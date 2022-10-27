Moody's affirms PotlatchDeltic's Baa3 issuer rating, outlook remains stable

New York, October 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed PotlatchDeltic Corporation's (PotlatchDeltic) Baa3 issuer rating and the senior unsecured loan ratings. Moody's also assigned a Baa3 rating to the new senior unsecured loans. The revenue bonds for NEZ PERCE (COUNTY OF) ID were also affirmed. The rating outlook remains stable.

"The affirmation of the company's ratings reflects expectations that the company will maintain strong liquidity, supported by its timberland holdings, despite the expected slowdown in the U.S. housing market," said Anastasija Johnson, senior credit officer at Moody's Investors Service.

Assignments:

..Issuer: PotlatchDeltic Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Baa3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: PotlatchDeltic Corporation

....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: NEZ PERCE (COUNTY OF) ID

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Refunding Bonds, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PotlatchDeltic Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

PotlatchDeltic Corporation benefits from its large timberland position of approximately 2.2 million acres following its the merger with CatchMark completed in September, strong credit metrics (Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA of 1.7x as of September 2022) and excellent liquidity. PotlatchDeltic's timberland holdings, which the company has been growing with focus on the southern U.S., provide significant financial flexibility by generating recurring operating earnings, offering debt reduction capabilities and enhancing liquidity. The CatchMark transaction diversified PotlatchDeltic's timberlands holdings to seven states by adding two new states. PotlatchDeltic receives two notches of lift to its credit rating attributed to Moody's estimate of the company's timberland value relative to its adjusted debt (2.9x as of September 2022, assuming Moody's conservative valuations below the recent public transaction levels).

PotlatchDeltic is constrained by its dependence on the cyclical home construction and repair and remodel market, the inherent volatility of its wood products business and high exposure to lumber prices (with six sawmills and the Idaho sawlogs indexed to lumber prices). The rating is also constrained by the small scale relative to rated paper and forest product company peers and limited timberland diversification relative to its timber-REIT peers. We expect that PotlatchDeltic's leverage will rise above 3.5x in 2023 as wood product prices decline further amid the housing market slowdown and free cash flow will be reduced by ongoing dividends and capital improvement projects. The rapid increase in mortgage rates coupled with still high housing prices have reduced housing affordability and housing purchases. Moody's believes that this will likely lead to a drop in housing starts in 2023, lowering demand for wood product prices. As demand slows, we expect a 35%-37% drop in lumber, plywood and OSB prices in 2023. We currently do not expect wood product prices to hit the previous 2019 trough levels, but further increases in mortgage rates as the Federal Reserve continues to tighten monetary policy to fight inflation may put further pressure on the housing market and wood product prices.

PotlatchDeltic is expected to have excellent liquidity supported by cash on the balance sheet and revolver availability as we project free cash flow to decline in 2023 due to lower selling prices. The company had $484 million of cash (September 2022), full availability on a $300 million revolver that matures in February 2027, and an unencumbered asset base (most notably its timberland holdings) that can be used to augment liquidity. As a REIT, the company's free cash flow is constrained by dividend distribution requirements. In addition the company continues to invest including a $131 million project to expand and modernize Waldo, AR, sawmill over a three year period. The company was well in compliance with its debt-to-capital (<40%) and interest coverage ratio (>3x) financial covenants at September 2022 and we expect that to continue.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that PotlatchDeltic's metrics will weaken amid the US housing market slowdown, but the company will maintain strong liquidity supported by its timber assets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

• Growth in PotlatchDeltic's size and product diversity,

• Maintenance of timberland coverage above 2x

• Adjusted debt to EBITDA (excluding large timberland dispositions) approaching 3x on a sustainable basis

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

• Timberland coverage declines below 1.5x (timberland asset value/debt; 2.9x as of September 2022)

• Adjusted debt to EBITDA (excluding large timberland dispositions) sustained above 4.5x

• Material asset encumbrances or significant asset sales

Headquartered in Spokane, Washington, PotlatchDeltic is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) which owns approximately 2.2 million acres of timberlands, six sawmills with 1.1 billion board feet of capacity, one industrial grade plywood mill with 150 million square feet of capacity and real estate development projects in Central Arkansas.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360648. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

