Moody's affirms Peterborough (Progress Health) plc's Baa3 rating; stable outlook

London, 29 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa3 ratings of the GBP396.1 million fixed rate guaranteed senior secured bonds due 2042 issued by Peterborough (Progress Health) plc (ProjectCo), the GBP14.5 million backed senior secured bank credit liquidity facility and the GBP7.2 million change in law backed senior secured bank credit facility. The rating outlook has changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects the fact that, whilst the significant historical issues between Project parties have been largely addressed, and operating performance has improved, the planned managed exit of the current hard FM provider Multiplex Services Europe Limited (MSEL) has been postponed. In Moody's view, this somewhat limits visibility on the longer term operating performance of the Project and the relationship between the Project parties.

Specifically, the operating history of the Project has been characterised by significant issues, which resulted in the implementation of construction, electrical and fire remedial works in recent years. Whilst these issues have been largely resolved, which led to the formalisation of Commercial Settlement Agreements (CSAs) at the end of 2018, the historical disputes resulted in strained relationships between the Project parties. The implementation of the measures agreed as part of the CSAs have more recently led to an improved operating performance and collaboration between Project parties, but the planned exit of the FM provider MSEL, which was a specific requirement under the CSAs due to the history of FM underperformance, has been postponed by at least two years, due to the lack of interest from alternative market participants, mostly resulting from the difficult operating history of the Project.

Notwithstanding the above, the Baa3 rating continues to benefit from: (1) ProjectCo's long-term private finance initiative agreement with three NHS trusts; (2) successful completion of the fire compartmentation works at the end of 2018; (3) the implementation of CSAs, which addressed a number of outstanding commercial issues, de-risking the Project to a certain extent; and (4) a range of creditor protections included within the financing structure. However, the rating is constrained by: (1) the uncertainty around the potential replacement of the hard FM provider, the identity of a potential alternative operator and the terms and conditions of service delivery; (2) the history of strained relationships between the Project parties; and (3) high financial leverage, which reduces the ability of ProjectCo to withstand unexpected stress.

The bonds and standby facilities issued by ProjectCo continue to benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by FGIC UK Limited, but the Baa3 ratings are based on the credit quality of the Project on a standalone basis, following the withdrawal of Moody's rating of FGIC UK Limited in 2009.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook assigned to the ratings reflects the expectation that, despite the postponed replacement of the FM provider MSEL, the Project parties will continue to work collaboratively, leading to a consolidation of the improved operating performance of the Project.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Downward rating pressure would develop if: (1) service performance declines, leading to the issuance of warning notices, a renewed deterioration in the relationships between the Project parties or an elevated risk of termination under the project agreement; or (2) ProjectCo suffers increased costs as a result of a potential MSEL replacement.

Conversely, upward rating pressure would develop if (1) the Project demonstrates a continued and sustainable improved operating history; (2) relations between Project parties exhibit further signs of improvement; and (3) any potential replacement of MSEL by an experienced alternative operator is finalised on satisfactory terms.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1110140. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ProjectCo is a special purpose vehicle that in July 2007 entered into a project agreement with three NHS trusts, currently being the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (the primary offtaker to the Project), the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust and NHS Property Services Ltd. The project agreement, which expires in 2042, governs (1) the construction of a new acute hospital and a mental health unit (Cavell Centre); (2) the construction of a new integrated care centre (City Care Centre); and (3) the provision of certain services during the term of the concession.

