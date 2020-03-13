info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Prudential’s A2 senior unsecured debt rating and changes the outlook to negative following Jackson’s IPO announcement

13 March 2020

Jackson's A1 financial strength ratings on review for downgrade

London , March 13, 2020 – Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed Prudential Public Limited Company's ("Prudential" or "the group") long-term credit ratings (senior unsecured debt at A2) and changed the outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, the A1 insurance financial strength (IFS) ratings of the group's US operating subsidiaries, including Jackson National Life Insurance Company and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York (collectively Jackson) were placed on review for downgrade.

The rating actions follow Prudential's 11 March 2020 announcement that it has commenced preparations for a minority initial public offering (IPO) of Jackson. This transaction is subject to regulatory approval, and Moody's does not expect it to close before the first quarter of 2021.

Please refer to the complete list of affected ratings at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-PRUDENTIAL

The negative outlook on Prudential's ratings reflects the diminished diversification benefits following completion of the planned minority IPO of Jackson to the group's earnings, cashflows and capital, as well as uncertainty regarding the importance of the US operations to Prudential group in the longer-term.

The US business is a meaningful component of the Group's business with profitability representing approximately half of Prudential's reported earnings in 2019, albeit less on a new business profit basis. Whilst the rating agency expects Jackson will continue to be a material contributor to group earnings and capital generation over the coming 12-18 months, longer-term its position in the group is more uncertain. Prudential has benefited over the years from Jackson's strong profitability which has been uncorrelated to that of the Asian business and from an operating environment that is more stable. This was evidenced in the group's 2019 year end results, with Prudential reporting a 20% increase in operating profit from continued operations to USD 5.3 billion, driven by strong earnings in the US and Asia, excluding Hong Kong, which more than offset the slowdown in Hong Kong business.

The negative outlook also reflects some uncertainty related to the ultimate level of capitalisation and leverage at the Group following the IPO, although we expect them to remain consistent with the current rating level, as well as the legal structure of the holding company post transaction. Moody's also continues to monitor developments in the group-wide supervisory framework by the Hong Kong Insurance Authority (HKIA).

More positively the minority IPO creates an option for the Group to reduce its exposure to financial risks given the product characteristics of Jackson which exposes the Group to significant asset-liability management risks. Additionally the organisational disentangle of Jackson from the Group is expected to be limited, and much less complex than the previous spin-off of the UK business. Jackson is relatively independent from the Asian operations, with limited revenue or cost synergies.

Prudential Asia's standalone credit profile remains strong, and benefits from its market-leading positions in nine of the 13 insurance markets where it operates. We do not expect the minority IPO of Jackson, or any further sale of stake in Jackson thereafter, to have any material impact to the Asian operations, given that the operations are run separately. The division has a well-regarded brand in the region and strong sales growth oriented towards lower-risk participating and unit-linked products, with the proportion of protection policies increasing in recent years. The Asian operations have reached a size and scale where they are no longer reliant on group resources to fund strategic initiatives.

However, the Asian business is exposed to risks associated with less developed Asian countries whose sovereign ratings are relatively weak. Furthermore, investment exposure in countries with high economic and regulatory risk has the potential to trigger earnings and capital volatility. Premium growth will also face significant headwinds in 2020 given the distribution channel disruptions from the coronavirus, although the rating agency notes that the Asian operations have strong liquidity and renewal premiums to withstand this negative pressure.

-JACKSON

The review for downgrade of the US ratings reflects the expected diminished implicit support from Prudential. Moody's acknowledges that Prudential has only announced its intentions to pursue a partial IPO and the group intends to hold a majority of the US business after the partial IPO, at least initially. Nevertheless, Jackson's A1 IFSR rating benefits from one-notch support from the ownership by Prudential and this uplift is under pressure given the uncertainty regarding the ultimate long-term position of Jackson in the group.

More positively the minority IPO of Jackson should accelerate its products diversification and improve its capitalization, if as the rating agency expects, the proceeds are reinvested back into the US operations.

Over the review period, Moody's will consider the performance of the business and credit fundamentals, and any actual or contemplated changes in parental ownership levels as well as other forms of implicit and explicit support.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN

-PRUDENTIAL

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of Prudential's ratings include: (1) a meaningful reduction in geographical diversification; (2) a deterioration in the Asian operations' credit profile, reflected in a substantial deterioration in earnings generating ability; (3) a material fall in the group's capitalization as a result of the planned IPO transaction; (4) an increase in adjusted financial leverage to over 30% or earnings coverage falling below 8x on a long-term basis.

Given the negative outlook on Prudential's ratings, it is not likely the ratings will be upgraded in the near term. However, the following could stabilize the outlook: (1) the continued diversification and growth in the earnings generating ability of the Asian operations; (2) robust group capitalization following the introduction of the HKIA group-wide supervisory framework; and (3) earnings coverage consistently above 8x with adjusted financial leverage below 30%.

-JACKSON

The review for downgrade of Jackson's ratings signals the higher likelihood of a one-notch downgrade as a result of the recent IPO announcement.

Additional factors that could lead to a downgrade of Jackson's standalone ratings include the following: (1) Company Action Level Risk Based Capital (RBC) ratio falling below 350% at Jackson, excluding value of business acquired (VOBA), and reduced capitalization leading to the inability to withstand a stress scenario associated with the variable annuity (VA) business; (2) Declining profitability on GAAP or statutory basis with ROCs < 6%; and (3) VAs, excluding those with no guarantees or only return of premium death benefit guarantees, becoming greater than 60% of the company's total statutory liabilities (metric adjusted for equity market movements and reflecting mix of liabilities between VAs with/without guaranteed benefits - products with fewer/less risky guarantees place less negative pressure on the company's risk profile).

Given the review for downgrade and the one-notch ratings uplift to Jackson's stand-alone credit profile due to the parent's ownership and support, it is not likely the ratings will be upgraded in the near term. However, the following could lead to upward pressure on the standalone ratings of Jackson: (1) Increased capitalization and the ability to withstand a stress scenario; (2) More balanced growth in new product sales with less emphasis on VAs with living benefits; (3) Retaining market share in asset accumulation businesses and maintaining profitability while diversifying into other businesses; (4) VAs, excluding those with no guarantees or only return of premium death benefit guarantees, becoming less than 50% of company's total statutory liabilities (metric adjusted for equity market movements and reflecting mix of liabilities between VAs with/without guaranteed benefits - products with fewer/less risky guarantees place less negative pressure on the company's risk profile).

The following ratings actions have been taken:

Issuer: Prudential Public Limited Company

..Affirmation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A2

....Senior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A3(hyb)

....Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A3(hyb)

....Subordinated Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A3

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa1(hyb)

....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to negative from stable

Issuer: Jackson National Life Insurance Company

..Placed on review for downgrade

....Insurance Financial Strength, currently A1

....Short-term Insurance Financial Strength, currently P-1

....Surplus Notes, currently A3(hyb)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to ratings under review from stable

Issuer: Jackson National Life Funding, LLC

..Placed on review for downgrade

....Backed Senior Secured Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)A1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to ratings under review from stable

Issuer: Jackson National Life Global Funding

..Placed on review for downgrade

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently A1

....Senior Secured Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently A1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to ratings under review from stable

Issuer: Jackson National Life Insurance Co of NY

..Placed on review for downgrade

....Backed Insurance Financial Strength, currently A1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to ratings under review from stable

Moody's insurance financial strength ratings are opinions of the ability of insurance companies to pay punctually senior policyholder claims and obligations.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Life Insurers Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

The person who approved Prudential Public Limited Company credit ratings is Antonello Aquino, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456, Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454. The person who approved Jackson National Life Insurance Company, Jackson National Life Funding, LLC, Jackson National Life Global Funding and Jackson National Life Insurance Co of NY credit ratings is Marc Pinto, Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376 , SUBSCRIBERS: 1 212 553 1653.

The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity page of the website.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Helena Kingsley-Tomkins
AVP-Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Antonello Aquino
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

© 2020 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody’s investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

