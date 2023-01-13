Moody's affirms Post's B1 CFR; outlook remains stable

New York, January 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Post Holdings, Inc. ("Post"), including the company's B1 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), the B1-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"), the Ba1 rating on the company's senior secured $750 million revolver due 2025, and the B2 rating on the company's senior unsecured notes. The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged. The outlook remains stable.

The affirmation and stable outlook reflect Moody's expectation that Post will continue to maintain high financial leverage as it pursues growth through acquisitions. In the absence of acquisitions, Moody's expects debt/EBITDA leverage (on a Moody's adjusted basis) to decline from 6.9x for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 to 5.5-6.5x over the next 12-18 months, driven by EBITDA growth as operating performance continues to improve. Moody's projects Post will generate more than $200 million of free cash flow in both fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024 and maintain very good liquidity, and that following leveraged acquisitions, the company would apply free cash flow to debt repayment.

As with most of US packaged food companies, Post faced substantial inflationary pressure since mid-2021 across inputs, freight, and labor, while labor shortages and supply chain disruptions led to manufacturing inefficiencies and service level reductions. These headwinds resulted in a 6% adjusted EBITDA decline in fiscal 2021, despite a modest recovery in Foodservice. Post's adjusted EBITDA rebounded by 8% in fiscal 2022 as the company benefitted from the pricing actions taken to offset inflation, and the continued volume recovery in Foodservice. Supply chain headwinds have also eased, although supply chain disruptions remain, resulting in lower than optimal performance. Moody's projects the company's adjusted EBITDA to grow at a roughly mid-single digit rate in both fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024 as the company should benefit from pricing and continued improvements in supply chain performance.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Post's B1 CFR reflects its aggressive financial policy including its growth-through-acquisitions strategy, high financial leverage, and large share repurchase program. Products tend to be mature with some such as cereal experiencing modest long-term decline that creates growth challenges and leads to acquisition event risk as the company expands the portfolio. The strategy and portfolio shifting also creates some uncertainty about the asset base and thus the overall business risks. Share repurchases weaken the credit profile but are more discretionary than dividends. Post does not pay a dividend and the company can redirect free cash flow to repay debt and reduce leverage. The company's credit profile is supported by good product diversity, solid brand equities in high margin product categories, strong free cash flow and very good liquidity. The free cash flow provides good reinvestment flexibility and the ability to repay debt.

Post fully exited its ownership stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. ("BellRing") in November 2022 following various transactions in fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 to complete the separation. While the separation from BellRing weakens Post's credit profile because of the reduction in scale, product diversity, and exposure to the attractive health and wellness category, this is partially offset by Post's reduction in debt funded by the proceeds from the monetization of its BellRing stake. Debt/EBITDA leverage (on a Moody's adjusted basis) remains elevated at 6.9x for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, but Moody's projects leverage to decline over the next 12-18 months to 5.5-6.5x driven by EBITDA growth as operating performance continues to improve.

Post's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects the company's very good liquidity, including access to $730 million under its undrawn $750 million senior secured revolving credit facility (net of $20 million in letters of credit) and a cash balance of $587 million as of September 30, 2022. Post's large cash balance and the revolver positions the company well to pursue acquisitions in a challenging financing environment. Moody's expects the company to generate at least $200 million of free cash flow over the next 12 months. The forecast reflects an elevated level of capital expenditures of $300-325 million in fiscal 2023 which includes $100-110 million investment in ready-to-drink shake manufacturing, precooked and cage-free eggs and manufacturing optimization. Capital expenditures are projected to increase to more than $400 million in fiscal 2024 as spending on these projects steps up. The company does not pay dividends on its common stock. The revolver is governed by a springing senior secured net leverage covenant of 4.25x that is tested if 30% of the facility is drawn. Moody's does not expect the covenant to be tested in the next 12-18 months, but if it were to be triggered, Moody's expects the company to have ample cushion as the only secured debt is the revolving credit facility, which is largely unutilized. Post has no material near-term debt maturities other than the revolving credit facility that expires in March 2025.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating downgrade could occur if operating performance deteriorates, debt/ EBITDA is sustained above 6.5x, or if free cash flow or liquidity deteriorate.

A rating upgrade could occur if organic sales growth is good, the operating profit margin remains stable, free cash flow remains strong and the company sustains debt/EBITDA below 5.5x.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Post's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4). The CIS score reflects the weight placed on its aggressive financial strategy as the company operates with high leverage and pursues growth through acquisitions that have historically led to leverage increases. Post is also moderately negatively exposed to environmental and social risks.

Post's credit exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3). Moderately negative exposure to natural capital risks reflects the company's reliance on many agricultural inputs (including wheat, oats, rice, corn and others) that require use of land and fertilizers that could harm the environment, and which could additionally be affected by climate change. Post also has moderately negative exposure to waste and pollution risks as the company creates waste in food manufacturing, packaging, and disposal. Regulations and consumer preferences are likely to evolve to reduce packaging or improve recyclability or biodegradability of packaging, which could increase the cost of compliance in the future. Post is managing these risks by diversifying its portfolio to reduce reliance on any one particular ingredient. Further, many of its primary agricultural products such as wheat and corn are more readily available than other raw materials. On waste and pollution, Post has various initiatives to minimize food waste, promote consumer recycling and increase the use of recycled and recyclable content in its packaging. Post also continues to undertake efforts to improve energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and reduce water use intensity.

Post's credit exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3). Moderately negative exposure to customer relations and responsible production risks reflects the need to invest in product development and marketing to maintain relevance with consumers and minimize exposure to potential litigation related to product labeling, marketing, recalls, and contamination. Post's brand concentration in Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, and other brands also exposes the company to brand perception risk related to these issues. Post has more risk around responsible production (viewed as moderately negative) than a typical packaged food manufacturer as the company owns multiple layer facilities for its egg products business, meat processing facilities, and sausage production plants. The ownership of these businesses exposes Post to heightened regulations and animal welfare issues. Post is also moderately negatively exposed to demographic and societal trends as the company sells ready to eat cereal, which has historically generated weak organic growth as consumers have increasingly shifted to healthier and more on-the-go breakfast alternatives. The Post Consumer Brands and Weetabix segments (both primarily cereal based products) together make up approximately 40% of consolidated sales. The weaker organic growth profile of the core business has led Post to pursue an acquisitive strategy to drive revenue growth. Moderately negative health & safety risks reflect Post's exposure as a food manufacturer to protect employees from workplace injuries and from health concerns that could arise from contact with raw materials and chemicals. Human capital risks are neutral-to-low although potential labor strikes pose a modest risk if they were to escalate.

Post's credit exposure to governance risks is highly negative (G-4). This score reflects Posts' high tolerance for risk, as the company maintains high leverage and pursues growth through acquisitions that have historically increased leverage. The company does not pay a dividend and the preferred mode of distributing cash to shareholders is stock buybacks. Share repurchases weaken the credit profile but are more discretionary than dividends, which allows the company flexibility to redirect free cash flow to debt reduction. Post also has some moderately negative complexity in its organizational structure, driven by its ownership stakes in 8th Avenue, and more recently Post Holdings Partnering Corporation. Also, less than 75% of the board members are independent and there is also some concentrated ownership in Post shares, including by Route One Investment Company, which owned more than 11% of Post shares as of September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Post Holdings manufactures, markets, and distributes food products in categories including RTE cereal, retail and foodservice egg and potato products, and retail side dishes, sausage, cheese and other dairy and refrigerated products. Some of the company's well-known brands include Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Weetabix, Alpen, Peter Pan, Papetti's, Abbotsford Farms, Egg Beaters, Simply Potatoes, Bob Evans, and Crystal Farms. The company is publicly-traded under the ticker "POST". Revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2022 was $5.9 billion, excluding BellRing.

