Moody's affirms Province of Tierra del Fuego Ca issuer and debt ratings and revises outlook to stable

New York, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed today the Ca issuer
and Ca senior secured debt ratings of the Province of Tierra del Fuego.
The baseline credit assessment is affirmed at ca. At the same time,
the outlook has been changed to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the ca baseline credit assessment (BCA) and Ca issuer
and debt ratings of the Province of Tierra del Fuego reflects Moody's
expectation that the risk of potential losses to bondholders in the face
of ongoing restructuring negotiations of the 2027 senior secured notes,
remains consistent with the 35%-65% range associated
with a Ca rating.
Today's rating action incorporates Moody's expectation that
if a debt restructuring is agreed upon, it is unlikely that losses
for investors will be higher than 65% mainly because the province
benefits from a stable revenue stream of oil and gas royalties.
At the same time, while Moody's acknowledges that royalties
are an important credit enhancement to the notes, Moody's
considers that the creditworthiness of the secured notes cannot be completely
delinked from the province's standalone credit profile given the
exposure to potential volatility in royalties. Instances occurred
in the past when royalties were insufficient to cover the senior secured
notes' debt service and the province was required to supplement
the payment with its own internal cash flow generation.
Moody's does not expect that a potential debt restructuring would
materially change Tierra del Fuego's credit profile. A potential
debt restructuring in line with the last public proposal published by
the province, which extends maturity payments, reduces the
coupon rate and does not impose capital haircuts, would bring temporary
liquidity relief but in Moody's view the risk of future debt restructurings
would remain high because of Moody's expectation of very limited
market access to refinance debt payments for sub sovereign issuers.
The affirmation of the BCA and issuer and debt ratings also incorporate
Moody's expectation of weakening operating and financial balances
in 2021 and 2022, but still commensurate to the rating category.
For the full year 2020, the province registered a gross operating
balance of 4.9% of operating revenue, which represents
a deterioration over the 7.8% registered in 2019.
In 2020 the province also reported a cash financing surplus of 1.9%
of total revenue versus a deficit of 3.3% of total revenue
posted in 2019, explained by lower capital expenditures.
For 2021 and 2022 Moody's expects Tierra del Fuego's financial
metrics will be weaker than historical levels, mostly because of
the execution of delayed operating and capital spending.
Finally, today's rating action reflects the very close economic
and financial linkages that exist between Argentina's sovereign
and sub-sovereign governments in Moody's view. Moody's
notes that Argentina presents macroeconomic challenges that constrain
sub sovereign governments' credit profiles and limit the access
of these issuers to financing. Moreover, Moody's views
that despite the recent potential new agreement of the Government of Argentina
with the IMF, full compliance with the program is unlikely and access
to the capital markets will remain limited. Therefore, even
with an IMF program, the likelihood of a new debt restructuring
for Argentina remains very high, further deteriorating sub sovereigns'
operating environment and market access.
The Ca issuer rating incorporates the ca BCA as well as a low likelihood
of extraordinary support from the Argentine government in the event of
acute liquidity stress.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The outlook change to stable from negative captures Moody's expectation
that economic and financial pressure faced by the province will not differ
materially over the next 12-18 months and therefore lead to fiscal
pressure commensurate to the rating category. At the same time,
the stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that bondholders will
not face losses exceeding that captured in the Ca rating (a range of 35
- 65%).
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
The Province of Tierra del Fuego ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative
(CIS-4) reflecting its highly negative exposure to social and environmental
risks and weak governance profile. Tierra del Fuego's exposure
to environmental risks is highly negative (E-4 issuer profile score),
reflecting the risk that the loss of natural capital, physical climate
risks and water stress pose to the province's financial health.
Social risk exposure is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score),
reflecting high levels of exposure to labor and income and access to basic
services related risks with moderate demographic, housing and health
and safety pressures. Tierra del Fuego's highly negative governance
IPS (G-4 issuer profile) reflects the province's aggressive approach
regarding debt and investment management. The province has exhibited
exposure to foreign currency debt and a debt maturity profile concentrated
in the short term. Balancing those risks is the province's overall
stable institutional framework, with a relatively defined revenue
profile supported by a federal tax sharing regime established by law.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the strong macroeconomic and financial linkages between Argentine
Sub-sovereigns and the Government of Argentina, which currently
carries a stable outlook, Moody's does not expect upward pressures
in the near to medium term for the Province of Tierra del Fuego.
Nevertheless, Moody's would consider an upgrade if the Government
of Argentina is upgraded and if financing conditions stabilize and the
anticipated losses to private creditors in future debt restructurings
are less than currently forecast.
Alternatively, a downgrade in Argentina's bond ratings and further
systemic deterioration, or both, could exert downward pressure
on the ratings. Increased idiosyncratic risks could also translate
into a downgrade. Moody's would also downgrade the ratings in the
event a debt restructuring results in losses greater than those reflected
in the current ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local
Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
