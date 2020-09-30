Moody's affirms Phillips 66 Partners' ratings; stable outlook

New York, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Phillips 66 Partners LP's (PSXP) Baa3 senior unsecured rating. The outlook remains stable.

"Phillips 66 Partners' Baa3 long-term credit rating reflects its increasingly diverse business and strong majority owner which continues to account for a large portion of its business," stated James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President.

The following summarizes the ratings.

..Issuer: Phillips 66 Partners LP

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debentures, Affirmed Baa3.

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Phillips 66 Partners LP

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Phillips 66 Partners LP's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects its strategic and operational importance to Phillips 66 (A3 stable), both through PSXP's integrated midstream asset base with Phillips 66's refining assets and as a growth and financing vehicle for Phillips 66. Phillips 66 holds a 74% limited partner interest in PSXP as of June 30, 2020, after the partnership bought the IDRs from Phillips 66 and converted the 2% economic GP interest into a non-economic GP interest on August 1, 2019. PSXP has increased its scale, growing EBITDA to $1.125 billion for the twelve month ended June 30, 2020 (including Moody's analytical adjustments), while maintaining moderate financial leverage. Much of PSXP's stable cash flow is derived from long-term, fee-based contracts with minimum volume commitments and a few minimum fee contracts. It has a visible growth trajectory that is underpinned by rising volumes handled by its legacy assets and earnings from organic growth projects. In the second quarter 2020, the Gray Oak Pipeline (Gray Oak), in which PSXP has a 42.25% ultimate ownership interest, commenced full operations. Moody's expects PSXP to continue to engage in growth capital projects after it reduced growth spending in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. PSXP may also consider asset dropdowns from Phillips 66's midstream assets and third party acquisitions as options to manage future growth.

PSXP's rating is tempered by its high distributions associated with its master limited partnership (MLP) structure and a reliance on debt and/or equity capital markets to fund growth. The partnership has a long-term leverage target of 3.5x. PSXP's largest recent growth project, the joint venture, Gray Oak, issued $1.4 billion of senior notes in September 2020 to fully repay its term loan bank facility. As a result of the payoff of the term loan, the equity contribution agreement support behind the loan, of which PSXP's share was $583 millon, was terminated. PSXP's share of Dakota Access / Energy Transfer Crude Oil pipeline's EBITDA is ~$225 million based on its 25% ownership interest, but the pipeline has been the subject of litigation. If the litigation results in a final judgement that causes a shutdown of the pipeline's operations, a loss of earnings and any requirement through the contingent equity contribution agreement for PSXP and its Dakota Access co-owners to contribute funds to repay debt at the Dakota Access pipeline financing entity would be a credit negative for PSXP.

The stable outlook reflects the highly contracted nature of PSXP's revenue stream and also assumes that PSXP will finance future asset dropdowns with a balanced mix of debt and equity, and drive leverage towards its long-term target of 3.5x.

PSXP has adequate liquidity through 2021 supported by steady cash flow from operations and a revolving credit facility. As is typical of most MLPs, a substantial portion of cash flow after maintenance capital and preferred distributions are distributed to common unit holders, requiring issuance of third-party debt and equity for the long-term funding of growth capital expenditures and dropdowns. PSXP had $215 million of borrowings and $3 million in letters of credit as of June 30, 2020, under its $750 million unsecured revolving credit facility due July 30, 2024. The revolver has a maximum 5x debt/EBITDA leverage covenant (5.5x in an acquisition period). The covenant leverage ratio was 3.1x as of June 30. PSXP has no debt maturities until 2024.

If the Dakota Access entity is required to repay its debt as a result of the final judgement in the litigation previously mentioned and assuming the entity does not otherwise have funds to repay the debt, PSXP's share of the maximum potential contribution to the Dakota Access entity under the contingent equity contribution agreement is approximately $631 million as of June 30, 2020. If such a funding requirement did occur, PSXP could look to its revolver, new debt or equity issuance, and contributions from its sponsor as sources of funding as well as conserve cash flow by reducing its distributions and capital expenditures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if PSXP were to increase in size and scale, leverage is maintained below 4.0x, and there is greater visibility of earnings growth as a result of projects coming online. The ratings could be downgraded if Debt to EBITDA exceeds 5x, PSXP acquires significant incremental assets with weaker business risk profiles, or there is a substantial drop in Phillips 66's credit quality.

PSXP is an MLP formed by Phillips 66 to operate and develop primarily fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines and terminals and other transportation and midstream assets which are integrated with Phillips 66 assets. Phillips 66 holds a 74% limited partner (LP) interest in PSXP as of June 30, 2020, after the partnership bought the IDRs from Phillips 66 and converted the 2% economic GP interest into a non-economic GP interest on August 1, 2019.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

