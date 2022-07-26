Moody's affirms Prime-1 (sf) ratings to notes issued by Ionic Capital II Trust and Ionic Capital III Trust

New York, July 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings of the Class A Notes and B Certificates (together, "ABCP") issued by Ionic Capital II Trust ("Ionic II") and Ionic Capital III Trust ("Ionic III").

Affirmations:

Issuer: Ionic Capital II Trust

Class A Notes, Affirmed P-1 (sf); previously on 18August 2020 Assigned P-1 (sf)

B Certificates, Affirmed P-1 (sf); previously on 18 August 2020 Assigned P-1 (sf)

Issuer: Ionic Capital III Trust

Class A Notes, Affirmed P-1 (sf); previously on 5 May 2021 Assigned P-1 (sf)

B Certificates, Affirmed P-1 (sf); previously on 5 May 2021 Assigned P-1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Class A Notes and B Certificates issued by Ionic II and Ionic III (together, "Ionic") is based on the obligations under the total return swap ("TRS") by Citibank, N.A. for Ionic II and UBS AG for Ionic III.

The Ionic programs are fully supported, single-seller ABCP programs created by Capitolis Advisors LLC. Ionic issues senior Class A Notes and subordinated B Certificates (together, "ABCP") that are fully supported by the timely liquidation of securities and cash flows from the TRS. The probability of default of the Class A notes and the B Certificates is the same, and is tied to the support provider's short-term counterparty risk (CR) assessment. However, the severity of loss for the B Certificates will be higher than that of the Class A Notes given its subordinated structure. As a result, the expected loss of the B certificates will be higher. The rating of the Class A Notes will be dependent on the support provider's short-term CR assessment. To account for the higher expected loss of the B Certificates, Moody's lowered the support provider's long-term CR assessment by one notch (notched CR assessment). The rating on the B Certificate was then derived by mapping the notched CR assessment to Moody's short-term scale. This is consistent with Moody's approach for making rating distinctions across obligations of an issuer based on differences in their securities' priority of payment.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Asset-Backed Commercial Paper" published in May 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/388679. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The Prime-1 (sf) rating of the ABCP issued by Ionic is highly dependent on its counterparty's CR assessment. A downgrade of the counterparty's short-term CR assessment may result in a corresponding downgrade of the ABCP it supports. Additionally, the B Certificates have a higher risk of downgrade since the ratings for the B Certificates are based on the short-term equivalent of the counterparty's notched CR assessment, which may be lower than the counterparty's short-term CR assessment.

Parties to the Program

Capitolis Advisors LLC acts as the investment advisor of Ionic.

Citibank, N.A is the counterparty for Ionic II under the TRS and calculation agent. Citibank N.A has a CR assessment of Aa3(cr)/Prime-1(cr).

UBS AG is the counterparty for Ionic III under the TRS and calculation agent. UBS AG has a CR assessment of Aa2(cr)/Prime-1(cr).

U.S. Bank National Association is the paying agent, custodian and note trustee of Ionic. US Bank has a CR assessment of Aa3(cr)/Prime-1(cr).

U.S. Bancorp Fund Services, LLC is the verification agent of Ionic. US Bancorp Fund Services, LLC is part of US Bank Global Fund Services, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank National Association.

Kai-Ling Chang

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Lisa Singman

VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

