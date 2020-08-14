Moody's affirms Philip Morris' A2 ratings; stable outlook

NOTE: On August 14, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: In the last sentence of the first paragraph and in the third paragraph of the Press Release, the currency denomination “Euro” was added to the description of the Commercial Paper programme. Revised release follows.

London, 14 August 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the A2 long-term issuer rating of Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI), its A2 senior unsecured rating and the P(A2) rating of its shelf programme. The outlook remains stable. Moody's has also affirmed the short-term Prime-1 (P-1) issuer rating and the short-term (domestic) P-1 rating of the company's USD Commercial Paper programme. Concurrently, Moody's has withdrawn the short term (foreign) P-1 rating assigned to the company's Euro Commercial Paper programme.

"Today's rating action reflects our expectations that PMI's business fundamentals and key debt metrics will remain strong despite the short-term impact of the measures recently implemented by governments to slow down the spread of coronavirus, the duration of which is currently uncertain, as well as currency headwinds." says Roberto Pozzi, a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for PMI. "PMI's recent results for the second quarter of 2020 were in line with our expectations, showing still high leverage for the rating assigned but strong volume growth in reduced-risk products."

Moody's has withdrawn the P-1 short term rating (foreign) of PMI's inactive Euro Commercial Paper programme because of documentation legacy that was set-up in March 2008.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

PMI's A2 rating reflects the company's high profitability and stable cash flow generation, despite a still somewhat high leverage for the rating assigned and high dividend distributions affecting its debt metrics. The rating is underpinned by the company's strong brands and pricing power in both its traditional cigarettes business and in reduced-risk products categories, its high investments in a broad range of new products, as well as good, steady progress in terms of regulatory approvals.

Despite the good volume performance, leverage, measured in terms of Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA increased to 2.9x in Q2 ended 30 June 2020 from 2.7x in Q1, thus remaining above the 2.5x threshold required to maintain its A2 rating. Moody's adjusted gross debt was around $34.9 billion at the end of Q2 and EBITDA $12.3 billion in the last twelve months to 30 June 2020, down around $1.2 billion and $400 million sequentially, respectively. Improving visibility has prompted management to reinstate the earnings guidance for the full year, suspended just three months ago. Nevertheless, Moody's expects that leverage will remain slightly above 2.5x over the next 12-18 months because a still high dividend ($7.2 billion in 2019), the temporary effects of the lockdown measures due to coronavirus and currency headwinds will slow down further meaningful debt reduction near term. The rating agency also notes that the company's conservative early refinancing of its debt maturities can generate temporarily higher levels of gross debt, resulting in temporarily higher leverage on a gross debt basis.

PMI's heated tobacco shipments demonstrated high levels of growth in Q2 2020 compared to Q2 2019 across its regions: (+38.9% to 4,227 million units in the European Union, 82.6% to 5,126 million units in Eastern Europe and 7.7% to 9,076 million units in East Asia & Australia. Particularly noteworthy is a fivefold increase in shipments in the UK, where the company started marketing the product in December 2016 and where vaping products have so far been more widely consumed. PMI stated that the market share for its heated tobacco units in the markets where they're sold, excluding the US, has further increased by 1.8 points year on year to 6.3% during the last quarter.

That said, the strong growth in heated tobacco unit shipments only partly compensated for a 17.6% decline in cigarette shipment volumes in the quarter, resulting in a combined (cigarette plus heated tobacco unit shipments) volume decline of 14.5% compared to the same quarter in 2019. This decline is mostly driven by the effect of marked industry declines on our combustible volumes due to pandemic-related lockdown measures. In Q2 2020, the company saw a severe reduction of duty-free sales (duty-free contributed almost 4% of PMI's 2019 net revenues), the delayed implementation of minimum price measures in Indonesia, and slower IQOS user acquisition.

It is early stage to try gauge the long term impact of coronavirus on consumption of both traditional combustible and smokeless products. So far, management has not seen any obviously structural change in consumer's behaviour. Total IQOS users at the end of Q2 are estimated at 15.4 million, with around two-thirds switching completely from combustibles.

On 7 July, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised the marketing of PMI's IQOS Tobacco Heating System as a modified risk tobacco product (MRTP). The authorisation permits PMI to market IQOS in the US as exposing users to lower amounts of harmful substances than traditional combustible tobacco products like cigarettes and cigars, paving the way for the recognition of other alternative products as less "exposure". It also sets a precedent that regulators in other countries will likely follow.

LIQUIDITY

As at 30 June 2020, cash and cash equivalents stood at $4.2 billion as well as $7.5 billion in undrawn revolving credit facilities. The company repaid $3.6 billion in bond maturities during the first quarter and has only around $300 million of capital markets notes maturing in September 2020, plus fluctuating outstanding amounts of commercial paper, which Moody's expects PMI can roll over in current market conditions. In 2020, capex will slightly reduce to $0.7 billion from $1.0 billion previously planned.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that PMI's leverage, as measured in terms of Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA, will improve below 2.5x. The stable outlook also factors in the continued development of the group's potentially reduced-risk portfolio.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is currently unlikely given the still weak credit metrics compared to expectations for the A2 rating assigned. Longer term, positive rating pressure could result from improving credit metrics, as evidenced by Debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) around 1.0x and RCF to net debt around 30%, as well as the continued development of the company's reduced risk products portfolio, such that the ongoing volume decline in combustibles continues to be mitigated by growth in less harmful [or reduced risk] and more sustainable products. For an upgrade, Moody's would also expect the company's operating, regulatory and litigation environment at least to remain broadly unchanged, or to have improved.

Negative pressure on PMI's ratings could develop if the company's Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA ratio were to be sustained above 2.5x. In its assessment of the company's leverage, Moody's considers also the company's refinancing activity, which can translate in temporarily higher than expected gross debt and cash balances. Another important consideration in terms of leverage, the company has deconsolidated its Canadian operations in 2019 because the latter remain under Canada's Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA), thus negatively impacting on its reported EBITDA. Moody's estimates the total impact on EBITDA for the full year 2019, including one-off effects and non-cash effects, at around $1.0 billion.

Negative rating pressure could also ensue if the company experiences a sustained deterioration of its business position, as evidenced by declining operating profits, or a meaningful acceleration of the ongoing volume decline combined with reduced pricing power and failure to continue growing its potentially reduced-risk products business. A significant deterioration in the litigation environment could also put pressure on the rating.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The global tobacco sector is subject to high social risks related to the association of the use of its traditional combustible products to health issues such as cancer. Claims by tobacco manufacturing companies that a new generation of t nicotine containing products, including heated tobacco and e-vapour, have reduced risk effects in human health are yet to be fully recognised by regulators.

Moody's views the company's governance as very strong. The company's Board comprises a substantial majority of directors that meet the independence requirements under New York Stock Exchange listing standards: the Board comprises 10 members including two Executive Directors, being the CEO and the chairman, and eight independent Non-Executive Directors. All three major board committees -- Audit, Compensation and Nomination consists entirely of independent in accordance with New York Stock Exchange listing standards, thus reducing the risk of favouring entrenching behaviours and strategies pursued by management. Also, all members of the board of directors stand for re-election every year, which is in line with best practices.

The company's financial policy reflects its public commitment to maintain a single A rating and pursue conservative funding strategy including a long-dated debt maturity profile, debt currency exposures broadly matching its operating cash flows if possible, and mostly fixed rate debt. PMI has made no share repurchase since 2015 and currently has no plans to do so in 2020, whilst paying dividends of around 75% of Funds From Operations (FFO) as defined by Moody's.

Moody's has decided to withdraw the rating because it believes it has insufficient or otherwise inadequate information to support the maintenance of the rating. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Philip Morris International Inc.

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper (Domestic), Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A2

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Philip Morris International Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper (Foreign), Withdrawn , previously rated P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Philip Morris International Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PROFILE

With its Operations Centre in Lausanne (Switzerland), PMI is one of the world's largest global tobacco manufacturers, with net revenues of $29.8 billion in 2019. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of $119 billion as at 31 July 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

