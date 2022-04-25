Moody's affirms Premier Brands Caa1 CFR; negative outlook

New York, April 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Premier Brands Group Holdings LLC's (Premier Brands) ratings, including its Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR), Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and Caa2 senior secured first lien term loan rating. The outlook remains negative.

The ratings affirmation reflects Premier Brands' improving operating performance as consumer spending on apparel and accessories recovers. The company's leverage improved to 7x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA and EBITA/interest expense was 1.4x as of December 31, 2021. Earnings in the company's jeanswear and jewelry businesses have recovered roughly to pre-pandemic levels. Although the Kasper business has significantly lagged until Q4 2021, it has the potential for continued improvement as in-office work resumes. Moody's expects this momentum to mitigate broad sector challenges, including high inflation and supply chain constraints, resulting in roughly flat earnings over the next 12-18 months.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that Premier Brands may not be able to demonstrate material deleveraging that would position the company for an at par and economical refinancing of its 2024 debt maturities.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Premier Brands Group Holdings LLC:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

.... Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD4)

.... Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Premier Brands' Caa1 CFR reflects the company's high leverage and near-term debt maturities. The company's mature brands, which lack meaningful direct-to-consumer presence and in Moody's view have limited differentiation in the market, also constrain the rating. In addition, Premier Brands' concentration in the mass, mid-tier and department store channels could limit its ability to pass through cost increases. The company's ownership by private equity funds and current lenders including CVC Credit Partners and Brigade Capital also constrains the rating, as it increases the likelihood of aggressive financial strategy actions. This include transactions that may be deemed a distressed exchange by Moody's.

Supporting the ratings is the strength of consumer demand for apparel and accessories. The company has reported strong bookings from its retail partners, and if earnings growth continues, it would increase the likelihood of a timely and at par debt refinancing. The ratings also incorporate the company's broad range of products and brands, which mitigates its fashion risk. Liquidity is adequate over the next 12 months, including Moody's projections for modestly positive cash flow, adequate ABL revolver availability and adequate covenant cushion, partly offset by approaching debt maturities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the probability of default increases, including increased refinancing risk, or if earnings deteriorate or liquidity weakens, including reduced revolver availability or weaker than expected free cash flow.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company refinances its debt in a timely and economical manner, while continuing to grow revenue and operating profit. An upgrade would also require maintaining an adequate liquidity profile with improved free cash flow and revolver availability. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded with expectations for EBITA/Interest to be maintained above 1.25 times.

Premier Brands Group Holdings LLC (Premier Brands) is a designer, wholesaler and brand licensor of denim including under the Gloria Vanderbilt brand, women's apparel including Kasper, and jewelry through Napier and lonna & lilly. Licensed brands include Anne Klein, Nine West and Bandolino. The company (formerly named Nine West Holdings, Inc.) emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019 under the majority equity ownership of CVC Credit Partners and Brigade Capital. Annual revenue was less than $1 billion over the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276303. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

