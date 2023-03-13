Moody's affirms Pfizer's A1 rating; revises outlook to negative

New York, March 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Pfizer Inc. and certain subsidiaries (collectively "Pfizer") including the A1 senior unsecured long-term rating and the Prime-1 commercial paper rating. At the same time, Moody's revised the outlook to negative from stable.

This action follows the announcement that Pfizer will acquire Seagen Inc. ("Seagen") for approximately $43 billion, to be financed largely with incremental debt, plus cash on hand. The acquisition is subject to regulatory and other approvals and is expected to close in late 2023 or early 2024.

"The Seagen acquisition will increase Pfizer's financial leverage, but will also bring material growth opportunities to mitigate late-decade pressures associated with patent cliffs and the US Inflation Reduction Act," stated Michael Levesque, Senior Vice President.

Pfizer's strong earnings and cash flow will support solid credit metrics including gross debt/EBITDA trending toward 3.0x in 2024, reflected in the rating affirmation. However, Pfizer's financial leverage will depend heavily on the ongoing sales of Pfizer's COVID-related products, Paxlovid and Comirnaty. Uncertainty regarding the evolution of the pandemic for the next several years results in potential for financial leverage above Moody's current expectations, incorporated in the negative outlook.

ESG considerations factor into the rating action. The global COVID-19 pandemic is a social factor under Moody's ESG framework, and Pfizer will continue to benefit financially due to its commercialization of products related to the pandemic. Ongoing sales of the Comirnaty vaccine and Paxlovid antiviral treatment will continue to enhance earnings and allow for incremental debt level to support business development transactions including Seagen. However, governance risks are increasing with the Seagen acquisition, incorporated in the negative outlook. The commercial and pipeline execution risk associated with Seagen and other recent acquisitions highlights management track record exposures until the earnings contributions from these transactions is more established.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Pfizer Inc.

....Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1

....Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed A1

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed A1

..Issuer: Pharmacia Corporation (Old Monsanto)

....Backed Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed A1

..Issuer: Wyeth

....Backed Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed A1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Pfizer Inc.

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

..Issuer: Pharmacia Corporation (Old Monsanto)

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

..Issuer: Wyeth

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Pfizer's A1 rating reflects its position as one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, its high margins and good cash flow. Key products like Eliquis, Vyndaqel and Xtandi will continue to grow, and the company's late-stage pipeline has good opportunities in oncology, immunology and rare diseases. Sales of the COVID-19 products Paxlovid and Comirnaty will continue to significantly enhance Pfizer's revenue and earnings, albeit at a level difficult to predict. The pending acquisition of Seagen adds long-tailed revenue streams and new pipeline opportunities.

The credit profile is tempered by an increase in financial leverage to fund Seagen. Moody's estimates pro forma gross debt/EBITDA of 3.3x to 3.5x at close, but Moody's anticipates deleveraging in 2024. Other risks include an approaching patent cliff in the 2026-2028 period and industry-wide exposure to the drug pricing provisions in the US Inflation Reduction Act, which represent key factors driving Pfizer's acquisition strategy.

ESG factors are material to Pfizer's rating. Tempering significant social opportunities related to Pfizer's COVID-19 products, there are also high social risks related to drug pricing policy changes, especially in the US. These are reflected in the S-4 score, highly negative exposure. Pfizer's product portfolio is exposed to pricing pressure related to the recently passed US Inflation Reduction Act. Many Pfizer blockbusters like Eliquis, Ibrance, Xeljanz and Xtandi have high Medicare Part D use and could become subject to Medicare price negotiations starting in 2026. Governance considerations remain positive overall, reflected in the G-1 issuer profile score. However, management credibility and track record exposures are modestly increasing in tandem with the uncertain success of Pfizer's recent acquisition strategy.

The outlook is negative, reflecting reduced cushion in the rating category resulting from the largely debt-financed acquisition of Seagen. The negative outlook also incorporates a degree of unpredictability in sales of COVID-related products Paxlovid and Comirnaty, potentially resulting in debt/EBITDA sustained above 3.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include a material downturn in utilization of COVID-19 products, weakness in Pfizer's underlying performance, significant pipeline setbacks including any at Seagen, or large debt-funded acquisitions. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained above 3.0x could lead to a downgrade.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include top-line growth in the base business sustained in the mid-single digits, strong pipeline execution, and capital deployment policies that balance creditor and shareholder interests. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.5x would support an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in New York, Pfizer Inc. is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. Pfizer Inc.'s flagship global brands include Ibrance, Prevnar, Eliquis, Xeljanz, Paxlovid and the Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine. Revenues in 2022 totaled approximately $100 billion.

