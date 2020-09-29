Moody's affirms Peterborough (Progress Health) plc's Baa3 rating; stable outlook

London, 29 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the
Baa3 ratings of the GBP396.1 million fixed rate guaranteed senior
secured bonds due 2042 issued by Peterborough (Progress Health) plc (ProjectCo),
the GBP14.5 million backed senior secured bank credit liquidity
facility and the GBP7.2 million change in law backed senior secured
bank credit facility. The rating outlook has changed to stable
from positive.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action reflects the fact that, whilst the significant
historical issues between Project parties have been largely addressed,
and operating performance has improved, the planned managed exit
of the current hard FM provider Multiplex Services Europe Limited (MSEL)
has been postponed. In Moody's view, this somewhat
limits visibility on the longer term operating performance of the Project
and the relationship between the Project parties.
Specifically, the operating history of the Project has been characterised
by significant issues, which resulted in the implementation of construction,
electrical and fire remedial works in recent years. Whilst these
issues have been largely resolved, which led to the formalisation
of Commercial Settlement Agreements (CSAs) at the end of 2018, the
historical disputes resulted in strained relationships between the Project
parties. The implementation of the measures agreed as part of the
CSAs have more recently led to an improved operating performance and collaboration
between Project parties, but the planned exit of the FM provider
MSEL, which was a specific requirement under the CSAs due to the
history of FM underperformance, has been postponed by at least two
years, due to the lack of interest from alternative market participants,
mostly resulting from the difficult operating history of the Project.
Notwithstanding the above, the Baa3 rating continues to benefit
from: (1) ProjectCo's long-term private finance initiative
agreement with three NHS trusts; (2) successful completion of the
fire compartmentation works at the end of 2018; (3) the implementation
of CSAs, which addressed a number of outstanding commercial issues,
de-risking the Project to a certain extent; and (4) a range
of creditor protections included within the financing structure.
However, the rating is constrained by: (1) the uncertainty
around the potential replacement of the hard FM provider, the identity
of a potential alternative operator and the terms and conditions of service
delivery; (2) the history of strained relationships between the Project
parties; and (3) high financial leverage, which reduces the
ability of ProjectCo to withstand unexpected stress.
The bonds and standby facilities issued by ProjectCo continue to benefit
from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by FGIC UK Limited,
but the Baa3 ratings are based on the credit quality of the Project on
a standalone basis, following the withdrawal of Moody's rating of
FGIC UK Limited in 2009.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook assigned to the ratings reflects the expectation that,
despite the postponed replacement of the FM provider MSEL, the Project
parties will continue to work collaboratively, leading to a consolidation
of the improved operating performance of the Project.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Downward rating pressure would develop if: (1) service performance
declines, leading to the issuance of warning notices, a renewed
deterioration in the relationships between the Project parties or an elevated
risk of termination under the project agreement; or (2) ProjectCo
suffers increased costs as a result of a potential MSEL replacement.
Conversely, upward rating pressure would develop if (1) the Project
demonstrates a continued and sustainable improved operating history;
(2) relations between Project parties exhibit further signs of improvement;
and (3) any potential replacement of MSEL by an experienced alternative
operator is finalised on satisfactory terms.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately
Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published in October
2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1110140.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
ProjectCo is a special purpose vehicle that in July 2007 entered into
a project agreement with three NHS trusts, currently being the North
West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (the primary offtaker to the Project),
the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust and NHS Property
Services Ltd. The project agreement, which expires in 2042,
governs (1) the construction of a new acute hospital and a mental health
unit (Cavell Centre); (2) the construction of a new integrated care
centre (City Care Centre); and (3) the provision of certain services
during the term of the concession.
