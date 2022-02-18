Moody's affirms Province of Tierra del Fuego Ca issuer and debt ratings and revises outlook to stable

New York, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed today the Ca issuer and Ca senior secured debt ratings of the Province of Tierra del Fuego. The baseline credit assessment is affirmed at ca. At the same time, the outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the ca baseline credit assessment (BCA) and Ca issuer and debt ratings of the Province of Tierra del Fuego reflects Moody's expectation that the risk of potential losses to bondholders in the face of ongoing restructuring negotiations of the 2027 senior secured notes, remains consistent with the 35%-65% range associated with a Ca rating.

Today's rating action incorporates Moody's expectation that if a debt restructuring is agreed upon, it is unlikely that losses for investors will be higher than 65% mainly because the province benefits from a stable revenue stream of oil and gas royalties. At the same time, while Moody's acknowledges that royalties are an important credit enhancement to the notes, Moody's considers that the creditworthiness of the secured notes cannot be completely delinked from the province's standalone credit profile given the exposure to potential volatility in royalties. Instances occurred in the past when royalties were insufficient to cover the senior secured notes' debt service and the province was required to supplement the payment with its own internal cash flow generation.

Moody's does not expect that a potential debt restructuring would materially change Tierra del Fuego's credit profile. A potential debt restructuring in line with the last public proposal published by the province, which extends maturity payments, reduces the coupon rate and does not impose capital haircuts, would bring temporary liquidity relief but in Moody's view the risk of future debt restructurings would remain high because of Moody's expectation of very limited market access to refinance debt payments for sub sovereign issuers.

The affirmation of the BCA and issuer and debt ratings also incorporate Moody's expectation of weakening operating and financial balances in 2021 and 2022, but still commensurate to the rating category. For the full year 2020, the province registered a gross operating balance of 4.9% of operating revenue, which represents a deterioration over the 7.8% registered in 2019. In 2020 the province also reported a cash financing surplus of 1.9% of total revenue versus a deficit of 3.3% of total revenue posted in 2019, explained by lower capital expenditures. For 2021 and 2022 Moody's expects Tierra del Fuego's financial metrics will be weaker than historical levels, mostly because of the execution of delayed operating and capital spending.

Finally, today's rating action reflects the very close economic and financial linkages that exist between Argentina's sovereign and sub-sovereign governments in Moody's view. Moody's notes that Argentina presents macroeconomic challenges that constrain sub sovereign governments' credit profiles and limit the access of these issuers to financing. Moreover, Moody's views that despite the recent potential new agreement of the Government of Argentina with the IMF, full compliance with the program is unlikely and access to the capital markets will remain limited. Therefore, even with an IMF program, the likelihood of a new debt restructuring for Argentina remains very high, further deteriorating sub sovereigns' operating environment and market access.

The Ca issuer rating incorporates the ca BCA as well as a low likelihood of extraordinary support from the Argentine government in the event of acute liquidity stress.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook change to stable from negative captures Moody's expectation that economic and financial pressure faced by the province will not differ materially over the next 12-18 months and therefore lead to fiscal pressure commensurate to the rating category. At the same time, the stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that bondholders will not face losses exceeding that captured in the Ca rating (a range of 35 - 65%).

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The Province of Tierra del Fuego ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4) reflecting its highly negative exposure to social and environmental risks and weak governance profile. Tierra del Fuego's exposure to environmental risks is highly negative (E-4 issuer profile score), reflecting the risk that the loss of natural capital, physical climate risks and water stress pose to the province's financial health. Social risk exposure is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score), reflecting high levels of exposure to labor and income and access to basic services related risks with moderate demographic, housing and health and safety pressures. Tierra del Fuego's highly negative governance IPS (G-4 issuer profile) reflects the province's aggressive approach regarding debt and investment management. The province has exhibited exposure to foreign currency debt and a debt maturity profile concentrated in the short term. Balancing those risks is the province's overall stable institutional framework, with a relatively defined revenue profile supported by a federal tax sharing regime established by law.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the strong macroeconomic and financial linkages between Argentine Sub-sovereigns and the Government of Argentina, which currently carries a stable outlook, Moody's does not expect upward pressures in the near to medium term for the Province of Tierra del Fuego. Nevertheless, Moody's would consider an upgrade if the Government of Argentina is upgraded and if financing conditions stabilize and the anticipated losses to private creditors in future debt restructurings are less than currently forecast.

Alternatively, a downgrade in Argentina's bond ratings and further systemic deterioration, or both, could exert downward pressure on the ratings. Increased idiosyncratic risks could also translate into a downgrade. Moody's would also downgrade the ratings in the event a debt restructuring results in losses greater than those reflected in the current ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

