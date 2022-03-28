Moody's affirms Pro-Gest's Caa1 CFR; changes outlook to stable from positive

Frankfurt am Main, March 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Pro-Gest S.p.A.'s ("Pro-Gest" or the "company") corporate family rating (CFR) at Caa1, its probability of default rating (PDR) at Caa1-PD and the instrument rating on the company's €250 million guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2024 at Caa2. Pro-Gest is an Italian vertically integrated producer of recycled paper, containerboard, corrugated cardboard and packaging solutions. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to stable from positive.

"The outlook change to stable reflects our expectations that the pace of improvement in the group's credit profile will be slower than initially assumed. The recent surge in energy and other input prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine makes it very challenging for energy intensive producers to maintain profitability, raising the risk that the leverage ratio in the next 12-18 months would not decline as previously expected," says Vitali Morgovski, a Moody's AVP –Analyst and lead analyst for Pro-Gest.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects that the increase in energy prices, that started to rise significantly in the second half of 2021, will result in a higher than anticipated leverage ratio at the year-end 2021. Against previous expectations, the profitability erosion will likely keep Moody's adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA at YE 2021 at above 7x (7.1x in Q3 2021). Moreover, the ratio will probably remain above 7x throughout 2022 before the company can compensate cost inflation with price increase and improve its profitability.

As Pro-Gest decided not to hedge its energy requirements with natural gas being the key energy source, it is more exposed to the volatility of gas prices that reached a new level since the escalation of the military conflict in Ukraine. We expect the volatility to remain high while the visibility in regard to future gas prices development to be low. In early March 2022 the company announced suspension of production at six of its paper mills, citing the rapid surge in natural gas prices. While the production has restarted and as such should not have a major impact on Pro-Gest financial performance, it shows the vulnerability of its business profile to current market disruptions. While Pro-Gest and its peers will aim to raise prices sufficiently to offset cost inflation, in our expectation it will take time to fully recover higher costs and will at least meaningfully delay performance and profit improvements.

Moody's expects Pro-Gest to implement price increases and continue to ramp-up production at Mantova paper mill that should lead to a significant double-digit increase in revenues in 2022. At the same time, Moody's expect the demand level for paper packaging to remain healthy despite weaker than previously anticipated macroeconomic growth in Italy in 2022/23. Assuming profitability recovery throughout 2022, the company can swiftly deleverage from 2023 onwards. Nevertheless, today's rating action also takes into account considerable uncertainly in regard to the pace of price adaptation that Pro-Gest can achieve and the future development of energy and raw material prices that may impair future earnings recovery.

LIQUIDITY

The credit rating of the group is further constrained by its liquidity profile that Moody's views as weak. While the cash balance (€156 million) now is higher than in previous couple of years (€61 million in 2019, €63 million in 2020) since Pro-Gest privately placed €200m notes to Carlyle's Global Credit Fund in 2020/21. However, the company continues to rely on short term uncommitted credit lines from Italian banks. As of Q3 2021 has utilised €122 million of uncommitted facilities out of €160 million total lines available, meaning that in case banks were to decide not to extend the credit lines the group would have very limited liquid sources in a highly uncertain and volatile period. Moody's believes that Pro-Gest's current liquidity position is only marginally lower compared to Q3 2021 but can continue to decline due to working capital consumption in a highly inflationary environment and also the payment of €47.5 million antitrust fine in form of 30 monthly installments. Apart from the short-term bank debt Pro-Gest has no significant debt maturities until 2024, when €250 million of its guaranteed senior unsecured notes are coming due, and no financial covenants.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) is in line with Pro-Gest's CFR. This is based on a 50% family recovery rate, typical for transactions with both bonds and bank debt. The Caa2 rating of the senior unsecured notes due 2024 is one notch below the CFR, reflecting the large amount of debt ranking senior or sitting at operating subsidiaries that are not guaranteeing the notes and considered senior to the notes. The 2024 notes are unsecured and guaranteed by the issuer and certain subsidiaries, which accounted for 72% of total assets on an aggregated basis, 71% of consolidated revenue and other income, and 59% of EBITDA on an aggregated basis as of September 2021.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Pro-Gest's profitability will start to demonstrate a visible recovery during 2022, leading to deleveraging in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could arise if:

• Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin to increase towards the high teens in percentage terms;

• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA to fall below 6.5x on a sustainable basis;

• Positive free cash flow generation;

• Lower reliance on uncommitted credit lines;

Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if:

• Deterioration of financial performance resulting in weakening credit metrics and liquidity

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1299152. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Treviso, Italy, Pro-Gest S.p.A. is a vertically integrated producer of recycled paper, containerboard, corrugated cardboard and packaging solutions. The company operates four recycling plants, six paper mills plants, four corrugators plants, eight packaging plants and two tissue converting plants or overall 24 production facilities in Italy. It employs about 1,200 people. For the 12 months that ended 31 September 2021, Pro-Gest reported core revenue of around €611 million and EBITDA of €90 million (Moody's-adjusted, before the disposal of proceeds). The company is owned by the Zago family, who founded Pro-Gest in 1973.

