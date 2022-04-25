Moody's affirms Provident Funding Associates' B2 long-term senior unsecured rating; outlook changed to negative from stable

New York, April 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Provident Funding Associates, L.P.'s (Provident) corporate family rating (CFR) at B1 and its long-term senior unsecured rating at B2. Moody's has also changed Provident's outlook to negative from stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Provident Funding Associates, L.P.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Provident Funding Associates, L.P.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's affirmation of Provident's corporate family rating reflects the company's conservative credit and operational risk appetite, which lessens asset quality performance risks. Since before the 2008/9 financial crisis, Provident has maintained its focus on very high quality prime loans, solid capital, and adequate liquidity, which contributed to a long and stable operating history. Partly offsetting these credit strengths are the risks to creditors from the company's modest franchise position and profitability.

Moody's revised Provident's outlook to negative from stable based on the company's weakened near-term prospects for profitability, reflecting competition and lower anticipated origination volumes.

Provident reported a net loss of approximately $5.8 million for 2021, compared to net income of approximately $64.2 million for 2020, resulting in a net income to average managed assets ratios of -0.4% and 3.4%, respectively. With rising interest rates, Moody's expects the company's profitability to be constrained over the next 12-18 months because of lower origination volumes given higher interest rates as well as low gain-on-sale margins due to increased competition in residential mortgage originations due to excess industry capacity.

The company's franchise position has weakened significantly over the past decade, with a decline in market share for both the company's mortgage loan originations and servicing. For full-year 2021, Provident was the 49th largest mortgage lender in the US, falling from 16th largest mortgage lender in 2013. Furthermore, as of year-end 2021, Provident's total servicing portfolio has decreased to approximately $41.4 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB) from $92.0 billion in UPB as of year-end 2013, as the company retained a lower percentage of servicing from its newly-originated loans.

Capitalization for the company as measured by tangible common equity to tangible managed assets (TCE/TMA) decreased to 17.3% as of 31 December 2021 from 20.9% as of year-end 2020, primarily reflecting a distribution to partners for tax-related purposes. Moody's expects the company's capital levels to continue to experience volatility over the next 12-18 months, but remain above 15%.

The B2 senior unsecured bond rating is based on Provident's B1 CFR and the application of Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology and model, which incorporate their priority of claim and strength of asset coverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Since Provident has a negative outlook, a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. The outlook could return to stable if the company's earnings improve such that return on assets increases and is expected to remain above 1.5%, while capitalization as measured by TCE/TMA remains around current levels. Provident's ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to sustainably improve its profitability, measured as net income to total managed assets, to greater than 3.5% while also achieving and maintaining an adequate capital cushion of around 20% TCE/TMA.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's TCE/TMA falls and is expected to remain below 13.5%, if Moody's determines that Provident was unable to maintain modest profitability as measured by net income to assets of at least 1.5%, or if the company materially increases its reliance on secured corporate funding, such as secured MSR funding. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if Provident's liquidity, funding or asset quality deteriorate.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

