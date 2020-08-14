Moody's affirms Philip Morris' A2 ratings; stable outlook

NOTE: On August 14, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: In the last sentence of the first paragraph and in the third paragraph of the Press Release, the currency denomination “Euro” was added to the description of the Commercial Paper programme. Revised release follows.
London, 14 August 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the A2
long-term issuer rating of Philip Morris International Inc.
(PMI), its A2 senior unsecured rating and the P(A2) rating of its
shelf programme. The outlook remains stable. Moody's has
also affirmed the short-term Prime-1 (P-1) issuer
rating and the short-term (domestic) P-1 rating of the company's
USD Commercial Paper programme. Concurrently, Moody's has
withdrawn the short term (foreign) P-1 rating assigned to the company's
Euro Commercial Paper programme.
"Today's rating action reflects our expectations that PMI's business
fundamentals and key debt metrics will remain strong despite the short-term
impact of the measures recently implemented by governments to slow down
the spread of coronavirus, the duration of which is currently uncertain,
as well as currency headwinds." says Roberto Pozzi, a Moody's
Senior Vice President and lead analyst for PMI. "PMI's
recent results for the second quarter of 2020 were in line with our expectations,
showing still high leverage for the rating assigned but strong volume
growth in reduced-risk products."
Moody's has withdrawn the P-1 short term rating (foreign) of PMI's
inactive Euro Commercial Paper programme because of documentation legacy that
was set-up in March 2008.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
PMI's A2 rating reflects the company's high profitability
and stable cash flow generation, despite a still somewhat high leverage
for the rating assigned and high dividend distributions affecting its
debt metrics. The rating is underpinned by the company's
strong brands and pricing power in both its traditional cigarettes business
and in reduced-risk products categories, its high investments
in a broad range of new products, as well as good, steady
progress in terms of regulatory approvals.
Despite the good volume performance, leverage, measured in
terms of Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA increased to 2.9x
in Q2 ended 30 June 2020 from 2.7x in Q1, thus remaining
above the 2.5x threshold required to maintain its A2 rating.
Moody's adjusted gross debt was around $34.9 billion
at the end of Q2 and EBITDA $12.3 billion in the last twelve
months to 30 June 2020, down around $1.2 billion and
$400 million sequentially, respectively. Improving
visibility has prompted management to reinstate the earnings guidance
for the full year, suspended just three months ago. Nevertheless,
Moody's expects that leverage will remain slightly above 2.5x
over the next 12-18 months because a still high dividend ($7.2
billion in 2019), the temporary effects of the lockdown measures
due to coronavirus and currency headwinds will slow down further meaningful
debt reduction near term. The rating agency also notes that the
company's conservative early refinancing of its debt maturities can generate
temporarily higher levels of gross debt, resulting in temporarily
higher leverage on a gross debt basis.
PMI's heated tobacco shipments demonstrated high levels of growth
in Q2 2020 compared to Q2 2019 across its regions: (+38.9%
to 4,227 million units in the European Union, 82.6%
to 5,126 million units in Eastern Europe and 7.7%
to 9,076 million units in East Asia & Australia. Particularly
noteworthy is a fivefold increase in shipments in the UK, where
the company started marketing the product in December 2016 and where vaping
products have so far been more widely consumed. PMI stated that
the market share for its heated tobacco units in the markets where they're
sold, excluding the US, has further increased by 1.8
points year on year to 6.3% during the last quarter.
That said, the strong growth in heated tobacco unit shipments only
partly compensated for a 17.6% decline in cigarette shipment
volumes in the quarter, resulting in a combined (cigarette plus
heated tobacco unit shipments) volume decline of 14.5% compared
to the same quarter in 2019. This decline is mostly driven by the
effect of marked industry declines on our combustible volumes due to pandemic-related
lockdown measures. In Q2 2020, the company saw a severe reduction
of duty-free sales (duty-free contributed almost 4%
of PMI's 2019 net revenues), the delayed implementation of minimum
price measures in Indonesia, and slower IQOS user acquisition.
It is early stage to try gauge the long term impact of coronavirus on
consumption of both traditional combustible and smokeless products.
So far, management has not seen any obviously structural change
in consumer's behaviour. Total IQOS users at the end of Q2 are
estimated at 15.4 million, with around two-thirds
switching completely from combustibles.
On 7 July, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised
the marketing of PMI's IQOS Tobacco Heating System as a modified risk
tobacco product (MRTP). The authorisation permits PMI to market
IQOS in the US as exposing users to lower amounts of harmful substances
than traditional combustible tobacco products like cigarettes and cigars,
paving the way for the recognition of other alternative products as less
"exposure". It also sets a precedent that regulators
in other countries will likely follow.
LIQUIDITY
As at 30 June 2020, cash and cash equivalents stood at $4.2
billion as well as $7.5 billion in undrawn revolving credit
facilities. The company repaid $3.6 billion in bond
maturities during the first quarter and has only around $300 million
of capital markets notes maturing in September 2020, plus fluctuating
outstanding amounts of commercial paper, which Moody's expects
PMI can roll over in current market conditions. In 2020,
capex will slightly reduce to $0.7 billion from $1.0
billion previously planned.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that PMI's
leverage, as measured in terms of Moody's adjusted gross debt
to EBITDA, will improve below 2.5x. The stable outlook
also factors in the continued development of the group's potentially reduced-risk
portfolio.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A rating upgrade is currently unlikely given the still weak credit metrics
compared to expectations for the A2 rating assigned. Longer term,
positive rating pressure could result from improving credit metrics,
as evidenced by Debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) around 1.0x
and RCF to net debt around 30%, as well as the continued
development of the company's reduced risk products portfolio,
such that the ongoing volume decline in combustibles continues to be mitigated
by growth in less harmful [or reduced risk] and more sustainable
products. For an upgrade, Moody's would also expect
the company's operating, regulatory and litigation environment
at least to remain broadly unchanged, or to have improved.
Negative pressure on PMI's ratings could develop if the company's
Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA ratio were to be sustained
above 2.5x. In its assessment of the company's leverage,
Moody's considers also the company's refinancing activity,
which can translate in temporarily higher than expected gross debt and
cash balances. Another important consideration in terms of leverage,
the company has deconsolidated its Canadian operations in 2019 because
the latter remain under Canada's Companies' Creditors Arrangement
Act (CCAA), thus negatively impacting on its reported EBITDA.
Moody's estimates the total impact on EBITDA for the full year 2019,
including one-off effects and non-cash effects, at
around $1.0 billion.
Negative rating pressure could also ensue if the company experiences a
sustained deterioration of its business position, as evidenced by
declining operating profits, or a meaningful acceleration of the
ongoing volume decline combined with reduced pricing power and failure
to continue growing its potentially reduced-risk products business.
A significant deterioration in the litigation environment could also put
pressure on the rating.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
The global tobacco sector is subject to high social risks related to the
association of the use of its traditional combustible products to health
issues such as cancer. Claims by tobacco manufacturing companies
that a new generation of t nicotine containing products, including
heated tobacco and e-vapour, have reduced risk effects in
human health are yet to be fully recognised by regulators.
Moody's views the company's governance as very strong.
The company's Board comprises a substantial majority of directors
that meet the independence requirements under New York Stock Exchange
listing standards: the Board comprises 10 members including two
Executive Directors, being the CEO and the chairman, and eight
independent Non-Executive Directors. All three major board
committees -- Audit, Compensation and Nomination consists entirely
of independent in accordance with New York Stock Exchange listing standards,
thus reducing the risk of favouring entrenching behaviours and strategies
pursued by management. Also, all members of the board of
directors stand for re-election every year, which is in line
with best practices.
The company's financial policy reflects its public commitment to maintain
a single A rating and pursue conservative funding strategy including a
long-dated debt maturity profile, debt currency exposures
broadly matching its operating cash flows if possible, and mostly
fixed rate debt. PMI has made no share repurchase since 2015 and
currently has no plans to do so in 2020, whilst paying dividends
of around 75% of Funds From Operations (FFO) as defined by Moody's.
Moody's has decided to withdraw the rating because it believes it has
insufficient or otherwise inadequate information to support the maintenance
of the rating. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy
for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website,
www.moodys.com.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Philip Morris International Inc.
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2
....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper (Domestic),
Affirmed P-1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A2
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)A2
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Philip Morris International Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper (Foreign),
Withdrawn , previously rated P-1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Philip Morris International Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PROFILE
With its Operations Centre in Lausanne (Switzerland), PMI is one
of the world's largest global tobacco manufacturers, with net revenues
of $29.8 billion in 2019. The company is listed on
the New York Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of $119
billion as at 31 July 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Roberto Pozzi
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
