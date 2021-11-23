Moody's affirms Playa Resorts' Caa1 ratings; outlook changed to positive

New York, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Playa Resorts Holding B.V. (Playa)'s corporate family rating at Caa1. Moody's also affirmed the Caa1 rating on Playa's senior secured term loan due 2024 and its $85 million revolving credit facility. The outlook has been changed to positive from negative.

The affirmation of the Caa1 CFR and change in outlook to positive reflect Moody's expectations for improving operating performance and financial results over the next 12 to 24 months as travel demand continues to recover. Moody's continues to focus its credit analysis on liquidity strength and projected credit metrics through 2023. "Today's rating action on Playa Resorts reflects its good liquidity, that provide runway to recover" said Sandra Beltrán, a Moody's Vice President Senior Analyst. Moody's expects a meaningful improvement in operating cash flow in 2022 and positive free cash flow in 2023, which will help preserve cash above $200 million over the next 24 months. Leverage will improve through earnings growth and debt repayment.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Playa Resorts Holding B.V.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed Caa1

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Playa Resorts Holding B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

US travel demand surged in the summer of 2021 driven by rising vaccinations, loosened restrictions and increased confidence in safety precautions on airplanes and hotels. Border closures remained to many destinations outside the US, though, benefiting near-international destinations with looser restrictions such as Mexico and the Caribbean. Stayover tourist arrivals have recovered sharply in the Dominican Republic, Government of (Ba3 stable), Bahamas, Government of (Ba3 negative), and Jamaica, Government of (B2 stable), with monthly tourist arrivals in July-August 2021 approaching 70%-80% of 2019 levels. US travelers have almost entirely spurred the region's tourism recovery, accounting for close to 95% of tourist arrivals in 2021 in Jamaica and The Bahamas. In 2019, US tourists accounted for only about two-thirds of tourist arrivals for Jamaica and 80% in The Bahamas.

Given Playa's portfolio of all-inclusive luxury and upscale coastal resorts in the region, it has been ahead of the travel recovery. Average Daily Rates (ADR) growth accelerated during summer, reaching a record high of $310 in Q3 2021. Playa's current booked position combined with expected increases in flight capacity into its destinations, supports the sustainability of pricing gains in the coming months. As of October 2021, revenue on the books for Q1 2022 is already 40% above on an annual basis at the same point in time in 2019. The easing of travel restrictions from other key source markets, including Canada and the UK, will support a further acceleration in tourism activity through 2022.

The Caa1 CFR reflects Moody's expectations that Playa's adjusted debt/EBITDA will remain high, between 5x and 8x through 2023, despite the recovery of EBITDA above 2019's $145 million (Moody's adjusted basis). In 2019 the overall tourism sector in Playa's markets faced cost pressures and the company had high cash burn due to a sizeable investment program. As a result, Playa ended 2019 with tight liquidity and weak credit metrics including adjusted gross debt to EBITDA of 7.0 times and EBITA / Interest Expense of 0.8 times. Since then, the company has increased its installed capacity significantly. In 2019, Playa opened the Hyatt Ziva & Zilara Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic and completed the renovation of Hilton Playa del Carmen and the Hilton La Romana in Dominican Republic. In 2021, Playa acquired two contracts to manage the Yucatan Resort & Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun. Together these properties added 2,564 rooms to Playa's total 8,366 rooms count. This additional capacity coupled with the strengthening travel demand support profitability recovery above 2019 levels. Nevertheless, the still fluid coronavirus pandemic situation poses execution risk. Competition will also gradually stoke in successive quarters as international borders reopen. Occupancy recovery is less at risk given the undersupply in the Latin American lodging industry that resulted from the pandemic and that will not be restored before 2024. However, competition would have a larger impact on Playa's ability to sustain ADRs. Also threatening rates are intrinsic risks to Playa's markets, specifically safety concerns in Mexico.

Liquidity is good after measures taken by Playa during 2021 to preserve cash and ensure viability during the peak of the pandemic outbreak. In January 2021, a public offering of common shares resulted in gross proceeds of approximately $125 million to Playa. The sale of the Dreams Puerto Aventuras and the Capri hotels later in the year further added $90 million in cash. Playa also entered into agreements with lenders to refinance, extend maturities and replace the leverage ratio requirements under the financial covenants with a minimum liquidity test through March 2022. As a result, Playa reported cash of $256 million in September 2021, well above the $173 million in 2020. Cash in hand positively compares with a very low level of short-term maturities. Going forward Moody's expects Playa to maintain strong cash balances and to be able to fund basic requirements with internal sources.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if cash generation accelerates along with travel recovery allowing Playa to recover credit metrics as planned. Specifically, with debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.5x and interest coverage above 1.2x.

Conversely, negative rating pressure will result from weaker than anticipated travel demand either due to reimposition of travel bans or restrictions or missteps in Playa's strategy through recovery. Specifically, ratings could be downgraded if cash burn continues, threatening Playa's ability to cover corporate expenses such as interests, taxes and working capital with internal sources.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Playa Resorts Holding B.V. (Playa) owns and/or manages a portfolio of 23 all-inclusive resorts (8,366 rooms) in beachfront locations in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. As of September 2021, revenues were $302 million. The company is publicly listed with a market capitalization of around $1.0 billion. Major shareholders are: Farallon Capital Management which owns 23.1%, Sagicor 15.1% and TPG 6.6%.

