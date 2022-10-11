Moody's affirms Peterborough (Progress Health) plc's Baa3 rating; outlook changed to positive

London, October 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa3 backed and underlying ratings of the GBP396.1 million fixed rate guaranteed senior secured bonds due 2042 issued by Peterborough (Progress Health) plc (ProjectCo), the GBP14.5 million backed senior secured bank credit liquidity facility and the GBP7.2 million change in law backed senior secured bank credit facility. The outlook has changed to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to positive reflects the continued satisfactory operating performance of the Project, as evidenced by the low levels of Service Failure Points and deductions reported in recent years, which has also contributed to an improvement in working relationships between the Project parties.

Historically, the Project had been characterised by significant issues, which resulted in the implementation of construction, electrical and fire remedial works in recent years. These issues and associated disputes, which resulted in strained relationships between Project parties, have been largely resolved, following the formalisation of Commercial Settlement Agreements (CSAs) at the end of 2018. The implementation of the measures agreed as part of the CSAs have led to a consistently improved operating performance and increased collaboration between Project parties.

In addition, Moody's understands that the planned exit of the FM provider Multiplex Services Europe Limited (MSEL), which was a specific requirement under the CSAs due to the history of FM underperformance, has now been postponed indefinitely. The postponement of the MSEL replacement was initially prompted by the lack of interest from alternative market participants, mostly resulting from the difficult operating history of the Project. More recently, however, the significantly improved and overall satisfactory operating performance delivered by MSEL, reduced the pressures related to a replacement of the operator, contributing to a stabilisation of relationships between Project parties. Historically, the lack of visibility linked to a potential replacement of MSEL, as well as the terms associated with such replacement, have weighed on ProjectCo's credit quality.

More generally, the Baa3 rating continues to benefit from: (1) ProjectCo's long-term private finance initiative agreement with three NHS trusts; (2) successful completion of the fire compartmentation works at the end of 2018; (3) the implementation of CSAs, which addressed a number of outstanding commercial issues, thus de-risking the Project; and (4) a range of creditor protections included within the financing structure. However, the rating is constrained by: (1) the history of poor operating performance and strained relationships between the Project parties; and (2) high financial leverage, which reduces the ability of ProjectCo to withstand unexpected stress.

The bonds and standby facilities issued by ProjectCo continue to benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by FGIC UK Limited, but the Baa3 ratings are based on the credit quality of the Project on a standalone basis, following the withdrawal of Moody's rating of FGIC UK Limited in 2009.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is positive, reflecting the upward rating pressure associated with a continued consolidation of the satisfactory operating performance of the Project and improved relationships between Project parties.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if (1) the Project continues to demonstrate a sustained satisfactory operating performance; and (2) relations between Project parties exhibit further signs of improvement.

Conversely, downward rating pressure would develop if: (1) service performance declines, leading to the issuance of warning notices, a renewed deterioration in the relationships between the Project parties or an elevated risk of termination under the project agreement; or (2) renewed pressures around a replacement of the FM operator MSEL materialise, resulting in a lack of visibility around the long-term operational performance of the Project.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72487. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ProjectCo is a special purpose vehicle that in July 2007 entered into a project agreement with three NHS trusts, currently being the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (the primary offtaker to the Project), the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust and NHS Property Services Ltd. The project agreement, which expires in 2042, governs (1) the construction of a new acute hospital and a mental health unit (Cavell Centre); (2) the construction of a new integrated care centre (City Care Centre); and (3) the provision of certain services during the term of the concession (together, the Project).

