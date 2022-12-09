Moody's affirms Phoenix Guarantor's B2 CFR; outlook remains stable

New York, December 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Phoenix Guarantor Inc. ("PGI") including the B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), B1 ratings on the senior secured first lien bank credit facilities, and Caa1 rating on the senior secured second lien term loan. The rating outlook is stable.

The rating affirmation reflects Moody's view that PGI's significant scale and relatively diverse mix of businesses will continue to help the company grow its earnings. Moody's expects financial leverage will decline below 6 times in the next 12 to 18 months, absent any material debt-funded acquisitions.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Phoenix Guarantor Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Term Loan B1, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5) from (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

PGI's B2 CFR is constrained by high financial leverage and a heavy reliance on government payors. Moody's estimates PGI's pro forma adjusted debt/EBITDA for September 30, 2022 approximated 6.3 times, inclusive of the company's Equus Workforce Solutions ("Equus") divestiture. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to improve to the high 5 times range over the next 12 to 18 months, assuming no significant debt-funded acquisitions. The company's active M&A strategy carries risk, including IT integration risk, though the company has demonstrated successful integration of recent acquisitions thus far. The rating also reflects Moody's view that the company will continue to be acquisitive, and will use its free cash flow for acquisitions.

PGI's rating is supported by the company's national footprint and strong market positions. With over $7 billion in revenue, the company has significant scale and a relatively diverse mix of businesses. PGI's rating is also supported by a strong and growing underlying demand for both home and community-based services for seniors and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Moody's expects PGI to maintain good liquidity over the next 12 months. As of September 30, 2022, the company had approximately $14 million of cash on hand. However, pro forma for the Equus divestiture, cash balances are in excess of $170 million. Moody's anticipates that PGI will repay its approximately $113 million of swingline borrowings with proceeds from the divestiture. Further, Moody's expects the company to generate positive free cash flow of approximately $70 million in the next 12 months, which includes mandatory first lien term loan amortization of approximately $30 million. PGI has access to a $320 million revolving credit facility, which expires in March 2024 and has approximately $207 million of availability as of September 30, 2022 due to borrowings on the swingline facility. Moody's expects the company will address the expiration of the revolving credit facility in the next 12 months. Moody's also forecasts the company to have sufficient cushion under the springing first lien net leverage covenant when triggered.

PGI's senior secured first lien credit facility, comprised of a $320 million revolving credit facility expiring in March 2024, $1.791 billion first lien term loan maturing March 2026, and $1.225 billion first lien term loan maturing March 2026, is rated B1, one notch above the B2 CFR. This reflects the benefit of a layer of loss absorption provided by the $450 million senior secured second lien term loan, which is rated Caa1 and matures in March 2027.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects PGI to grow its EBITDA such that financial leverage will decline below 6.0 times in the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's also expects PGI to maintain its good liquidity.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

PGI's credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting its neutral-to-low exposure (E-2) to environmental risk considerations, highly negative exposure (S-4) to social risks in providing high quality healthcare services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as those with catastrophic injuries. The company relies heavily on government reimbursement, which exposes it to regulatory and reimbursement changes. The company is also exposed to labor pressures including wage inflation given its large workforce of low wage workers. Exposure to governance considerations is highly negative (G-4), reflecting aggressive financial policies under majority private equity ownership, though tempered by a meaningful minority ownership stake by Walgreens Boots Alliance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if PGI exhibits strong organic growth in both the pharmacy solutions and provider services businesses. The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates steady margin expansion. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if leverage were sustained below 5.0 times.

PGI's ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance and/or liquidity deteriorates. A shift to more aggressive financial policies could result in a ratings downgrade. The ratings could be downgraded if PGI experiences sustained negative free cash flow. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if leverage were sustained above 6.0 times for an extended period.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Phoenix Guarantor Inc. ("PGI") is the parent company of BrightSpring Health Services, which merged with PharMerica Corporation in 2019 to create one of the leading providers of home and community-based health and pharmacy services. PGI serves complex client and patient segments with significant lifelong and chronic health needs, primarily serving seniors in multiple care settings and people with intellectual/developmental disabilities (I/DD). Revenues are approximately $7.5 billion for the last twelve month period ending September 30, 2022. PGI is majority owned by Kohlberg Kravis and Roberts & Co. (KKR), with minority ownership by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. and management.

