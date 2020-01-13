Moody's affirms Pertamina's Baa2 ratings; outlook stable

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking "I AGREE" [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody's inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking "I AGREE"] (the "Information"). References herein to "Moody's" include Moody's Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers Pertamina (Persero) (P.T.) Related Research Credit Opinion: Pertamina (Persero) (P.T.): Update to credit analysis Announcement: Moody's: US-China trade tensions and slowing economic growth cloud 2020 outlook for Asian (ex-Japan) non-financial companies Issuer Profile: Pertamina (Persero) (P.T.): Key Facts and Statistics - Fiscal 2018 Rating Action: Moody's assigns Baa2 to Pertamina's MTN drawdown Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Pertamina (Persero) (P.T.) Rating Action: Moody's affirms Pertamina's Baa2 ratings; outlook stable 13 Jan 2020 Singapore, January 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Pertamina (Persero) (P.T.)'s Baa2 issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings, (P)Baa2 senior unsecured MTN ratings, and baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). Moody's has also assigned a Baa2 rating to the proposed senior unsecured USD notes to be issued by Pertamina. The notes will be issued under Pertamina's global medium-term note program and the proceeds will be used for capital spending and general corporate purposes. The ratings outlook is stable. RATINGS RATIONALE "The ratings affirmation reflects our expectation that Pertamina will maintain credit metrics that are supportive of its ratings, despite the increase in working capital outflow, due to delayed subsidy reimbursement and higher capital spending," says Vikas Halan, a Moody's Senior Vice President. In 2018, the Government of Indonesia (Baa2 stable) agreed to reimburse Pertamina for the revenue shortfall arising from the difference between the government-regulated sale price and market-linked price for specific types of fuel. However, these reimbursements are not immediately accretive to cash inflow because they will be paid by installments on a deferred basis starting in 2020. As of 30 September 2019, Pertamina had $5.3 billion of receivables from the Government of Indonesia (Baa2 stable) as against $2.2 billion as of 31 December 2017. The increase is largely on account of a delay in the receipt of compensation from the government for the selling certain petroleum products at subsidized prices. "Pertamina expects to start receiving compensation from the government in installments from this year, which will improve its cash flows," says Halan, who is also Moody's Lead Analyst for Pertamina. Moody's expects Pertamina's capital spending over the next 3 years to average around $6-$7 billion annually as against $3 billion over the last three years. The increase in capital spending will be driven by the company's plan to increase in refining capacity and efficiency. Also, Pertamina will start spending in development of new oil & gas that has been awarded by the government in 2018 and 2019. This will result in increase in company's total borrowings. Consequently, Moody's estimates that Pertamina's retained cash flow to net debt will deteriorate to 27%-28% from about 38% for the 12 months ended September 2019 but will still remain supportive of its ratings. However, any delay in the disbursement by the government or continued price-freeze will result in further deterioration in Pertamina's credit metrics. Pertamina's Baa2 issuer rating primarily reflects its standalone credit quality, as captured in its baa3 BCA. The issuer rating reflects Pertamina's strategically important position as Indonesia's national integrated oil and gas company, contributing significant upstream production, and accounting for substantially all of the country's refineries, fuel marketing stations and gas pipelines. At the same time, the rating also takes into account Pertamina's exposure to an evolving regulatory environment in Indonesia, and a high degree of execution risk associated with its sizable investment plan. The Baa2 issuer rating also incorporates Moody's expectation of the very high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of Indonesia to Pertamina in times of need, and very high interdependence between the two parties. Moody's support assessment is based on Pertamina's strategic importance, given its important role in oil and gas exploration, petroleum product distribution and gas distribution in the country, as well as the government's close supervision of its strategies and budget. In terms of environmental, social and governance factors, the ratings consider the following: For environmental factors, Pertamina's issuer rating incorporates the environment risk that the company is exposed to through its oil & gas businesses. Nevertheless, the risk is somewhat mitigated by the high proportion of natural gas in its production mix, which accounted for about 57% of its total oil & gas production in 2018. With regards to social factors, Pertamina's business mix includes sectors that are exposed to moderate to high social risks, especially issues related to responsible production and health & safety. This social risk is mitigated by the company's long track record of operating its businesses without any major incidents. As for governance factors, the issuer rating incorporates Pertamina's status as a 100% government-owned company, the government practice of appointing all of Pertamina's Board of Commissioners and its significant control over the company's operational and financial policies. Despite being unlisted, Pertamina publishes quarterly financial statements and maintains a reasonable degree of transparency into its operating performance. Even though Pertamina does not have publicly committed financial policies, it has maintained conservative credit metrics and robust liquidity. Pertamina's has strong liquidity as of 30 September 2019 with cash and cash equivalent of $8.1 billion as against debt maturing over next 12 months of $2.5 billion. The outlook on Pertamina's ratings is stable, reflecting the stable outlook for Indonesia's sovereign rating, as well as Moody's expectation that Pertamina will manage its capital expenditure program, such that its financial metrics will remain supportive of its BCA. Moody's will upgrade Pertamina's Baa2 issuer rating if (1) Moody's upgrades the Indonesian government's Baa2 sovereign rating; (2) the company's BCA is maintained at least at the current baa3 level; and (3) the support assessment incorporated in the rating remains unchanged. An upgrade of the BCA alone will not result in an upgrade of Pertamina's issuer rating. Moody's will consider upgrading Pertamina's BCA to baa2 if it (1) establishes a track record of increasing petroleum product prices in a rising oil price environment, which will demonstrate the resilience of its downstream earnings; and (2) demonstrates sustained improvements in its credit profile and maintains financial discipline as it pursues growth. Credit metrics indicative of an improvement in Pertamina's BCA include retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt exceeding 25%-30%, adjusted debt/capital below 45%-50%, and EBITDA/interest exceeding 6x, all on a sustained basis. Pertamina's issuer rating may face downward pressure if (1) Indonesia's sovereign rating is lowered; (2) the company's BCA falls below ba2; or (3) government ownership of Pertamina falls, or government control is reduced by some other means; factors which would require a reassessment of the level of government support incorporated into Pertamina's ratings. Downward pressure on Pertamina's BCA could develop if its credit metrics deteriorate because of (1) changes in the fuel pricing framework that result in a substantial erosion of the company's earnings; (2) large debt-funded expansions, acquisitions or dividend payments; or (3) a sustained decline in margins or efficiency of operations. Credit metrics indicative of a deterioration in its BCA to ba1 include RCF/net debt below 20%, adjusted debt/capital above 55%, or EBITDA/interest below 5x. The methodologies used in these ratings were Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019, and Government-Related Issuers published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. Pertamina (Persero) (P.T.) is a 100% Indonesian government-owned, fully-integrated oil and gas corporation, with operations in upstream exploration and production, gas transmission and distribution, and downstream refining and marketing. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



