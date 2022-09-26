Moody's affirms Prologis European Logistics Fund A3 ratings, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, September 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the A3 long term issuer ratings of Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS ("PELF"), the A3 backed senior unsecured and (P)A3 backed senior unsecured MTN ratings of Prologis International Funding II S.A., as well as Prologis International Funding IV S.A.'s (P)A3 backed senior unsecured MTN program rating. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects PELF continued low leverage driven by its predominately equity-funded growth, as well as its leading position in the European logistics market" says Oliver Schmitt, Senior Credit Officer at Moody's and lead analyst for the issuer. "While the current macroeconomic weakness combined with tightening financial markets represent a challenge to any real estate issuer, PELF is well positioned to maintain its strong credit profile."

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS' (PELF) A3 long-term issuer rating reflects the fund's strong franchise, significant scale and well-diversified presence in the prime European logistics sector. It benefits from regular substantial equity injections from a healthy equity pipeline supporting growth of a high-quality asset basis; a largely unencumbered asset base; Moody's-adjusted debt/gross assets that we expect to remain below 25% and net debt/EBITDA around and below 7x in the next 12-18 months despite partially debt-funded growth; and the sustained structural support for the logistics sector from tenant and investor demand, supporting the fund's cash flow and asset value. The fund's portfolio continues to perform well with low vacancy and continued like-for-like growth. Overall, the fund is solidly positioned in the A3 rating category after a recently announced acquisitions that will contain a relatively higher share of debt funding.

These positive rating factors are counterbalanced by a potential risk of equity redemptions during downturns, rising interest rates increasing funding cost and likely increasing property yields, and the weaker economy resulting in a dampening the structurally good demand growth for logistics properties.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- The fund continues to demonstrate solid execution and prudent financial policies through real estate cycles without a significant erosion of its current strength in leverage, interest coverage, debt maturity profile or liquidity

- Leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted total debt/gross assets, remains below 25%, alongside financial policies that support the lower leverage

- A commitment and a track record of maintaining net debt/EBITDA below 5x, Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage above 5x and unencumbered assets above 80%

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moody's-adjusted total debt/gross assets remains above 35% on a sustained basis, net debt/EBITDA increases to 7x or the fixed charge coverage ratio falls below 3.5x

- A broad deterioration in the macroeconomic environment or the demand for logistics assets, leading to weaker operating performance

- The fund fails to maintain liquidity buffers via undrawn revolving credit facilities (RCFs) and equity commitments, and maintains unencumbered assets/total assets below 70%

LIQUIDITY

PELF's liquidity is adequate. The fund has limited debt maturities for the remainder of 2022 and 2023, the main cash needs will come from acquisitions such as the recently announced €1.6 billion Crossbay acquisition. PELF will call a substantial amount of committed equity to fund the transaction, while it has also recently tapped the debt capital markets with a €550m backed senior unsecured green bond placed in September under Prologis International Funding II S.A. Other debt financing will also be included and has been secured. We expect PELF to replenish its equity queue and to continue to tap the capital market for funding well in advance, also considering the flexibility needed to meet potential redemption requests.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS

Affirmations:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Prologis International Funding II S.A.

Affirmations:

.... BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

.... BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Prologis International Funding IV S.A.

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Oliver Schmitt

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

