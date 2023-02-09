Moody's affirms Prisa's Caa1 rating; outlook remains stable

Madrid, February 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) of Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. ("Prisa" or "the company"), a leading provider of cultural, educational, information and entertainment content to the Spanish and Portuguese-speaking markets. The outlook remains stable.

"Prisa's operating performance in 2022 was solid, which combined with the recent issuance of the mandatory convertible bond, have led to an improvement in leverage," says Víctor García Capdevila, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Prisa.

"However, the Caa1 rating reflects that Prisa's leverage remains very high, particularly in the current high interest rate environment, its coverage metrics remain weak and its free cash flow continues to be negative," adds Mr. García.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 1 February 2023, Prisa completed the issuance of €130 million worth of subordinated bonds mandatorily convertible into ordinary shares. Proceeds from this convertible will be primarily used to partially pay off the junior tranche of the company's syndicated facility. The convertible has a maturity of 5 years and accrues a fixed cash coupon of 1% payable upon conversion. Moody's estimates that the convertible bond will reduce Prisa's annual interest payments by around €8 million and since it will be reported as equity, it will improve headroom under financial covenants, reducing leverage by around 0.9x.

Moody's estimates that in 2022, Prisa will generate revenue of around €850 million, including positive foreign exchange effects, a 17% increase year-on-year, supported by a successful execution of the strategy. The rating agency expects Prisa's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA will increase by 28% to around €150 million while its Moody's-adjusted gross leverage will reduce to 7.6x in 2022 from 8.7x in 2021.

Moody's base case scenario assumes that in 2023, Prisa will generate revenues of around €930 million driven by strong growth in the education segment (10%) and modest growth in the media segment (1%-2%). It also assumes a high single digit growth in EBITDA to around €160 million. However, there is downside risk to these forecasts given the weakened macroeconomic environment, which can negatively affect Prisa's advertising-related businesses, and the likely increases in wages owing to inflationary pressures in most of the markets where the company operates.

While Moody's expects that the company's leverage will further reduce to around 6.5x in 2023, this level of leverage is still very high, particularly in the current high interest rate environment. Given the interest rate increase and the fact that Prisa's debt is floating, Moody's forecasts that Prisa's interest expense will increase to around €90 million in 2023 compared with €55 million in 2022, leading to a very weak (EBITDA-Capex)/Interest Expense ratio of below 1.0x in both 2023 and 2024, and a sustained negative free cash flow position.

The Caa1 rating continues to reflect the company's improving operating and financial performance; market-leading positions in the education segment in Latin America, its leading market shares in the media segment (both press and radio), the resiliency of the education segment and the increasing contribution of the digital learning systems model in Latin America.

The rating also factors in the company's sizeable exposure to emerging markets, resulting in significant foreign-exchange risks and a large currency mismatch between its cash flow and debt profile, large exposure to interest rate risks, uncertainty around advertising spending, which is cyclical and vulnerable to digital disruption; its history of debt restructurings; and limited capacity under its financial covenants.

LIQUIDITY

The company's liquidity is adequate. Moody's estimates that as of December 2022 the company had cash and cash equivalents of around €190 million. The €80 million revolving credit facility is fully drawn. The company does not have any debt maturities until June 2026, when the €160 million super senior term loan and the €80 million revolving credit facility mature.

Moody's estimates that the company will generate negative free cash flow of around €20 million in 2022 and negative free cash flow of around €40 million in 2023.

Moody's forecasts that as of December 2023, the capacity under the net debt covenant included in the Senior Facilities Agreement will be at around 40% but will reduce rapidly in 2024 to around 10% because of the gradual covenant step downs. Moody's estimates a very small headroom under the debt service covenant of around 4% in 2023 with only a minor improvement to around 10% in 2024.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the company's adequate liquidity profile, the expected progressive improvement in operating performance over the next two years and the good underlying value of the company's assets which would translate into a high recovery rate for creditors in a hypothetical default scenario.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A rating upgrade would require sustainable growth in group-wide revenue and EBITDA, a turnaround in operating performance in the press and radio business segments, a reduction in Moody's-adjusted gross leverage towards 5.5x, an interest cover metric, measured as (EBITDA-Capex)/Interest Expense, trending towards 1.5x and an adequate liquidity profile.

Downward rating pressure could develop should operating conditions deviate significantly from Moody's current expectations, liquidity deteriorates or the likelihood of a default over the next 12 – 18 months increases.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmation:

..Issuer: Promotora de Informaciones, S.A.

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Promotora de Informaciones, S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (Prisa), headquartered in Madrid, is a leading provider of cultural, educational, informative and entertainment content to the Spanish and Portuguese-speaking markets. The company is present in 24 countries and offers its content through two business lines: Education and Media (Radio and Press). In the 12 months that ended September 2022, Prisa generated revenue of €843 million and reported EBITDA of €114 million. The company is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange.

