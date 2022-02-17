Moody's affirms Presbyterian Healthcare Services' (NM) Aa3; outlook revised to stable

New York, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Presbyterian Healthcare Services' (NM) Aa3 long term bond rating. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative. Concurrently, we have also affirmed the VMIG 1 short term rating on debt supported by standby bond purchase agreements. Presbyterian has approximately $1.1 billion of total debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Aa3 is supported by a number of long-established strengths, including: nine hospitals and numerous clinics and outpatient centers located throughout the state of New Mexico; leading state-wide market share for the health plan; leading state-wide market share for healthcare services; favorable diversification of cashflows; very strong revenue growth; and a healthy balance sheet. Other strengths include: strong debt measures; a wide array of clinical offerings; and the state's largest physician group with over 1,200 practitioners. PHS is the largest health system in the state and is the second largest private employer in the state. Results in 2021 (through FYE 12/31) are expected to show improvement over the prior year excluding CARES act funding, but will nevertheless remain below peers. In particular, healthcare operations continue to underperform, driven by the continued weak performance of the new Santa Fe Hospital, increased labor costs system wide, and weaker utilization within surgery and other areas. Somewhat offsetting this is a second year of very strong performance at the health plan driven by more favorable medical loss ratios. 2022 may show the continuation of modest performance overall, balanced by the continuation of strong balance sheet and leverage metrics. Other challenges include: a large hospital project to be completed and then brought on-line in the next year; very high exposure to Medicaid for both the health plan and healthcare operations; and material competition across all business lines.

The VMIG 1 short term rating on debt supported by standby bond purchase agreements reflects the agreements with - and the credit quality of - the corresponding banks.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to stable reflects the expectation that healthcare operations will continue to improve, and that overall performance measures will at least be sustained at current levels. It also assumes that balance sheet and debt metrics will remain strong, operations at Santa Fe will reach breakeven, and the new hospital project will open on time and on budget, contributing favorably to system performance overall.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved and sustained operating performance; improved debt and balance sheet measures; further expansion of footprint

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening operating performance

- An increase in debt which materially weakens debt metrics

- Material decline in liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are a general obligation of the obligated group, which consist of Presbyterian Healthcare Services (PHS, the parent), Presbyterian Healthcare Foundation, and Bernalillo County Health Care Corporation (dba Albuquerque Ambulance). The owned hospitals in the system along with Presbyterian Medical Group (PMG) operate as divisions of PHS and are also jointly and severally obligated on the bonds. The bonds are additionally secured by a pledge of unrestricted receivables of the obligated group. The obligated group excludes certain entities, including Presbyterian Network, Inc. (the insurance division).

PROFILE

PHS is a large, not-for-profit, integrated delivery system headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In fiscal 2020, PHS generated nearly $5 billion in revenues, and produced approximately 54,000 admissions. PHS operates nine hospitals in the state of New Mexico, employs 1,200 providers, and serves over 950,000 unique customers across the system. PHS is the largest health system in the state of New Mexico, and is among the top two largest private employers in the State.

