Moody's affirms Playa Resorts' Caa1 ratings; outlook changed to positive

New York, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
Playa Resorts Holding B.V. (Playa)'s corporate family
rating at Caa1. Moody's also affirmed the Caa1 rating on
Playa's senior secured term loan due 2024 and its $85 million
revolving credit facility. The outlook has been changed to positive
from negative.
The affirmation of the Caa1 CFR and change in outlook to positive reflect
Moody's expectations for improving operating performance and financial
results over the next 12 to 24 months as travel demand continues to recover.
Moody's continues to focus its credit analysis on liquidity strength
and projected credit metrics through 2023. "Today's
rating action on Playa Resorts reflects its good liquidity, that
provide runway to recover" said Sandra Beltrán, a Moody's
Vice President Senior Analyst. Moody's expects a meaningful improvement
in operating cash flow in 2022 and positive free cash flow in 2023,
which will help preserve cash above $200 million over the next
24 months. Leverage will improve through earnings growth and debt
repayment.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Playa Resorts Holding B.V.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Caa1
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed
Caa1
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Affirmed Caa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Playa Resorts Holding B.V.
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
US travel demand surged in the summer of 2021 driven by rising vaccinations,
loosened restrictions and increased confidence in safety precautions on
airplanes and hotels. Border closures remained to many destinations
outside the US, though, benefiting near-international
destinations with looser restrictions such as Mexico and the Caribbean.
Stayover tourist arrivals have recovered sharply in the Dominican Republic,
Government of (Ba3 stable), Bahamas, Government of (Ba3 negative),
and Jamaica, Government of (B2 stable), with monthly tourist
arrivals in July-August 2021 approaching 70%-80%
of 2019 levels. US travelers have almost entirely spurred the region's
tourism recovery, accounting for close to 95% of tourist
arrivals in 2021 in Jamaica and The Bahamas. In 2019, US
tourists accounted for only about two-thirds of tourist arrivals
for Jamaica and 80% in The Bahamas.
Given Playa's portfolio of all-inclusive luxury and upscale
coastal resorts in the region, it has been ahead of the travel recovery.
Average Daily Rates (ADR) growth accelerated during summer, reaching
a record high of $310 in Q3 2021. Playa's current
booked position combined with expected increases in flight capacity into
its destinations, supports the sustainability of pricing gains in
the coming months. As of October 2021, revenue on the books
for Q1 2022 is already 40% above on an annual basis at the same
point in time in 2019. The easing of travel restrictions from other
key source markets, including Canada and the UK, will support
a further acceleration in tourism activity through 2022.
The Caa1 CFR reflects Moody's expectations that Playa's adjusted debt/EBITDA
will remain high, between 5x and 8x through 2023, despite
the recovery of EBITDA above 2019's $145 million (Moody's adjusted
basis). In 2019 the overall tourism sector in Playa's markets
faced cost pressures and the company had high cash burn due to a sizeable
investment program. As a result, Playa ended 2019 with tight
liquidity and weak credit metrics including adjusted gross debt to EBITDA
of 7.0 times and EBITA / Interest Expense of 0.8 times.
Since then, the company has increased its installed capacity significantly.
In 2019, Playa opened the Hyatt Ziva & Zilara Cap Cana in the
Dominican Republic and completed the renovation of Hilton Playa del Carmen
and the Hilton La Romana in Dominican Republic. In 2021,
Playa acquired two contracts to manage the Yucatan Resort & Hyatt
Ziva Riviera Cancun. Together these properties added 2,564
rooms to Playa's total 8,366 rooms count. This additional
capacity coupled with the strengthening travel demand support profitability
recovery above 2019 levels. Nevertheless, the still fluid
coronavirus pandemic situation poses execution risk. Competition
will also gradually stoke in successive quarters as international borders
reopen. Occupancy recovery is less at risk given the undersupply
in the Latin American lodging industry that resulted from the pandemic
and that will not be restored before 2024. However, competition
would have a larger impact on Playa's ability to sustain ADRs.
Also threatening rates are intrinsic risks to Playa's markets,
specifically safety concerns in Mexico.
Liquidity is good after measures taken by Playa during 2021 to preserve
cash and ensure viability during the peak of the pandemic outbreak.
In January 2021, a public offering of common shares resulted in
gross proceeds of approximately $125 million to Playa. The
sale of the Dreams Puerto Aventuras and the Capri hotels later in the
year further added $90 million in cash. Playa also entered
into agreements with lenders to refinance, extend maturities and
replace the leverage ratio requirements under the financial covenants
with a minimum liquidity test through March 2022. As a result,
Playa reported cash of $256 million in September 2021, well
above the $173 million in 2020. Cash in hand positively
compares with a very low level of short-term maturities.
Going forward Moody's expects Playa to maintain strong cash balances
and to be able to fund basic requirements with internal sources.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if cash generation accelerates along with
travel recovery allowing Playa to recover credit metrics as planned.
Specifically, with debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.5x and interest
coverage above 1.2x.
Conversely, negative rating pressure will result from weaker than
anticipated travel demand either due to reimposition of travel bans or
restrictions or missteps in Playa's strategy through recovery.
Specifically, ratings could be downgraded if cash burn continues,
threatening Playa's ability to cover corporate expenses such as interests,
taxes and working capital with internal sources.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Playa Resorts Holding B.V. (Playa) owns and/or manages a
portfolio of 23 all-inclusive resorts (8,366 rooms) in beachfront
locations in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.
As of September 2021, revenues were $302 million.
The company is publicly listed with a market capitalization of around
$1.0 billion. Major shareholders are: Farallon
Capital Management which owns 23.1%, Sagicor 15.1%
and TPG 6.6%.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
