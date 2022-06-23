Moody's affirms Pluto Acquisition's B3 CFR, changes outlook to negative

New York, June 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed all of its ratings assigned to Pluto Acquisition I, Inc. (d/b/a "AccentCare") including the company's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and B2 ratings on the senior secured revolving credit facility and first lien term loan. Moody's changed the ratings outlook to negative from stable.

The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects deteriorating operating performance, partly due to persistent labor issues including wage inflation that will continue to pressure the company's EBITDA and margins, resulting in high financial leverage and a weaker liquidity position. Moody's views AccentCare's significant and constant add-backs to EBITDA as an impediment to positive free cash flow generation, especially in light of rising interest rates.

The affirmation of AccentCare's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to grow on the top-line as demand for home care services remains strong, but that factors such as wage inflation will remain elevated and interest costs will rise, further pressuring the company's ability to generate positive free cash flow.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Pluto Acquisition I, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Pluto Acquisition I, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Pluto Acquisition I, Inc.'s (dba AccentCare) B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high financial leverage, modest scale compared to larger rated peers, and moderate geographic diversification. The credit profile is further constrained by the company's limited free cash flow generation relative to its high debt balances and high reliance on Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement. AccentCare's credit profile is also constrained by labor issues including wage inflation, which are pressuring the company's margins. Moody's expects AccentCare's debt/EBITDA to remain above 7 times for the next 12 to 18 months.

The rating is supported by AccentCare's strong organic growth prospects, driven by growing demand for home health services. AccentCare also has a strong competitive presence in Texas, supported by its strong relationships with key medical centers. The rating is also supported by the general low capital expenditure requirements which provide substantial cost advantages compared to facility based care.

Moody's expects AccentCare to maintain an adequate liquidity position over the next 12 months. As of March 31, 2022, the company has approximately $21 million of cash on hand. However, approximately $18 million of deferred employer payroll taxes will need to be returned to the government by the end of 2022. Moody's expects the company to generate negative free cash flow in the next 12 months, which includes mandatory term loan amortization of approximately $9 million. AccentCare has access to about $18 million of its $40 million revolving credit facility, as well as approximately $100 million on its asset based lending facility. Moody's anticipates the company to have sufficient cushion under its springing first lien net leverage covenant on the revolver if it were to be tested.

ESG considerations are material to AccentCare's credit profile. AccentCare faces social risks, such as the rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. However, Moody's does not consider home health to face the same level of social risk as hospitals as care at home is viewed as an affordable alternative to hospitals or skilled nursing facilities. Further, given its high percentage of revenue generated from Medicare and Medicaid, AccentCare is exposed to regulatory changes. AccentCare is also exposed to wage inflation, particularly as it must maintain a large workforce with both skilled labor (nurses and therapists), of which there are shortages, and unskilled labor, which is experiencing rising minimum wages in certain markets. In terms of governance, AccentCare is owned by private equity sponsors, and as such, Moody's expects financial policies to remain aggressive, leverage to remain high and actions to continue benefiting shareholders.

The negative outlook reflects AccentCare's deteriorating operating performance and Moody's expectation that wage inflation will continue to pressure the company's margins and rising interest costs will weigh on the company's ability to generate consistent positive free cash flow going forward.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if AccentCare demonstrates a notable improvement in earnings quality following recent acquisition integration. The ratings could also be upgraded if the company generates consistently positive free cash flow. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if leverage is sustained below 6.0 times on a Moody's adjusted basis.

Ratings could be downgraded if AccentCare experiences further material operating disruptions or margin degradation. Negative changes to Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement could result in a ratings downgrade. Large debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions could result in a ratings downgrade. Substantial weakening of liquidity, including further significant utilization of the ABL facility or sustained negative free cash flow, could also result in a ratings downgrade.

AccentCare is one of the largest for-profit home healthcare providers in the U.S. The Company offers home health, hospice and personal care services ("PCS"). For the last twelve months ended March 31, 2022, AccentCare generated revenues of approximately $1.6 billion. The company is owned by private equity firm Advent International.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

