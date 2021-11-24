Moody's affirms Printpack's B1 CFR and B1 Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility; outlook stable

New York, November 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
Printpack Holdings, Inc.'s (Printpack) B1 Corporate Family
Rating, B1-PD Probability of Default rating, and B1
senior secured first lien term loan rating. The outlook is stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Printpack Holdings, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Affirmed B1 (to LGD3 From LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Printpack Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Printpack's B1 Corporate Family Rating is constrained by the company's
modest operating margins, high revenue concentration and competitive
dynamics in a highly fragmented industry. In addition, the
rating reflects Printpack's largely commoditized product line and
lags on raw material cost pass-throughs, which can sometimes
be lengthy.
At the same time, the rating reflects the company's defensive
end market, high recurring revenue, low leverage, and
long-standing relationships with blue-chip customers.
Additionally, around 90% of revenue is under contract and
approximately 100% of revenue has contractual cost pass-throughs
for raw materials. Printpack has some exposure to faster-growing
markets such as pet food and medical products; however, both
markets account for only a small percentage of sales. The company
spends about 1%-2% of sales annually on R&D and
new product development that supports its low but stable growth.
Leverage is modest providing financial flexibility. At fiscal year-end
2022 (June 2022), inclusive of Moody's adjustments,
leverage is expected below 3.5x.
Governance considerations include Printpack's private family ownership
structure, which can lead to a more aggressive financial policy.
However, the company has historically demonstrated a conservative
financial policy relative to many other similarly rated packaging manufacturers
owned by private equity investors. To that end, the company
has not made significant acquisitions and dividends have historically
been paid via free cash flow.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Printpack will
modestly grow revenue, improve profitability, increase free
cash, and maintain a conservative approach to balance sheet management
and liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be upgraded if Printpack sustainably improves its credit
metrics within the context of a stable operating and competitive environment
while maintaining good liquidity. The company would also need to
improve its margins through increasing its proportion of lesser commoditized
products, and increasing its scale (revenue) and free cash flow
generation. Quantitatively, credit metrics would need to
be sustained such that debt / EBITDA is below 4.0x or EBITDA /
interest is above 5.0x.
The ratings could be downgraded if there is deterioration in credit metrics,
liquidity, or the operating environment. Quantitatively,
the ratings could be downgraded if debt / EBITDA increased to above 5.0x,
EBITDA / interest expense declined below 4.0x, or free cash
flow and liquidity deteriorate such that free cash flow to debt is sustained
below 3%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers:
Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers Methodology published in September
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236221.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Printpack Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Atlanta,
GA, is a manufacturer of flexible and specialty rigid packaging
primarily for the food, beverage, consumer products and medical
industries. As of the twelve months ended September 25, 2021,
Printpack generated about $1.25 billion of revenue.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Emile El Nems
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Gretchen French
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
