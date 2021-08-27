Moody's affirms Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD, TX's Aa3 Issuer, GOULT, and GOLT ratings; outlook stable

Assigns Aa3 UND & Aaa ENH ratings to GOULT Refunding Taxable Bonds, Series 2021

New York, August 27, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa3 issuer, general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT), and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings of Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District, TX. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned an underlying rating of Aa3 and an enhanced rating of Aaa to the district's $147.3 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2021. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post sale, the district will have $245.9 million in GOULT and $12.4 million in GOLT debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's stable financial profile in which 75% of operating revenue comes from the State of Texas (Aaa stable), manageable long-term liabilities, and low fixed costs that will remain stable over the next few years given a lack of additional issuance plans and strong state support of pension liabilities. The rating also incorporates the district's weak economic metrics including below average resident income, low full value per capita, and enrollment challenges that are expected to continue because of material charter school presence.

The district's GOULT bonds are rated Aa3, at the same level as the issuer rating, based on the district's unlimited property tax dedicated to debt service.

The district's GOLT bonds are rated Aa3, at the same level as the issuer rating, based on the district's ample headroom available under its current taxing capacity providing more than 16 times debt service, which offsets the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and inability to override the statutory cap.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF) and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa with a stable outlook.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the likelihood of continued sound financial performance, inclusive of revenue derived primarily from state aid and capital project reserves that are available to support district operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material increase of operating reserves

- Continued economic growth leading to improved economic metrics and a trend of enrollment growth

- Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of structural imbalance leading to erosion of operating reserves

- Further material leveraging of the tax base absent corresponding growth in taxable value

- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by an annual ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property in the district without legal limitation as to rate or amount. The district's GOULT bonds are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2021 bonds will refund certain maturities of the district's outstanding Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2014, Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2015, and Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2016 for anticipated savings with no extension of maturity.

PROFILE

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD serves the cities of Pharr, San Juan, and Alamo and is located directly on the Texas-Mexico border. The district operates a total of 43 schools to serve grades K-12 and has a total enrollment of 31,234 as of 2021.

