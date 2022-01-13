Moody's affirms Pertamina's Baa2 ratings; outlook stable

Singapore, January 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Pertamina (Persero) (P.T.)'s
Baa2 issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings, (P)Baa2 senior unsecured
medium-term note (MTN) program ratings and its Baseline Credit
Assessment (BCA) of baa3.
The rating outlook remains stable.
"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Pertamina
will maintain conservative credit metrics as it prudently grows its core
businesses as well as diversify into cleaner energy," says
Hui Ting Sim, a Moody's Analyst.
"The recent environment of higher oil prices has weighed on downstream
earnings at Pertamina as the company is required to sell certain fuels
at government-mandated prices. However, the company
expects to receive government reimbursements for the revenue shortfall,"
adds Sim.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Pertamina's Baa2 issuer rating reflects: (1) its BCA of baa3;
and (2) one notch of uplift based on Moody's expectation of a very
high likelihood of extraordinary support for the company from the government
of Indonesia (Baa2 stable) in times of need.
Moody's expects Pertamina's credit metrics to remain supportive
of its BCA based on the rating agency's medium-term Brent
crude price assumptions of $50-$70 per barrel.
Moody's estimates that Pertamina will incur losses at its downstream
segment if crude prices are above $60 per barrel because the company
has to sell certain petroleum products domestically at subsidized prices.
During the first nine months of 2021, Pertamina's EBITDA fell
23% year on year to $4.4 billion even though Brent
crude prices increased by around 60% during the same period.
Nevertheless, the company expects these losses to be partly offset
by subsidy and compensation reimbursements from the government.
Since 2018, the government has reimbursed $2.7 billion
to Pertamina for the revenue shortfall arising from the difference between
the government-regulated sale price and market-linked price
for specific types of fuel. Pertamina estimates that government
compensation for 2021 will be at least $1.5 billion.
While these reimbursements will be an immediate boost to earnings,
they will not be immediately accretive to cash inflow because they will
be paid by installments on a deferred basis.
The takeover of Rokan oil block by Pertamina in August 2021 will also
boost production and upstream earnings. According to the company,
production at Rokan block in November 2021 averaged around 160 thousand
barrels of oil equivalent per day per day (kboepd). The Rokan block
is under a gross split scheme, which entails higher execution risk
as it will require Pertamina to prudently control costs and investments
to generate a profit. Moody's forecasts Pertamina's
average daily production will increase to around 1,000 kboepd in
2022 from 866 kboepd in the 9 months of 2021 following the addition of
Rokan block.
Pertamina has planned for significant investments during 2022-24
to scale up its core businesses and expand its presence in cleaner energy.
However, Moody's projections have only assumed that the company
will spend about $6 billion per year from 2022-24 given
Pertamina's track record of financial prudence and spending significantly
lower than its budgeted capital spending. Moody's expects
Pertamina adjusted retained cash flow to net debt and EBITDA to interest
to be around 40%-50% and 7.5x-8.5x,
respectively, over the next 12-18 months. Pertamina's
credit metrics will be much weaker than Moody's projections should
the company execute fully on its ambitious growth plans.
Pertamina plays a crucial role in oil and gas exploration in Indonesia,
and accounts for substantially all of the country's refineries,
fuel marketing stations and gas pipelines. The company is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of the Indonesian government and mandated to execute on Indonesia's
hydrocarbon agenda and safeguard energy security. As such,
Pertamina's strategies and budget are closely supervised by the government.
These factors support Moody's assessment of a very high likelihood of
government support in a distressed situation, and very high interdependence
between the two parties.
The baa3 BCA reflects Pertamina's integrated oil and gas operations with
significant scale in upstream production and downstream businesses.
At the same time, Pertamina's strengths are balanced by its exposure
to an evolving regulatory environment in Indonesia and a high degree of
execution risk associated with its sizable investment plan.
Pertamina has excellent liquidity. As of 30 September 2021,
the company held cash and cash equivalents of $10.9 billion
against short-term debt of $3.3 billion.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Pertamina is exposed to high environmental and social risks inherent to
its core oil and gas operations.
The Baa2 issuer rating incorporates Pertamina's status as a 100%
government-owned company, the government practice of appointing
all of Pertamina's board of commissioners and its significant control
over the company's operational and financial policies. Despite
being unlisted, Pertamina publishes quarterly financial statements
and maintains a reasonable degree of transparency into its operating performance.
Even though Pertamina does not have publicly committed financial policies,
it has maintained conservative credit metrics and excellent liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Pertamina's rating outlook is stable, reflecting the stable
outlook on Indonesia's sovereign rating.
Moody's will upgrade Pertamina's Baa2 issuer rating if the Indonesian
government's sovereign rating is upgraded to Baa1; the company's
BCA is maintained at least at the current baa3 level; and the support
assessment incorporated in the rating remains unchanged.
An upgrade of the BCA alone will not result in an upgrade of Pertamina's
issuer rating.
Pertamina's BCA is unlikely to be upgraded in the near term given the
company's ambitious growth plans to expand or upgrade its downstream facilities
as well as diversify into cleaner businesses. Moody's will
consider upgrading Pertamina's BCA to baa2 after the company executes
on its plans and reaches a stable phase of operations, as well as
establishes a track record of increasing petroleum product prices in a
rising oil price environment, which will support its downstream
earnings.
Credit metrics indicative of an improvement in Pertamina's BCA include
retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt exceeding 25%-30%
and EBITDA/interest exceeding 6x, all on a sustained basis.
Pertamina's issuer rating may face downward pressure if Indonesia's sovereign
rating is lowered; the company's BCA falls below ba2; or the
government's stake in Pertamina declines or government control is reduced
by some other means, resulting in a reassessment of the level of
government support incorporated into Pertamina's ratings.
Downward pressure on Pertamina's BCA could develop if its credit metrics
deteriorate because of changes in the fuel pricing or reimbursement framework,
which result in a substantial erosion of the company's earnings;
large debt-funded expansions, acquisitions or dividend payments;
or a sustained decline in margins or efficiency of operations.
Credit metrics indicative of a deterioration in its BCA to ba1 include
RCF/net debt below 20%, adjusted debt/capital above 55%
or EBITDA/interest below 5x.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology
published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Pertamina (Persero) (P.T.) is a 100% Indonesian government-owned,
fully-integrated oil and gas corporation, with operations
in upstream exploration and production, gas transmission and distribution,
and downstream refining and marketing.
