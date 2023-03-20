Moody's affirms Piedmont's ratings at Baa2; outlook stable

New York, March 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Piedmont Operating Partnership, L.P.'s issuer rating and senior unsecured rating at Baa2. The rating outlook remains stable. In the same rating action, Moody's assigned a (P)Baa2 to the backed senior unsecured shelf of the operating partnerships as well as the (P)Baa3 pref. stock shelf to Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc., the parent company. The rating outlook is stable.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the REIT will execute on plans to reduce leverage, and proactively manage its near-term debt maturities, while maintaining good financial flexibility.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.

....Pref. Stock Shelf, Assigned (P)Baa3

..Issuer: Piedmont Operating Partnership, L.P.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Assigned (P)Baa2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Piedmont Operating Partnership, L.P.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.

....Outlook, Stable

..Issuer: Piedmont Operating Partnership, L.P.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 senior unsecured ratings for Piedmont Operating Partnership, L.P., the main subsidiary of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (collectively "Piedmont", "PDM" or "the REIT") incorporates the REIT's sound balance sheet and capital structure, supported by: 1) an adequate liquidity and funding position; 2) a large unencumbered asset base and 3) moderately low variable rate debt exposure. Although comparatively smaller in scale to several of its sector peers, PDM's portfolio is considered to be of good quality, highly amenitizied with a diversified tenant roster. The REIT recorded robust leasing activity in 2022, demonstrative of the strong demand for office space in its select CBD and urban/suburban, in-fill areas located in fast-growing Sun Belt markets.

Credit constraints for the REIT are its shortened weighted average debt maturity schedule during a period of rising interest rates as well as unfavorable capital market conditions and asset valuations for corporate office properties. Other challenges include a spike in leverage levels after a large debt-funded acquisition in July 2022. But the company partially mitigated this with debt repayments using net proceeds from noncore asset sales in the fourth quarter of 2022. Further, the US office property market continues to face secular headwinds (low office space utilization, the entrenchment of hybrid work arrangements and rising sublease inventory), compounded by the spate of corporate layoffs, especially in the tech and finance sectors. These forces could further hamper property valuations and impeded asset sales or acquisition financing.

For full year 2022, PDM's total debt plus preferred stock to gross assets and net debt plus preferred stock to EBITDA were approximately 39% and 6.5 times (Moody's adjusted), compared to 41% and 7.1 times at 3Q22 LTM and approximately 39% and 5.8x at year-end 2021, respectively. In July 2022, the company acquired 1180 Peachtree Street, a 41-story, Class A office building located in Midtown Atlanta, for a net purchase price of approximately $465 million. In conjunction with cash on hand and usage of the revolving line of credit to finance the purchase, the REIT also assumed an existing 4.1% fixed-rate, $197 million mortgage on the property and matures in 2028.

In light of the higher interest rate environment and widened credit spreads relative to 2021-22, the REIT is challenged by a weighted average debt maturity of less than four years with an average of 20% of its total debt maturing annually through 2025. As part of its active liability management, the REIT used the proceeds of approximately $160 million from the sale of two properties in Cambridge, Massachusetts to pay off the outstanding balance under the $600 million revolving line of credit in December 2022, and replenishing it to full borrowing capacity. In the same month, the company also addressed its 2022 debt maturities by amending its $200 million unsecured term loan facility and extending the final maturity date to June 2025.

Subsequent to year-end, in January 2023, Piedmont obtained additional new $215 million term loan facility with a final extended maturity date of January 31, 2025. The REIT intends to use a combination of proceeds from the new term loan along with cash on hand, proceeds from select property dispositions, and/or draws on its $600 million line of credit to repay the $350 million of unsecured senior notes due in June 2023. The REIT will have no debt due until 2024.

While the fixed charge coverage ratio was strong at 4.3 times at year-end 2022, Moody's expect this metric to erode in 2023 because of higher interest expense related to higher debt financing costs and amortization. Moody's will continue to closely monitor this as well as REIT's liability management to address the $400 million of senior notes due in 2024 with anticipated future asset sales proceeds.

Posting another year of strong tenant demand, Piedmont executed 2.15 million SF of leasing activity during 2022, of which 763,000 SF related to new contracts, mostly in Atlanta, GA and Dallas, TX markets. Total same store revenue grew by 2.6% in 2022 over the prior year, but offset by an approximate 4.9% growth in operating expenses, resulting in a same-store NOI cash and accrual growth rate of 1.9% and 1.1%, respectively, for full year 2022. The REIT's same store portfolio's was approximately 86.2% physically leased at full year 2022 - flat relative to full year 2021. Positively, reported tenant retention was approximately 70%. The REIT and the broader officer sector's space utilization rates have incrementally increased to 50% in early 2023.

Other secular challenges include sublease inventory growing in major urban markets since the COVID outbreak, and corporate space occupiers assessing their space needs and headcount for 2023-24, given recessionary pressures and hybrid work models becoming a common fixture. However, we note that Piedmont's portfolio has benefitted from flight to quality and is performing better than the broader markets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating movement is unlikely in the near term and would require the following criteria on a sustained basis: 1) Gross assets approaching $10 billion; 2) total debt plus preferred stock as a percentage of gross assets at or below 30%; 3) net debt plus preferred stock to recurring EBITDA below 5.0 times; and 4) EBITDA margin closer to 65%.

Downward rating pressure would result from the following on a sustained basis: 1) net debt plus preferred stock to recurring EBITDA greater 6.5 times; 2) a reduction in financial flexibility, 3) fixed charge coverage ratio below 3.5 times; 4) EBITDA margin approaching 50%; and 5) economic occupancy approaching 80%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE: PDM] owns and operates 52 office properties with 16.8 million square feet (SF) of leasable area. Piedmont Operating Partnership, L.P. is its primary operating subsidiary. As of December 31, 2022, the REIT had $5.1 billion in gross assets and $2.0 billion of total debt.

