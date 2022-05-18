Moody's affirms Progroup's rating at Ba3 CFR; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, May 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) of the German paper-based packaging producer Progroup AG (Progroup) and its Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Ba3 instrument ratings on the guaranteed senior secured bonds maturing in 2026. The rating outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Progroup's successful expansion of its own containerboard production from around 1.2 million ton in 2020 to 1.6 million ton in 2021, following the start-up of its third paper mill PM3. The corrugated board volume also grew by 11% during the year. Large volume expansion together with higher pricing resulted in over 50% increase in sales and EBITDA in 2021.

While the largely debt-funded PM3 expansion in 2019-20 led to a relatively high leverage ratio (Moody's adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA) that exceeded our quantitative downgrade trigger for the Ba3 rating in 2020, significant earnings growth last year resulted in swift deleveraging, bringing the ratio down to 3.2x at the year-end 2021 and thus close to the stronger end of our 3x – 4x range that we view as appropriate for Progroup's existing rating. A track record of high profit margins combined with strengthened leverage positions Progroup strongly in the Ba3 rating category. For positive rating pressure to build, we would need to have more visibility as to the impact of the current conflict in Ukraine, in particular on Germany's energy mix and cost as well as for Progroup to rebuild its liquidity buffer after the distribution of the proposed €80 million of dividends in 2022.

The macroeconomic environment became much more uncertain following Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has further exacerbated cost inflation and volatility in energy costs. While Progroup conservatively hedges its energy requirements and benefits from the in-house energy production of its refuse derived fuel (RDF) power plant located next to PM2, its production is highly energy intensive with over a third of the energy mix coming from natural gas. In absence of larger distortions in the energy markets, we assume that Progroup would be able to maintain its high profitability margins (Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin of around 21% in 2021) given the modern and energy-efficient asset base and also the company's focus on a more capital-intensive part of the value chain.

We view the proposal to distribute €80 million in dividends in 2022 as relatively aggressive, admitting however that the return into the company's own target net leverage range of 2.5x – 3.0x (2.9x in 2021) occurred quicker than expected and that the level of dividend distribution is unlikely to be maintained in following years. At the same time, Progroup will continue to expand its manufacturing footprint having two corrugators under construction now and two in planning as well as planning a new power plant next to PM3. Therefore, we believe its free cash flow generation will be limited in coming years.

The rating is mainly supported by (1) the company's high profitability as Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin was around 24% on average over the last five years, which is above industry standards and even ahead of that of market leaders; (2) cost-efficient asset base that is technically advanced and conveniently located to limit transport costs; (3) solid credit metrics currently as earnings uplift following the ramp up of the third paper mill (PM3) resulted in a swift deleveraging in 2021; and (4) financial policy that includes a net leverage target range of 2.5x – 3.0x (2.9x in 2021), which is largely commensurate with a low Ba rating.

The rating is primarily constrained by (1) the company's modest scale, narrow product range and geographical diversification compared to its larger peers, such as Smurfit Kappa Group plc (Baa3 stable); (2) some degree of operational risk because its own containerboard products come from three mills in Germany; (3) increased macroeconomic uncertainty following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and high cost inflation, especially in energy, challenging Progroup's high profitability margins; and (4) risk of further debt funded expansion over the coming years, which can lead to periods when the company deviates from its target leverage range as was the case in 2020-21.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Progroup will continue to operate with the Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin around the 20 percent and its Moody's adjusted gross leverage will be close to the stronger end of the 3x – 4x range we view as appropriate for the existing rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could arise if:

• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA were below 3x on a sustained basis;

• Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin at least in the high teens in percentage points;

• Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow/ debt were above 20% on a sustained basis;

• Rebuilding its liquidity buffer after having paid the proposed €80 million dividends in 2022

Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if:

• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA were above 4x on a sustained basis;

• Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin were to decline towards mid-teens in percentage points;

• Deterioration in liquidity profile.

LIQUIDITY

Progroup's liquidity profile is adequate. The company reported €100 million of cash on balance sheet as of year-end 2021 and €50 million undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2024. In addition, the group has access to an up to €30 million forfaiting program, although we consider it less reliable than cash or the RCF. We expect that Progroup's proposed €80 million dividend distribution will significantly tighten its liquidity in 2022. However, we expect its capex spending in the next 12-18 months to be lower than in 2020, when investments were high because of the PM3 expansion, but higher than in 2021 and will likely be covered by internal cash generation excluding the proposed dividend distribution.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATION

The guaranteed senior secured notes issued by Progroup are rated Ba3, in line with the CFR. This is primarily because senior secured debt constitutes most of the company's outstanding liabilities, and there is only a €50 million super senior revolving facility that ranks ahead of the bonds in our loss given default waterfall. The size of the facility is too small to cause the notching of the bonds below the CFR. The guarantor pool is strong and consist of all material subsidiaries representing 90% of revenue, 97% of EBITDA and 97% of assets as of December 2021. The notes are secured by first-ranking liens over the shares of the issuer, certain real property, certain bank accounts, and certain fixed and other assets.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's believes that environmental and social risks of Progroup are broadly similar to those of the paper and forest products industry's environmental and social risks that we consider to be moderately negative. They mainly reflect Progroup's manufacturing process with exposure to waste and pollution risks and health and safety issues. These risks are mitigated to a degree by the company's commitment to reduce carbon emissions and the fact that it has among the most technically advanced and energy efficient production plants in the industry.

The governance related risks mainly reflect the fact that Progroup is a family-owned company, targeting a moderate level of financial leverage defined as 2.5x – 3.0x net leverage.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1299152. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Landau, Germany, Progroup AG (Progroup) is one of the leading European paper-based packaging companies focusing on the production of containerboard and its conversion into corrugated board. The company owns three containerboard mills in Germany and 11 corrugated board plants across six European countries, as well as one combined heat and power plant in Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany. In 2021, Progroup generated €1.4 billion in revenue and employed around 1,550 people. The company is family owned and Juergen Heindl, who founded Progroup in 1992, is its CEO.

