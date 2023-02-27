Moody's affirms Pitney Bowes' B1 CFR; outlook changed to negative

New York, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Pitney Bowes Inc.'s (Pitney Bowes) B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Moody's also affirmed the Ba2 rating for the senior secured credit facilities, the B2 rating for the guaranteed senior unsecured notes, and the B3 rating for the unguaranteed senior unsecured notes. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-2 was unchanged, and the outlook was revised to negative from stable.

The negative outlook for Pitney Bowes reflects Moody's expectation that the company will remain challenged to bring the Global Ecommerce segment to profitability following underperformance for this segment in the seasonally important fourth quarter of 2022. Despite expected stable operating performance for SendTech and Presort segments, reported EBIT for Global Ecommerce will continue to be negative in 2023 resulting in adjusted leverage remaining elevated over the next year with weak free cash flow.

Rating actions are summarized below:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Pitney Bowes Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Pitney Bowes Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Pitney Bowes' ratings are pressured by the uncertainty of the inflection point to EBIT profitability for the Global Ecommerce segment given the ongoing underperformance of ecommerce operations. The negative outlook reflects the potential for deterioration in the company's credit profile absent success in meeting Pitney Bowes' operating plan for 2023 which includes Global Ecommerce generating positive reported EBITDA and reduced EBIT losses for the year. The reported EBIT loss of ($23 million) for Global Ecommerce in 4Q22 reflects improvement compared to the prior year period; however, results fell short of Moody's expectation for the seasonally important fourth quarter. Pitney Bowes has invested significantly over the last few years to build out shipping and ecommerce capabilities serving primarily middle market companies with the expansion in capacity largely complete, nevertheless, overall adjusted leverage will remain elevated and free cash flow will be weakened by higher interest expense, an increase in working capital funding in the second half of 2023, as well as ongoing investments, albeit at reduced levels, to optimize the ecommerce network and achieve targeted volumes and a more profitable mix of heavier packages.

Pitney Bowes' B1 CFR is supported by the company's leading market presence and long-standing customer relationships under multi-year contracts in the highly regulated mail metering market. Notwithstanding the extended and unprofitable investment phase of Global Ecommerce over the past few years, the transition to higher growth shipping could prove beneficial over the long term given the growth potential for shipping-related offerings, in contrast to the secular decline in mail volumes. Profit margins, however, will continue to suffer from investments to bring ecommerce operations to profitability. There are also execution risks related to growing market share among more diversified and deeper-pocketed shipping providers. Pitney Bowes needs to maintain good financial flexibility to support investments, realize operating efficiencies, and provide a cash cushion to address unexpected challenges in a competitive environment.

ESG considerations have a highly negative (CIS-4) impact on Pitney Bowes' rating due to governance risk associated with high leverage and weak coverage ratios as cash flow is directed to fund growth for ecommerce and shipping operations. The CIS score also incorporates moderately negative environmental risk reflecting carbon transition concerns arising from the company's expanded fleet of owned or leased vehicles to support growing shipping operations. Social risks are also moderately negative reflecting the secular decline in mail volumes which impacts the majority of the company's profits.

Pitney Bowes is publicly traded with its two largest shareholders, Vanguard and Blackrock, owning 9.5% - 11% of common shares as of December 2022. Activist investor, Hestia Capital, has taken a roughly 7% position in the company and announced the firm's intent to elect a majority of the board of directors through a proxy fight. Currently, eight of the company's nine board seats are held by independent directors, but this composition could change given the current proposal from Hestia Capital.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-2 reflects good liquidity supported by available cash exceeding $400 million as of year-end December 2022 (excludes estimated amounts held by The Pitney Bowes Bank, Inc.) and an undrawn $500 million senior secured revolver expiring in 2026. Moody's expects the company will be able to repay or refinance the remaining $231 million of notes in advance of their March 2024 maturity. Despite reduced capital spending, adjusted free cash flow will remain weak primarily due to higher interest expense on floating rate debt, a step up in working capital requirements to handle the seasonal revenue increase in the second half of the year, plus ongoing operating investments in ecommerce.

The Ba2 instrument rating on the senior secured credit facilities is two notches above the CFR reflecting their position ahead of the unsecured notes and Moody's expectation for an average recovery in a distressed scenario. The B2 rating on the guaranteed senior unsecured notes is one notch below the CFR reflecting their position behind the secured debt, but ahead of the unguaranteed unsecured notes which are rated B3.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook for Pitney Bowes reflects the potential for deterioration in the company's credit profile absent success in meeting Pitney Bowes' operating plan, including Global Ecommerce generating positive reported EBITDA in 2023. Moody's expects that SendTech and Presort segments will remain stable with reported EBIT margins of roughly 30% and 15%, respectively; however, the inability to reach breakeven EBIT for Global Ecommerce in 2023 will contribute to adjusted leverage remaining elevated in 2023 with weak free cash flow. Moody's projects total revenues will be flat over the next year with modest expansion in overall profit margins. Improvements in credit metrics will be driven primarily by increases in EBITDA margins as opposed to debt repayment. The outlook includes Moody's expectation that Pitney Bowes will continue to adhere to disciplined financial policies and maintain solid credit protection measures for its equipment financing operations. The outlook could be changed to stable if the company is successful in bringing Global Ecommerce to profitability with improved credit metrics, including leverage and free cash flow.

Pitney Bowes' ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects consolidated revenues will decline reflecting greater than expected weakness in mature mailing operations or competitive pressures for shipping or ecommerce businesses. Ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's expects the company will not be able to improve adjusted leverage to 4.5x or better by mid-2024. There would be downward pressure on ratings if EBITDA margins or free cash flow deteriorate reflecting underperformance in core operations or with expanding third party equipment financing.

Ratings could be upgraded if Pitney Bowes demonstrates consistent revenue and EBITDA growth with operating margins (Moody's adjusted) in the low-teen percentage range. Adjusted debt/EBITDA would need to be in the mid 3x range with adjusted free cash flow to debt approaching 5%. Moody's would also need to be comfortable with the execution and financial policies related to expanding third party equipment financing.

Based in Stamford, CT, Pitney Bowes Inc. is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers and government clients around the world. Moody's expects revenues will total $3.5 billion over the next year.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379525. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

