Moody's affirms PowerChina's Baa1 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 issuer rating and ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina).

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the following ratings:

(1) The provisional (P)Baa1 senior unsecured rating on the medium-term note (MTN) program of DianJian Haiyu Limited, Dianjian International Finance Limited, Leader Goal International Limited and SEPCO Virgin Limited, which is guaranteed by PowerChina;

(2) The Baa1 senior unsecured ratings on the notes issued by Dianjian International Finance Limited, Leader Goal International Limited and SEPCO Virgin Limited under the MTN program;

(3) The Baa2 subordinated bond rating on the notes issued by DianJian Haiyu Limited and guaranteed by PowerChina.

The outlook on all ratings is stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects PowerChina's leading market position in China's hydropower and infrastructure construction sectors; its ability to gain strong footholds in new business areas to support the government's decarbonization strategy, while maintaining its leverage at a stable albeit relatively high level; and our expectation that its strategic importance to the Chinese government will remain intact," says Yuting Liu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

PowerChina's Baa1 rating incorporates its BCA of ba1 and a three-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation of a high level of support from and a very high level of dependence on the Government of China in times of stress.

PowerChina's BCA primarily reflects the company's large business scale and leading position in China's hydropower engineering and construction industry; good revenue and earnings visibility as reflected by its healthy order backlog at the end of 2021, which was estimated to be around 3x of its 2021 revenue; and strong new contract growth in new business areas, such as pumped storage hydropower and renewable energy construction, to support China's decarbonization strategy.

At the same time, PowerChina's BCA is constrained by the company's high debt leverage because of its investments in build-operate-transfer (BOT), public-private partnership (PPP) and power projects. In addition, the company's fast growth exposes it to execution and geopolitical risks, especially related to its projects in developing countries.

Moody's assessment of high government support for PowerChina in times of need is underpinned by the company's 100% ownership by China's State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission; the company's key role in the domestic hydropower engineering and construction industry; the track record of government support for the company; and the Chinese government's strong ability to provide support, as reflected in its A1 sovereign rating.

The very high dependence level assessment reflects the fact that PowerChina and the central government are exposed to common political and economic event risks.

PowerChina has transformed its business model from being a traditional engineering-procurement-construction (EPC) company into an integrated power and infrastructure constructor, investor and operator. It has accumulated a large number of PPP/BOT projects, especially in the power sector. As a result, its leverage has increased substantially as it consolidates the assets and debts of most of these projects.

As of the end of 2021, PowerChina's leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, stood at 8.6x. However, the debts of these PPP/BOT projects are usually ringfenced not guaranteed by the company, and will likely be serviced and repaid using project-level cash flow. Moody's estimates that excluding the consolidated debt and EBITDA related to these PPP/BOT projects, PowerChina's leverage would be around 5.5x for 2021, in line with other global traditional construction companies with similar rating or standalone credit profile.

Moody's expects that PowerChina's leverage will remain elevated at around 8.6x in 2022 and 2023, mainly because its debt will grow in tandem with earnings growth amid strong contract order intakes and planned asset disposals. The agency expects that, excluding its PPP/BOT project debt and earnings, PowerChina's leverage will remain stable at around 5.5x-6.0x over the next two years.

Despite strong new order growth and the resultant revenue increase in the next two years, PowerChina's EBITDA margin will likely shrink because raw material costs will weigh on its profitability.

PowerChina's liquidity is weak. Its reported cash balance and projected adjusted operating cash flow are insufficient to cover its reported short-term debt and expected capital spending over the next 12 months. However, given its state-owned status, the company has very strong access to domestic bank facilities and capital markets, evidenced by its sizable unutilized bank facilities and frequent issuances of domestic bonds with low coupon.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, PowerChina is exposed to inherently high human capital risks because it requires a large labor force that includes specialized talent and subcontractors. The company also faces potentially high health and safety risks that require continued investment to monitor, mitigate and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

PowerChina's exposure to governance risks is moderately negative. This reflects the company's financial policy that tolerates high leverage; its relatively complex organization structure that includes a large number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates; and its board structure and concentrated ownership.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months, PowerChina's business and financial profiles will remain stable, and its importance to China and the government's ability to provide support will remain intact.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would upgrade PowerChina's rating if the company's BCA improves without any material change in the support assumption.

PowerChina's BCA could improve if the company maintains a prudent investment strategy; improves its debt leverage through stronger cash flow generation and asset disposals; and successfully manages its overseas business while minimizing related execution risks.

Credit metrics indicative of a higher BCA include adjusted debt/EBITDA falling below 7.0x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could also upgrade PowerChina's rating, without raising its BCA, if the agency assesses that the company's importance to the Chinese government has increased.

Conversely, Moody's would downgrade PowerChina's rating if the company's BCA deteriorates because of its inability to balance the cash generation capabilities and financing needs of its investment programs.

PowerChina's BCA could weaken if it undertakes aggressive debt-funded investments in PPP/BOT projects; fails to execute its asset disposal plans; reports a substantial decline in its new contract intakes; or encounters material execution or geopolitical risks in its domestic or international projects.

Credit metrics indicative of a lower BCA include adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining above 8.5x-9.0x over a prolonged period.

Moody's could also downgrade PowerChina's rating, without lowering its BCA, if it assesses that government support for the company has weakened or if the government ceases to own a controlling stake in the company.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Power Construction Corporation of China is a large state-owned enterprise involved in the hydro- and electric power engineering, infrastructure construction, planning and design, and equipment manufacturing businesses. It has a leading position in the power construction market.

It is wholly owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission under China's State Council.

