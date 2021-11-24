Moody's affirms Printpack's B1 CFR and B1 Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility; outlook stable

New York, November 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Printpack Holdings, Inc.'s (Printpack) B1 Corporate Family Rating, B1-PD Probability of Default rating, and B1 senior secured first lien term loan rating. The outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Printpack Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B1 (to LGD3 From LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Printpack Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Printpack's B1 Corporate Family Rating is constrained by the company's modest operating margins, high revenue concentration and competitive dynamics in a highly fragmented industry. In addition, the rating reflects Printpack's largely commoditized product line and lags on raw material cost pass-throughs, which can sometimes be lengthy.

At the same time, the rating reflects the company's defensive end market, high recurring revenue, low leverage, and long-standing relationships with blue-chip customers. Additionally, around 90% of revenue is under contract and approximately 100% of revenue has contractual cost pass-throughs for raw materials. Printpack has some exposure to faster-growing markets such as pet food and medical products; however, both markets account for only a small percentage of sales. The company spends about 1%-2% of sales annually on R&D and new product development that supports its low but stable growth. Leverage is modest providing financial flexibility. At fiscal year-end 2022 (June 2022), inclusive of Moody's adjustments, leverage is expected below 3.5x.

Governance considerations include Printpack's private family ownership structure, which can lead to a more aggressive financial policy. However, the company has historically demonstrated a conservative financial policy relative to many other similarly rated packaging manufacturers owned by private equity investors. To that end, the company has not made significant acquisitions and dividends have historically been paid via free cash flow.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Printpack will modestly grow revenue, improve profitability, increase free cash, and maintain a conservative approach to balance sheet management and liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if Printpack sustainably improves its credit metrics within the context of a stable operating and competitive environment while maintaining good liquidity. The company would also need to improve its margins through increasing its proportion of lesser commoditized products, and increasing its scale (revenue) and free cash flow generation. Quantitatively, credit metrics would need to be sustained such that debt / EBITDA is below 4.0x or EBITDA / interest is above 5.0x.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is deterioration in credit metrics, liquidity, or the operating environment. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if debt / EBITDA increased to above 5.0x, EBITDA / interest expense declined below 4.0x, or free cash flow and liquidity deteriorate such that free cash flow to debt is sustained below 3%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers Methodology published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236221. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Printpack Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a manufacturer of flexible and specialty rigid packaging primarily for the food, beverage, consumer products and medical industries. As of the twelve months ended September 25, 2021, Printpack generated about $1.25 billion of revenue.

