Moody's affirms Prologis's ratings at A3 following proposed merger; outlook stable and reviews for upgrade Duke's Baa1 Senior Unsecured Rating

New York, June 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed all of the ratings of Prologis, Inc.'s ("Prologis") and its subsidiaries, including the A3 senior unsecured rating of Prologis, L.P. The outlook remains stable. Moody's has also placed Duke Realty Limited Partnership ("Duke Realty") Baa1 senior unsecured rating on review for upgrade, as Prologis will acquire Duke Realty in an all-stock transaction, including the assumption of debt.

Our affirmation reflects Prologis' strong franchise in the warehouse distribution sector, highly diversified portfolio and good liquidity supported by a large and growing pool of unencumbered assets. The rating also reflects Prologis' modest leverage for the rating category and strong fixed charge coverage.

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Prologis will maintain strong key credit metrics, specifically net debt to EBITDA, while continuing to generate robust cash flows, maintain good liquidity and proactively manage debt maturities on balance sheet and at the funds level.

Ratings affirmed:

Issuer: Prologis, Inc. -- preferred stock at Baa1

Issuer: Prologis, L.P. -- senior unsecured rating, domestic and foreign A3; senior unsecured shelf at (P)A3, senior unsecured MTN (P)A3

Issuer: Liberty Property Limited Partnership -- senior unsecured A3 (Debts assumed by Prologis, L.P.)

Issuer: Prologis Euro Finance LLC -- senior unsecured foreign A3; senior unsecured shelf (P)A3

Issuer: Prologis Yen Finance LLC -- senior unsecured foreign A3; senior unsecured shelf (P)A3

Ratings placed under review for upgrade:

Issuer: Duke Realty Limited Partnership -- senior unsecured at Baa1; senior unsecured shelf at (P)Baa1

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Prologis, Inc. -- Outlook, remains stable

Issuer: Liberty Property Limited Partnership -- Outlook, remains stable

Issuer: Prologis Euro Finance LLC -- Outlook, remains stable

Issuer: Prologis Yen Finance LLC -- Outlook, remains stable

Issuer: Prologis, L.P. -- Outlook, remains stable

Issuer: Duke Realty Limited Partnership -- Changed to Rating Under Review from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Prologis announced on 13 June 2022 that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Duke Realty in an all-stock transaction, valued at $26 billion, including the assumption of debt. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022 and is subject to approval by Prologis and Duke Realty shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

The proposed merger will strengthen Prologis' leading position as the global leader in logistics real estate. As of 1Q22, Duke's portfolio spans 19 US industrial markets with 153 million square feet of operating properties and 11 million square feet of development in progress. Duke's portfolio will bring increased scale to Prologis' already strong operating platform and will deepen the REIT's market penetration in supply constrained markets which includes Southern California and New Jersey. Amazon.com, Inc.'s (A1 stable) is expected to remain Prologis' largest tenant at less than 5.5% of pro-forma annualized base rent.

Moody's notes that industrial fundamentals have remained resilient despite broader macro-economic pressures. Rents have continued to climb as market conditions remain tight for well-located logistics assets. Prologis also has strong embedded cash flow in its portfolio given its in-place rents which are well below market.

The ratings affirmation also considers Prologis' estimated debt capitalization for the merger; leverage as measured by net debt to EBITDA (incorporating Moody's global standard adjustments for non-financial corporates) is under 5x on an adjusted basis, still within rating expectations. Prologis ended the trailing twelve months ended March 31 2022, with leverage of 4.8x and fixed charge coverage of 11.0x. The affirmation also contemplates Prologis' good liquidity position with access to a $3.5 billion (subject to currency fluctuations) committed unsecured global bank credit facility that matures in January 2023 and a Â¥55 billion Japanese Yen unsecured revolver that is set to mature in July 2024. There were zero borrowings outstanding at March 31. The REIT also has a second global senior credit facility with a total borrowing capacity of $1.0 billion; this facility is scheduled to mature in April 2024 subject to extension options. Lastly, the rating is also supported by the REIT's sound financial risk governance practices and adherence to a conservative capital structure even as it has pursued continued growth.

Prologis' positive ratings factors are counterbalanced by the REIT's sizeable development pipeline and land bank as well as material joint venture exposure, both of which carry credit risks but mitigated by PLD's strong JV and funds management infrastructure.

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Prologis will maintain strong key credit metrics, specifically net debt to EBITDA, while continuing to generate robust cash flows, maintain good liquidity and proactively manage debt maturities on balance sheet and at the funds level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings movement would require Prologis to continue its strong operating performance while improving its credit metrics on a consolidated basis such that net debt to EBITDA is closer to 4x. An upgrade would also require that the REIT pursues a balanced growth strategy that would limit its JV/Fund revenues over total revenues and development over total gross assets in the mid to low single digits.

Ratings pressure on Prologis' ratings would result from a deterioration in credit metrics, including net debt to EBITDA greater than 6x and fixed charge coverage below 4.5x on a sustained basis. A significant increase in development exposure over 10% of gross assets and JV and fund revenues as a percentage of total revenues rising above low to mid-teens and a broad deterioration in the macroeconomic or specifically industrial environment would also be viewed negatively.

The review for upgrade at Duke Realty Limited Partnership is based on Moody's assessment of the merger structure, and the expectation that Duke Realty's existing debts and bonds will be assumed by Prologis. The merger is an overall credit positive for the REIT, including benefits of scale, increased efficiencies and reduced costs of capital. If the merger closes as proposed, Duke Realty's senior unsecured ratings will be upgraded to A3. The outlook would be adjusted to reflect its capital structure if the transaction does not close.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alice Chung

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Philip Kibel

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

