Moody's affirms Peruvian RPI-CAO backed transactions at Baa1 rating, changes outlook to negative

New York, February 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Senior Secured debt ratings of Lima Metro Line 2 Finance Limited ("Lima Metro I"), Lima Metro Line 2 Finance Limited II ("Lima Metro II") and Red Dorsal Finance Limited at Baa1 and changed the outlook to negative from stable.

This rating action follows the outlook change to negative from stable of the Government of Peru. For more information please visit https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/398247

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Lima Metro Line 2 Finance Limited

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Lima Metro Line 2 Finance Limited II

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Red Dorsal Finance Limited

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Lima Metro Line 2 Finance Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Lima Metro Line 2 Finance Limited II

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Red Dorsal Finance Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 rating with negative outlook reflects the Government of Peru ("GOP"; Baa1 negative) irrevocable and unconditional obligations stemming from the cost recovery certificates granted by the GOP that ultimately cover the notes' debt service payments. The cost recovery certificates are Retribución por Inversion – Certificado de Avance de Obras ("RPI-CAOs"), earned by the concessionaire from work advances during the construction phase that give titleholders the right to receive USD denominated quarterly fixed payments.

The rating recognizes that the certificates are fully vested and pledged to the payment of the notes under an issuing trust. As of beginning of 2023, roughly $538 million is outstanding that will continue to amortize through 2034 for Lima Metro I, $514 million through 2036 for Lima Metro II, and approximately $182 million through 2031 for Red Dorsal. Every fiscal year, the government is expected to budget the appropriate RPI-CAOs per the concession and project trust terms.

As of 2021, the Lima Metro concessionaire achieved 100% of the required milestones and fully monetized the RPI-CAOs. Due to a failure on the part of the GOP to deliver land, delays in the original construction schedule caused a Commitment Termination Event ("CTE") in 2019. As a result, the amount of RPI-CAOs required to be vested was not achieved within the defined availability period. Noteholders were prepaid at par plus accrued interest for the portion of remaining certificates that were not yet earned with unused proceeds. The senior secured notes (Lima Metro Line 2 Finance Limited II) were issued to continue with the updated construction schedule and prevent the use of CTE letters of credit.

Additionally, the Baa1 rating contemplates the continuous evidence of timely budgeting and payment of the Red Dorsal project's RPI-CAOs following the concession revocation to the sponsor Azteca Comunicaciones Peru in 2021 on grounds of public interest due low utilization rates of the project.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative rating outlook reflects our view that the credit quality of the RPI-CAOs backing the notes is closely linked to that of the GOP, also with a negative outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Because of the structure of debt payments, which rely on the GOP's ability and willingness to continue to budget and appropriate RPI-CAO payment obligations annually, the rating of the project is linked to the GOP's sovereign rating.

The rating could be downgraded if the sovereign rating is downgraded below Baa1. Additionally, a failure of the GOP to honor any timely quarterly payments will lead to a rating downgrade.

PROFILE

Lima Metro Line 2 Finance Limited I & II are special-purpose-vehicles created to finance a portion of Line 2 and the Faucett and Gambetta branch of the Lima and Callao Metro. In 2014, the GOP, acting through the Ministry of Transportation and Communication (which on behalf of the GOP is the grantor), and Metro de Lima Linea 2 S.A. (concessionaire) entered into a concession agreement for the design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of Line 2 and a portion of Line 4 of the Lima Metro. The concession was granted for a period of 35 years beginning in April 2014 and expiring until April 2049.

Red Dorsal Finance Limited is a special-purpose company created to finance Peru's Red Dorsal Nacional de Fibra Optica Project, a fiber optic network of around 13,400 kilometers that will connect 22 regional capitals and 180 provincial capitals in the country. In 2014, the GOP acting through the Ministry of Transportation and Communication, and Azteca Comunicaciones Peru S.A.C., the concessionaire for the project, entered into a concession agreement for a period of 20 years to design, finance, install, build, operate and maintain the fiber optic network. In July 2021, the GOP terminated the concession with Azteca Comunicaciones Peru S.A.C. on grounds of public interest and given the low profitability of the project.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022

