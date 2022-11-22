Moody's affirms Phoenix Children's Hospital's (AZ) A1; outlook stable

New York, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Phoenix Children's Hospital's (PCH) (AZ) A1 revenue bond rating. The outlook is stable. PCH has $691 million of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of PCH's A1 rating reflects our expectation that operating margins will remain strong through the end of 2022, despite industry pressures and contrary to the experience of most other health systems. Indeed, PCH's high level of operating performance is expected to continue through 2023 and beyond. Liquidity, despite some dilution through June 30 2022, remains at a very favorable level, and should not drop below current levels despite expectations of high amounts of capital spending. Other factors supporting the A1 include: PCH's position as the only standalone pediatric provider in the state; the hospital's leading and improving market share in its primary service area; the organization's extensive regional footprint; PCH's high acuity and strong array of clinical offerings; and the health system's very high rate of revenue growth.

PCH's most significant challenge will remain its high debt load, which despite recent improvement remains materially elevated compared to most peers. PCH's total comprehensive debt inclusive of operating leases will further increase upon the opening of Phoenix Children's Hospital - East Valley at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center (PCH - EV), which will include a very sizable associated lease. Other challenges include: ongoing high levels of capital spending; execution risk on a number of significant projects; competition from various large and strong local systems; an ownership structure which includes certain limitations; exposure to a regional economy that has a history of severe downturns; and high exposure to Medicaid.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that PCH will rise to the challenge of managing its high level of enterprise growth, and successfully complete and operate its various concurrent projects. It also reflects the expectation that operating results will remain strong, liquidity will remain favorable, and that its high debt load will continue to be digested over time, eventually achieving debt measures more in line with the A1 category.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued improvement of liquidity and debt measures, accompanied by ongoing strong operating performance, and material organizational growth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to maintain low double-digit operating cash flow margins which are consistent with historic levels

- Additional financial leverage, or meaningful decline in liquidity - Supplemental funding cuts or changes in Medicaid that lead to significant margin decline

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are a joint and several obligation of the obligated group, which consists of Phoenix Children's Hospital and The Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation. Bonds are secured by a pledge of gross receivables. Covenants include: a minimum annual debt service coverage requirement of 1.1 times (less than 1.1 times would results in a consultant call, less than 1.0 times for two consecutive years would be an event of default (EOD)); and minimum ratings of "Baa2" and "BBB" (below constitutes an EOD). Unique LOC covenants include: an EOD if debt service coverage drops below 1.0 times for any fiscal year; and an EOD if days cash on hand falls below 45 days. The organization currently has very good headroom on all of its covenants.

PROFILE

Phoenix Children's Hospital is a large tertiary pediatric referral center serving the State of Arizona. As the only licensed children's hospital in the state, and as one of the 10-largest children's hospitals in the country (based on number of beds), the organization maintains a strong market position, with a 71% market share in its primary service area, and much higher market share in certain subspecialties (e.g. 83% market share for cancer). The organization offers a very broad array of high-end pediatric services including level one trauma, level four NICU, and solid organ transplant. The organization consists of: Phoenix Children's Hospital - Thomas Campus; Phoenix Children's Hospital - East Valley at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center; four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers; 11 community pediatric practices; 20 outpatient clinics; two ambulatory surgery centers; and seven community-service-related outpatient clinics located throughout the state of Arizona. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,175 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialities. Since 2011, the organization has been jointly controlled by Dignity Health (part of CommonSpirit, rated Baa1 positive, with a 20% ownership stake) and Children's Healthcare of Arizona (the parent, with 80% ownership stake). No cash distributions have ever been made to the members but could occur under certain circumstances. Bond holders have no recourse to the members. Our analysis is based on the credit quality of the operating entity Phoenix Children's Hospital.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eugene Spielman

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

