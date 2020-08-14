Moody's affirms Philip Morris' A2 ratings; stable outlook

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Philip Morris' A2 ratings; stable outlook

14 Aug 2020

NOTE: On August 14, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: In the last sentence of the first paragraph and in the third paragraph of the Press Release, the currency denomination “Euro” was added to the description of the Commercial Paper programme. Revised release follows.

London, 14 August 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the A2 long-term issuer rating of Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI), its A2 senior unsecured rating and the P(A2) rating of its shelf programme. The outlook remains stable. Moody's has also affirmed the short-term Prime-1 (P-1) issuer rating and the short-term (domestic) P-1 rating of the company's USD Commercial Paper programme. Concurrently, Moody's has withdrawn the short term (foreign) P-1 rating assigned to the company's Euro Commercial Paper programme.

"Today's rating action reflects our expectations that PMI's business fundamentals and key debt metrics will remain strong despite the short-term impact of the measures recently implemented by governments to slow down the spread of coronavirus, the duration of which is currently uncertain, as well as currency headwinds." says Roberto Pozzi, a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for PMI. "PMI's recent results for the second quarter of 2020 were in line with our expectations, showing still high leverage for the rating assigned but strong volume growth in reduced-risk products."

Moody's has withdrawn the P-1 short term rating (foreign) of PMI's inactive Euro Commercial Paper programme because of documentation legacy that was set-up in March 2008.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

PMI's A2 rating reflects the company's high profitability and stable cash flow generation, despite a still somewhat high leverage for the rating assigned and high dividend distributions affecting its debt metrics. The rating is underpinned by the company's strong brands and pricing power in both its traditional cigarettes business and in reduced-risk products categories, its high investments in a broad range of new products, as well as good, steady progress in terms of regulatory approvals.

Despite the good volume performance, leverage, measured in terms of Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA increased to 2.9x in Q2 ended 30 June 2020 from 2.7x in Q1, thus remaining above the 2.5x threshold required to maintain its A2 rating. Moody's adjusted gross debt was around $34.9 billion at the end of Q2 and EBITDA $12.3 billion in the last twelve months to 30 June 2020, down around $1.2 billion and $400 million sequentially, respectively. Improving visibility has prompted management to reinstate the earnings guidance for the full year, suspended just three months ago. Nevertheless, Moody's expects that leverage will remain slightly above 2.5x over the next 12-18 months because a still high dividend ($7.2 billion in 2019), the temporary effects of the lockdown measures due to coronavirus and currency headwinds will slow down further meaningful debt reduction near term. The rating agency also notes that the company's conservative early refinancing of its debt maturities can generate temporarily higher levels of gross debt, resulting in temporarily higher leverage on a gross debt basis.

PMI's heated tobacco shipments demonstrated high levels of growth in Q2 2020 compared to Q2 2019 across its regions: (+38.9% to 4,227 million units in the European Union, 82.6% to 5,126 million units in Eastern Europe and 7.7% to 9,076 million units in East Asia & Australia. Particularly noteworthy is a fivefold increase in shipments in the UK, where the company started marketing the product in December 2016 and where vaping products have so far been more widely consumed. PMI stated that the market share for its heated tobacco units in the markets where they're sold, excluding the US, has further increased by 1.8 points year on year to 6.3% during the last quarter.

That said, the strong growth in heated tobacco unit shipments only partly compensated for a 17.6% decline in cigarette shipment volumes in the quarter, resulting in a combined (cigarette plus heated tobacco unit shipments) volume decline of 14.5% compared to the same quarter in 2019. This decline is mostly driven by the effect of marked industry declines on our combustible volumes due to pandemic-related lockdown measures. In Q2 2020, the company saw a severe reduction of duty-free sales (duty-free contributed almost 4% of PMI's 2019 net revenues), the delayed implementation of minimum price measures in Indonesia, and slower IQOS user acquisition.

It is early stage to try gauge the long term impact of coronavirus on consumption of both traditional combustible and smokeless products. So far, management has not seen any obviously structural change in consumer's behaviour. Total IQOS users at the end of Q2 are estimated at 15.4 million, with around two-thirds switching completely from combustibles.

On 7 July, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised the marketing of PMI's IQOS Tobacco Heating System as a modified risk tobacco product (MRTP). The authorisation permits PMI to market IQOS in the US as exposing users to lower amounts of harmful substances than traditional combustible tobacco products like cigarettes and cigars, paving the way for the recognition of other alternative products as less "exposure". It also sets a precedent that regulators in other countries will likely follow.

LIQUIDITY

As at 30 June 2020, cash and cash equivalents stood at $4.2 billion as well as $7.5 billion in undrawn revolving credit facilities. The company repaid $3.6 billion in bond maturities during the first quarter and has only around $300 million of capital markets notes maturing in September 2020, plus fluctuating outstanding amounts of commercial paper, which Moody's expects PMI can roll over in current market conditions. In 2020, capex will slightly reduce to $0.7 billion from $1.0 billion previously planned.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that PMI's leverage, as measured in terms of Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA, will improve below 2.5x. The stable outlook also factors in the continued development of the group's potentially reduced-risk portfolio.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is currently unlikely given the still weak credit metrics compared to expectations for the A2 rating assigned. Longer term, positive rating pressure could result from improving credit metrics, as evidenced by Debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) around 1.0x and RCF to net debt around 30%, as well as the continued development of the company's reduced risk products portfolio, such that the ongoing volume decline in combustibles continues to be mitigated by growth in less harmful [or reduced risk] and more sustainable products. For an upgrade, Moody's would also expect the company's operating, regulatory and litigation environment at least to remain broadly unchanged, or to have improved.

Negative pressure on PMI's ratings could develop if the company's Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA ratio were to be sustained above 2.5x. In its assessment of the company's leverage, Moody's considers also the company's refinancing activity, which can translate in temporarily higher than expected gross debt and cash balances. Another important consideration in terms of leverage, the company has deconsolidated its Canadian operations in 2019 because the latter remain under Canada's Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA), thus negatively impacting on its reported EBITDA. Moody's estimates the total impact on EBITDA for the full year 2019, including one-off effects and non-cash effects, at around $1.0 billion.

Negative rating pressure could also ensue if the company experiences a sustained deterioration of its business position, as evidenced by declining operating profits, or a meaningful acceleration of the ongoing volume decline combined with reduced pricing power and failure to continue growing its potentially reduced-risk products business. A significant deterioration in the litigation environment could also put pressure on the rating.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The global tobacco sector is subject to high social risks related to the association of the use of its traditional combustible products to health issues such as cancer. Claims by tobacco manufacturing companies that a new generation of t nicotine containing products, including heated tobacco and e-vapour, have reduced risk effects in human health are yet to be fully recognised by regulators.

Moody's views the company's governance as very strong. The company's Board comprises a substantial majority of directors that meet the independence requirements under New York Stock Exchange listing standards: the Board comprises 10 members including two Executive Directors, being the CEO and the chairman, and eight independent Non-Executive Directors. All three major board committees -- Audit, Compensation and Nomination consists entirely of independent in accordance with New York Stock Exchange listing standards, thus reducing the risk of favouring entrenching behaviours and strategies pursued by management. Also, all members of the board of directors stand for re-election every year, which is in line with best practices.

The company's financial policy reflects its public commitment to maintain a single A rating and pursue conservative funding strategy including a long-dated debt maturity profile, debt currency exposures broadly matching its operating cash flows if possible, and mostly fixed rate debt. PMI has made no share repurchase since 2015 and currently has no plans to do so in 2020, whilst paying dividends of around 75% of Funds From Operations (FFO) as defined by Moody's.

Moody's has decided to withdraw the rating because it believes it has insufficient or otherwise inadequate information to support the maintenance of the rating. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Philip Morris International Inc.

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper (Domestic), Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A2

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Philip Morris International Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper (Foreign), Withdrawn , previously rated P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Philip Morris International Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PROFILE

With its Operations Centre in Lausanne (Switzerland), PMI is one of the world's largest global tobacco manufacturers, with net revenues of $29.8 billion in 2019. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of $119 billion as at 31 July 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Roberto Pozzi
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
Moodys.com