Moody's affirms Polygon's CFR at B2; outlook changed to negative from stable

Stockholm, September 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Polygon Group AB's (Polygon or the company) B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating. Moody's has also affirmed the B1 senior secured instrument ratings of the €430 million first-lien term loan B1, the €55 million delayed draw first-lien term loan B2, and the €90 million revolving credit facility (RCF). The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects the decrease in Polygon's margins in the first half of 2022 compared to H1 2021, and the risk that its profitability will remain under pressure over the next 12-18 months. While the company recorded a double digit revenue growth in H1 2022, the company's adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 10% from around 12% in H1 2021. The profitability was affected by the higher use of external subcontractors to support the strong sales growth, which was driven by the severe floods in Europe in summer 2021, but also higher covid-related sickness leaves. Combined with the rising cost of wages, energy and transport, Moody's expects lower earnings growth over the next 12-18 months than initially estimated.

As a result, the risks of Moody's adjusted leverage remaining above 6.0x over the next 12-18 months has increased. The leverage includes the €55 million senior secured delayed draw first-lien term loan B2, which was fully drawn in H1 2022. A leverage sustained above 6.0x could increase downward pressure on the ratings. The lower profitability, in addition to rising interest rates, will also limit positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months and reduce the company's interest cover.

Despite these challenges, Moody's expects the company to continue to benefit from its leading market position in the fragmented European property damage restoration (PDR) market, which should help the company to pass on price increases on to customers and drive further cost efficiency measures. The higher covid-related sickness leaves should also gradually normalise, although risks of new outbreaks remain. The company benefits from positive market dynamics and relatively low cyclicality of its business model, which should continue to support the demand for its services.

Governance risks mainly relate to the company's private-equity ownership, which tends to tolerate a higher leverage, a greater propensity to favour shareholders over creditors as well as a greater appetite for M&A to maximise growth and their return on investment.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Polygon's capital structure consists of a €430 million senior secured first-lien term loan B1, the €55 million delayed-draw senior secured first-lien term loan B2 that has been fully drawn, ranking pari passu with the €90 million senior secured RCF. These facilities are rated one notch above the CFR, reflecting their seniority in the capital structure, given the presence of a €120 million second-lien loan (not rated). The instruments share the same security package and are guaranteed by a group of companies accounting for at least 80% of the consolidated group's EBITDA. The security package is relatively weak, consisting of shares, bank accounts and intercompany loans. The B2-PD probability of default rating is on a par with the company's CFR, reflecting the use of a standard 50% recovery rate, as is customary for capital structures with first- and second-lien bank loans and covenant-lite documentation.

LIQUIDITY

Polygon's liquidity is adequate supported by €22 million in cash on balance sheet and an undrawn RCF of €90 million as of June 2022. Moody's expects these sources of liquidity to provide sufficient buffer to cover working capital and capital spending needs over the next 12-18 months although FCF will likely be limited. The debt structure is covenant-lite, with one springing maintenance covenant set at 7.8x senior secured net leverage, tested only when more than 40% of the RCF is drawn. Polygon is likely to maintain an adequate buffer under this covenant over the next 12-18 months. The company does not have any major debt maturity until 2028.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the current weak positioning of the rating and the risk of downgrade if the company is not able to improve its credit metrics to levels more commensurate with the B2 rating over the next quarters.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating could develop if Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA falls towards 4.5x on a sustainable basis while sustaining Moody's adjusted EBIT margin well above 5%; Moody's adjusted FCF/debt moves above 5% on a sustained basis and improves its liquidity profile to good. An upgrade will also require a commitment to a conservative financial policy, including the absence of any excessive profit distributions to shareholders or large debt-funded acquisitions.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 6.0x on a sustained basis, if Moody's adjusted EBIT margin falls below 5%, Moody's adjusted FCF turns negative on a sustained basis or the liquidity position deteriorates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/54482. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Polygon provides property restoration services for water and fire damage, major and complex claims, temporary climate solutions and leak detection services. The group is present in 16 countries in Western and Northern Europe, North America and Singapore, and employs more than 6,400 people across more than 350 depots.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nathalie Tuszewski

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

