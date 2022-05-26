info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Ping An Real Estate's Baa2 issuer rating and Pingan Real Estate Capital's Baa3 ratings; outlook stable

26 May 2022

Hong Kong, May 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the following ratings:

• Ping An Real Estate Company Ltd.'s (PARE) Baa2 issuer rating

• Pingan Real Estate Capital Limited's (PARE Capital) Baa3 issuer rating

• The provisional (P)Baa3 senior unsecured rating to the USD1 billion medium-term note (MTN) program with PARE Capital as the issuer

• The Baa3 senior unsecured rating to the notes issued by PARE Capital under the MTN program

• The provisional (P)Baa3 senior unsecured rating to the USD2 billion MTN program with Fuqing Investment Management Limited and Fuxiang Investment Management Limited as the issuers and PARE Capital as the guarantor

• The Baa3 senior unsecured rating to the notes issued under the MTN program by Fuqing Investment and guaranteed by PARE Capital

All the outlooks are stable.

Fuxiang Investment Management Limited and Fuqing Investment Management Limited are wholly-owned subsidiaries of PARE Capital, which is 100% owned by PARE.

The MTN programs and notes issued under these programs will be supported by keepwell deeds and liquidity support undertakings from PARE. Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China, Ltd. (Ping An Group) could also provide support through a keepwell deed to certain notes issued under the USD2 billion MTN program if needed.

"The affirmation of PARE's Baa2 issuer rating reflects our expectation that PARE will manage its investment portfolio in a disciplined manner and maintain its stable standalone credit quality," says Kaven Tsang, a Moody's Senior Vice President and the Lead Analyst for PARE.

"The affirmation also reflects our expectation that Ping An Group will continue to provide strong financial support to PARE in times of need," adds Tsang.

These factors will provide the company with a buffer against the challenges in China's property market.

RATINGS RATIONALE

PARE's Baa2 issuer rating reflects its standalone credit quality and a three-notch support uplift from Ping An Group, based on Moody's expectation that the parent group will provide financial support to PARE in times of need, mainly executed through Ping An Life Insurance Company of China, Ltd. (Ping An Life, insurance financial strength rating [IFSR] A2 stable) and Ping An P&C Insurance Company of China, Ltd. (Ping An P&C, IFSR A2 stable).

PARE's standalone credit quality reflects its good brand recognition, the stable cash flow from its highly profitable asset management business, against its limited control over and the low transparency in its investee real estate projects, as well as its modest financial metrics.

Moody's expects the company's market value-based leverage (MVL) – measured by net debt/estimated market value of portfolio assets – will stay largely stable at 35%-40% over the next 1-2 years after improving to 40% in 2021 from 45% in 2020. At the same time, its (funds from operations [FFO]+interest)/interest will remain solid at 2.5x-3.0x over the next 1-2 years after rising to 3.5x in 2021 from 3.2x in 2020.

These forecasts are based on the company's disciplined approach to pursuing business opportunities amid an uncertain market environment in China's property market, and a moderate growth in its asset management business on the back of managing investment funds from its insurance parents and its affiliates in the Ping An Group.

Moody's also expects PARE will scale down its direct investment in the residential sector and cautiously select property developers with strong financial standing as joint venture partners to contain its exposure to market and counterparty risks.

PARE's Baa2 issuer rating has factored in a three-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation that the company will receive support from Ping An Group, based on the following factors:

(1) PARE being effectively 99.6% owned by Ping An Group, mainly through the direct ownership by Ping An Life and Ping An P&C;

(2) The group's management control over the company;

(3) PARE's close integration with Ping An Group, including its business, management and operations; and

(4) The group's history of extending financial support to the company.

Specifically, the two insurance parents have injected nearly RMB17 billion of equity into the company since 2014. PARE also issued mandatory convertibles of RMB2.5 billion to a Ping An affiliate at the end of 2020. The convertible will be automatically converted to equity at the end of 2023.

PARE's liquidity is adequate. PARE had cash holdings of RMB22.4 billion as of end of 2021, which cover 128% of its short-term debt as of the same date. Moody's also expects the company's cash holding and projected operating cash flow over the next 12-18 months will be sufficient to cover its committed capital expenditure and maturing debt over the period. In addition, its close links with Ping An Group will support its access to funding.

The affirmation of PARE Capital's Baa3 issuer rating reflects its standalone credit quality and a three-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation that PARE will provide financial support to PARE Capital in times of stress.

PARE Capital's standalone credit quality reflects its small business scale and its high debt leverage because of its role as an overseas financing platform for PARE. It also reflects its limited control over and the limited transparency of its investee real estate projects because of investments through joint ventures. These factors are balanced by benefits arising from its close association with PARE, including strong operating support and good access to market funding.

Moody's expectation of support is based on PARE Capital being a wholly-owned subsidiary of PARE and the company's strategic importance to PARE as the sole offshore investment and financing platform. The support is also based on the high integration of PARE Capital with its parent, as reflected by PARE's management control over the company and PARE's record of extending financial support to the company.

With regard to governance issues, Moody's has considered PARE and PARE Capital's concentrated ownership by Ping An Group, the low transparency in its investee real estate projects and the high level of related-party transactions.

However, they are highly integrated with Ping An Group, which has a strong corporate governance structure, risk management practices and internal controls to mitigate governance risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

PARE's stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations that PARE will balance business growth with financial discipline, maintaining stable debt leverage appropriate for its standalone credit quality over the next 12-18 months, and that the parent group will provide support to PARE when needed.

PARE Capital's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that PARE Capital will maintain its close linkage and strategic importance to PARE and receive strong support from PARE when needed. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that PARE will maintain its ability to provide support as reflected by its Baa2 issuer rating and stable outlook.

PARE's rating could be upgraded if (1) its standalone credit quality improves significantly, as indicated by more stable cash flow and wider business and geographic diversification of its investment portfolio, and (2) the likelihood of parental support increases.

Indications of an improvement in PARE's standalone credit quality include its estimated MVL falling below 35% and (FFO+interest)/interest rising above 3.0x-3.5x, all on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, PARE's rating could be downgraded if (1) the likelihood of support from the group decreases; (2) the group's ownership is significantly reduced; or (3) PARE's standalone credit quality deteriorates, as indicated by a worsening in the quality of its investment portfolio or cash flow from its investee projects.

Indications of a deterioration in the company's standalone credit quality include its estimated MVL rising above 45%-50% or its (FFO+interest)/interest falling below 2.0x, all on a sustained basis.

PARE Capital's rating could be upgraded if PARE is upgraded and there is an increase in the likelihood of parental support, and PARE Capital's standalone credit quality improves significantly through more stable cash flow, and greater scale and diversity of its investment portfolio.

Indications of a sustained improvement in PARE Capital's standalone credit quality include its estimated MVL falling below 50%-55%, and (FFO+interest)/interest rising above 1.5x-2.0x.

PARE Capital's rating could be downgraded if PARE is downgraded or it is likely that support from PARE decreases, as reflected by a reduction in PARE's ownership in PARE Capital or a reduction in the strategic importance of PARE Capital to PARE. It could also be downgraded if PARE Capital's standalone credit quality worsens though a deterioration in the quality of its investment portfolio or cash flow from its investee projects.

Indications of a deterioration in PARE Capital's standalone credit quality include its MVL rising above 70%-75% or its (FFO+interest)/interest falling below 0.5x, all on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56472. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Pingan Real Estate Capital Limited (PARE Capital) was incorporated in December 2013 and is registered as a limited liability company under the laws of Hong Kong. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ping An Real Estate Company Ltd. (PARE), and is PARE's primary overseas subsidiary for investment holding and financing outside China.

Moodys.com