Moody's affirms Philippine National Bank's Baa3 deposit ratings; changes outlook to stable from negative

Singapore, November 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa3 long-term deposit ratings and ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of Philippine National Bank (PNB).

At the same time, Moody's has changed the rating outlook to stable from negative, reflecting the agency's expectations that PNB's asset quality will be stable, while its profitability will gradually improve, supporting its overall credit profile.

The full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of PNB's ratings and the outlook revision to stable from negative were driven by an improvement in the bank's asset quality over the past 12 months.

The bank's nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio improved to 6.5% at the end of June 2022 from 11.5% a year ago, driven by a normalization of loan repayments by a few large exposures in pandemic-impacted sectors such as travel and tourism. Moody's expects the bank's asset quality to remain stable over the next 12-18 months because its legacy problem loans are largely classified as NPLs while its new loans underwriting has been conservative over the past two years.

PNB's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio increased to 14.5% at the end of June 2022 from 13.2% a year ago, driven by muted balance sheet growth and a reduction in NPLs. Its capital will remain stable over the next 12-18 months because its balance sheet growth will remain muted.

PNB's core profitability is lower than its peers' and is a key credit weakness. However, it will benefit from a normalization of credit costs, in line with the improvement in asset quality.

Funding is a credit strength of PNB. Its cost of funding is comparable to the big three Philippine banks', helped by its high share of current and savings account deposits.

PNB's Baa3 rating is one notch above its ba1 BCA, reflecting a high likelihood of support from the Philippine government (Baa2 stable) when needed, given the bank's high systemic importance as reflected by its market share by total assets of 5.6% as of 30 June 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade PNB's BCA and ratings if (a) its asset quality significantly strengthens, with its NPL formation rates reverting to pre-pandemic levels for a sustained period, and (b) its pre-provision profitability improves.

However, Moody's could downgrade PNB's ratings and BCA if its asset quality and capital deteriorate substantially.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Philippine National Bank, headquartered in Manila, reported total assets of PHP1.2 trillion as of 30 June 2022.

