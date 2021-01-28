Moody's affirms Pretium B3 CFR, downgrades 1st lien term loan to B3

New York, January 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
the B3 Corporate Family Rating and B3-PD Probability of Default
Rating of Pretium PKG Holdings, Inc. ("Pretium").
However, Moody's downgraded the rating on the 1st lien senior secured
term loan to B3 from B2 and affirmed the Caa2 rating on the 2nd lien senior
secured term loan. The company is in the process of issuing a $75
million add-on to the 1st lien term loan and will use the proceeds
to reduce the outstanding amount of the 2nd lien senior secured term loan.
The transaction is leverage neutral, and should result in some interest
savings and cash flow improvements, but the rating on the first
lien debt now comprises the vast majority of debt in the capital structure.
Hence, its rating was lowered to be on par with the company's CFR
at B3. The ratings outlook is stable.
"The downgrade of the 1st lien term loan rating is driven by structural
changes not the company's performance, which continued to improve
in the three months ended December 2020 with higher sales and earnings,"
said Anastasija Johnson, VP - Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Pretium PKG Holdings, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan Affirmed
Caa2 (to LGD6 from LGD5)
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Pretium PKG Holdings, Inc.
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Pretium PKG Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B3 corporate family rating reflects the company's small scale relative
to most rated plastic packaging peers, high leverage and aggressive
financial policy as evidenced by a dividend recapitalization within the
first year of ownership and history of acquisition-driven growth
to build out the current product platform. At the time of the initial
rating assignment in late October 2020, Moody's estimated debt/EBITDA
(including Moody's standard lease adjustment) at 7.4x in the twelve
months ended September 30, 2020 and EBITDA/Interest at 2.4x.
Including approximately $10.5 million of expected synergies,
debt/EBITDA was estimated at 6.7x and EBITDA/Interest is 2.6x.
Moody's expects continued volume growth and synergy realization to support
earnings and free cash flow growth over the next two years, which
would allow the company to lower leverage to 6.2x in fiscal 2021
and 5.5x in fiscal 2022, assuming free cash flow is applied
to debt reduction. The company has increased its synergy and proforma
targets due to higher procurement savings and new business wins.
However, historically the company generated negative free cash flow
due to costs related to operational improvements and acquisitions (5 completed
since 2016 under current management) and elevated capex to fund growth.
The company needs to demonstrate continued volume and free cash flow growth
to improve its credit metrics.
The rating and projected free cash flow are supported by strong EBITDA
margins (over 20%) and expected continued margin expansion due
to completed cost-cutting initiatives and operational improvements.
The rating also benefits from strong volume growth in diverse and mostly
stable end markets. The company generates over 30% of sales
from packaging for less cyclical end markets such as food and beverage
and the rest from packaging for household and commercial chemicals (cleaners)
(28%), healthcare (15%), wellness (13%)
and personal care products (13%). The credit profile is
also supported by a diverse customer base and ability to pass through
resin costs on the majority of its business (almost 100% of business
under contract with resin pass-throughs).
Moody's expects the company to have good liquidity over the next 12 to
18 months, supported by availability on the $60 million five-year
asset-based revolver (currently $8 million outstanding)
and projected free cash flow generation (once transaction costs are excluded).
The asset-based revolver expires in 2025. The term loan
amortization is 1% or $6.15 million a year.
The revolver is expected to have a springing 1.0x fixed charge
covenant if availability falls below 10%. We do not project
the company to trigger the covenant. All assets are substantially
encumbered by the secured facilities limiting alternative liquidity sources.
The first lien term loan is rated B3 in line with the B3 corporate family
rating, reflecting its predominance in the capital structure and
the priority lien on the collateral (1st lien on PP&E and 2nd lien
on accounts and receivable and inventory that secure the $60 million
asset-based revolver (unrated)). The second lien term loan
is rated Caa2 and provides limited loss absorption to the 1st lien term
loan. The loans are guaranteed by domestic operating subsidiaries.
Guarantors generate approximately 93% of sales and EBITDA.
The stable ratings outlook reflects expectations that the company will
continue to demonstrate volume and earnings growth and apply generated
free cash flow to debt repayment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the rating if the company maintains strong EBITDA
margins and improves its credit metrics. Specifically, an
upgrade could occur if Debt/EBITDA falls below 5.75 times,
EBITDA/Interest improves above 3.0x and FCF/Debt improves to 3%.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if the company fails to realize projected
volume and earnings growth. Specifically, Moody's could downgrade
the rating if Debt/EBITDA remains above 6.5x, EBITDA/Interest
falls below 2x and FCF/Debt remains negative.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
As a plastic packaging manufacturer, Pretium has moderate environmental
risks due to increasing regulatory and consumer concerns about plastic
packaging, particularly single-use plastic packaging,
even as near-term single-use, disposable items are
preferable during the pandemic. In addition, many of Pretium's
top customers have adopted various sustainability targets including recycled
content in their products. Moody's believes Pretium has established
expertise in complying with environmental and business risks and has incorporated
procedures to address them in their operational planning and business
models, including using post consumer recycled resin in its production
process. Pretium has not disclosed any sizeable accrued environmental
liabilities.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. In most jurisdictions food packaging production was
deemed an essential service, which allowed Pretium to continue to
supply its customers.
Governance risks are heightened given Pretium's private-equity
ownership and aggressive financial policy, including the dividend
recapitalization within the first year of ownership and history of acquisition-driven
growth. The current credit facilities include incremental debt
capacity the greater of $115 million or 100% of consolidated
EBITDA plus voluntary prepayments.
Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Pretium PKG Holdings,
Inc. is a manufacturer of rigid plastic containers for variety
of end markets, including food and beverage, chemicals,
healthcare, wellness and personal care. Pretium PKG Holdings,
Inc. is a portfolio company of Clearlake since January 2020.
The company had sales of $485 million in the 12 months ended December
31, 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers:
Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers Methodology published in September
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236221.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
