured term loan. The B2 rating on the existing first lien senior secured bank credit facility remains unchanged. The outlook remains stable.

Net proceeds from the proposed incremental term loan, along with $41 million of balance sheet cash and new sponsor cash equity, will be used to fund the acquisition of Puppet, Inc. ("Puppet"), an infrastructure automation software platform. Puppet's solutions enable users to deliver, update, monitor, and secure software across physical and virtual machines.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Perforce Software, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Perforce Software, Inc.

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Perforce Software, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects highly aggressive financial policies underpinned by the very high leverage levels following the proposed transaction. Pro forma for the transaction, adjusted leverage will exceed 10x based on December 31, 2021 results after adjusting for certain one-time expenses. Pro forma for actioned cost synergies related to the acquisition of Puppet, Inc., leverage will approach 8x. In addition, by including the change in deferred revenue, debt to adjusted cash EBITDA leverage would be in the high 7x range.

Given the very high leverage levels, there is limited room in the current rating for operating mishaps. We view integration risks to be relatively high given the magnitude of the prospective cost synergies relative to Puppet's current EBITDA loss and ongoing integration activities related to smaller recent acquisitions. Still, Moody's expects the company will be successful in achieving its operating targets given that over 75% of the planned cost savings are based on the elimination of redundant positions and infrastructure. The B3 rating is forward looking and Moody's expects Perforce to reduce adjusted leverage to below the 7.5x downgrade trigger by the end of 2023 primarily through EBITDA growth as cost savings are achieved. Meanwhile, the acquisition of Puppet will add complementary product offerings with a leadership position as a provider of infrastructure automation and configuration management software with a large and growing open-source community. Furthermore, the addition of Puppet into the Perforce product portfolio brings development operations (DevOps) functionality across the full development tool chain.

The B3 CFR is supported by Perforce's track record of integrating acquisitions without significant impact to operating performance. The credit profile also incorporates Moody's expectation that Perforce will continue to generate organic revenue growth supported by good demand for a number of leading products targeting the development operations (DevOps) software market. Perforce also benefits from it's high percentage of recurring revenue streams, gross retention rates in the low 90% range, and the potential to improve adjusted EBITDA margins within the next 12 months and good free cash flow conversion. This should result in FCF/debt in the 3% to 4% range over the next year.

The DevOps software market is expected to grow in the mid teens percentage range or better reflecting good demand which is consistent with the ongoing trend for enterprises to invest in their own digital transformations and the positive outlook for the overall technology sector. Recent acquisitions, including the Puppet transaction, continue to expand Perforce's offerings and provide cross selling opportunities. Ratings are constrained, however, by the company's very high leverage, and ongoing integration costs that could pressure free cash flow generation.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Perforce will grow revenues organically in the mid to high single digit percent range and generate free cash flow to gross debt approaching 4% over the next 12-18 months. Moody's also expects the company will achieve targeted cost synergies for the Puppet acquisition. Over the next 12 months, there could be downward pressure on ratings to the extent that Perforce were to delay reduction in leverage by issuing debt to fund another acquisition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Perforce's ratings could be downgraded if:

- The company is unable to integrate the Puppet acquisition or achieve planned cost savings resulting in adjusted debt to EBITDA sustained above 7.5x; and

- Liquidity weakens or if free cash flow were negative due to higher-than-expected costs as a result of integration issues.

- A higher proportion of first lien debt in the capital structure could pressure the instrument rating.

Although unlikely in the near to medium term, the ratings could be upgraded if Perforce exhibits:

- Strong revenue growth along with term loan repayment leading to adjusted debt to EBITDA declining to less than 6.5x (with limited addbacks to EBITDA) on a sustained basis; and

- Good liquidity with a largely undrawn revolver and adjusted free cash flow to debt sustained over 5%.

Liquidity

Perforce's liquidity is expected to be good, supported by $20 million of cash at the close, full availability under its $75 million revolver, and Moody's expectation for $30 - $35 million of free cash flow over the next 12 months. Perforce's cash flow exhibits some seasonality as a significant portion of company's renewals occur in the first quarter and mid-way through the second quarter. Capital expenditures are modest while the annual term loan amortization is $11 million.

The 1st lien and 2nd lien term loans have no financial covenants, but the revolver comes with a springing 8.1x maximum 1st lien net leverage covenant when revolver usage exceeds 35%. Net proceeds from asset sales (100%) are required to reduce 1st lien term loan balances unless reinvested within 18 months, with step-downs to 50%, 25%, and 0% based on 1st lien leverage (as defined).

Structural Considerations

The new first lien term loan is expected to be pari-passu with the existing facility. Instrument ratings for the 1st lien term loan and revolver (B2, LGD3), are one notch above the B3 CFR reflecting the credit facility's 1st lien position ahead of the 2nd lien term loan (unrated), as well as the company's overall PDR of B3-PD and the expectation for an average family recovery in a default scenario.

The revolver and term loans are supported by guarantees and a first lien on substantially all assets of the company while the 2nd lien term loan have the same guarantees, but a 2nd lien on assets. The revolver and term loans continue to benefit from a guarantee by Perforce Intermediate Holdings, LLC, an intermediate holding company.

ESG considerations

As a software company, Perforce's exposure to environmental risk is considered low. Social risks are considered moderate, in line with the software sector. Broadly, the main credit risks stemming from social issues are linked to data security, diversity in the workplace and access to highly skilled workers. We view Perforce's governance risks as elevated, given its private equity ownership and associated higher tolerance for financial risk. The risk of future debt-funded acquisitions and dividend distributions is also high. Financial disclosures for sponsor-owned companies are not as timely and comprehensive as compared to publicly owned companies.

