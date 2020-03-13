-PRUDENTIAL

The negative outlook on Prudential's ratings reflects the diminished diversification benefits following completion of the planned minority IPO of Jackson to the group's earnings, cashflows and capital, as well as uncertainty regarding the importance of the US operations to Prudential group in the longer-term.

The US business is a meaningful component of the Group's business with profitability representing approximately half of Prudential's reported earnings in 2019, albeit less on a new business profit basis. Whilst the rating agency expects Jackson will continue to be a material contributor to group earnings and capital generation over the coming 12-18 months, longer-term its position in the group is more uncertain. Prudential has benefited over the years from Jackson's strong profitability which has been uncorrelated to that of the Asian business and from an operating environment that is more stable. This was evidenced in the group's 2019 year end results, with Prudential reporting a 20% increase in operating profit from continued operations to USD 5.3 billion, driven by strong earnings in the US and Asia, excluding Hong Kong, which more than offset the slowdown in Hong Kong business.

The negative outlook also reflects some uncertainty related to the ultimate level of capitalisation and leverage at the Group following the IPO, although we expect them to remain consistent with the current rating level, as well as the legal structure of the holding company post transaction. Moody's also continues to monitor developments in the group-wide supervisory framework by the Hong Kong Insurance Authority (HKIA).

More positively the minority IPO creates an option for the Group to reduce its exposure to financial risks given the product characteristics of Jackson which exposes the Group to significant asset-liability management risks. Additionally the organisational disentangle of Jackson from the Group is expected to be limited, and much less complex than the previous spin-off of the UK business. Jackson is relatively independent from the Asian operations, with limited revenue or cost synergies.

Prudential Asia's standalone credit profile remains strong, and benefits from its market-leading positions in nine of the 13 insurance markets where it operates. We do not expect the minority IPO of Jackson, or any further sale of stake in Jackson thereafter, to have any material impact to the Asian operations, given that the operations are run separately. The division has a well-regarded brand in the region and strong sales growth oriented towards lower-risk participating and unit-linked products, with the proportion of protection policies increasing in recent years. The Asian operations have reached a size and scale where they are no longer reliant on group resources to fund strategic initiatives.

However, the Asian business is exposed to risks associated with less developed Asian countries whose sovereign ratings are relatively weak. Furthermore, investment exposure in countries with high economic and regulatory risk has the potential to trigger earnings and capital volatility. Premium growth will also face significant headwinds in 2020 given the distribution channel disruptions from the coronavirus, although the rating agency notes that the Asian operations have strong liquidity and renewal premiums to withstand this negative pressure.

-JACKSON

The review for downgrade of the US ratings reflects the expected diminished implicit support from Prudential. Moody's acknowledges that Prudential has only announced its intentions to pursue a partial IPO and the group intends to hold a majority of the US business after the partial IPO, at least initially. Nevertheless, Jackson's A1 IFSR rating benefits from one-notch support from the ownership by Prudential and this uplift is under pressure given the uncertainty regarding the ultimate long-term position of Jackson in the group.

More positively the minority IPO of Jackson should accelerate its products diversification and improve its capitalization, if as the rating agency expects, the proceeds are reinvested back into the US operations.

Over the review period, Moody's will consider the performance of the business and credit fundamentals, and any actual or contemplated changes in parental ownership levels as well as other forms of implicit and explicit support.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN

-PRUDENTIAL

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of Prudential's ratings include: (1) a meaningful reduction in geographical diversification; (2) a deterioration in the Asian operations' credit profile, reflected in a substantial deterioration in earnings generating ability; (3) a material fall in the group's capitalization as a result of the planned IPO transaction; (4) an increase in adjusted financial leverage to over 30% or earnings coverage falling below 8x on a long-term basis.

Given the negative outlook on Prudential's ratings, it is not likely the ratings will be upgraded in the near term. However, the following could stabilize the outlook: (1) the continued diversification and growth in the earnings generating ability of the Asian operations; (2) robust group capitalization following the introduction of the HKIA group-wide supervisory framework; and (3) earnings coverage consistently above 8x with adjusted financial leverage below 30%.

-JACKSON

The review for downgrade of Jackson's ratings signals the higher likelihood of a one-notch downgrade as a result of the recent IPO announcement.

Additional factors that could lead to a downgrade of Jackson's standalone ratings include the following: (1) Company Action Level Risk Based Capital (RBC) ratio falling below 350% at Jackson, excluding value of business acquired (VOBA), and reduced capitalization leading to the inability to withstand a stress scenario associated with the variable annuity (VA) business; (2) Declining profitability on GAAP or statutory basis with ROCs < 6%; and (3) VAs, excluding those with no guarantees or only return of premium death benefit guarantees, becoming greater than 60% of the company's total statutory liabilities (metric adjusted for equity market movements and reflecting mix of liabilities between VAs with/without guaranteed benefits - products with fewer/less risky guarantees place less negative pressure on the company's risk profile).

Given the review for downgrade and the one-notch ratings uplift to Jackson's stand-alone credit profile due to the parent's ownership and support, it is not likely the ratings will be upgraded in the near term. However, the following could lead to upward pressure on the standalone ratings of Jackson: (1) Increased capitalization and the ability to withstand a stress scenario; (2) More balanced growth in new product sales with less emphasis on VAs with living benefits; (3) Retaining market share in asset accumulation businesses and maintaining profitability while diversifying into other businesses; (4) VAs, excluding those with no guarantees or only return of premium death benefit guarantees, becoming less than 50% of company's total statutory liabilities (metric adjusted for equity market movements and reflecting mix of liabilities between VAs with/without guaranteed benefits - products with fewer/less risky guarantees place less negative pressure on the company's risk profile).

The following ratings actions have been taken:

Issuer: Prudential Public Limited Company

..Affirmation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A2

....Senior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A3(hyb)

....Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A3(hyb)

....Subordinated Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A3

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa1(hyb)

....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to negative from stable

Issuer: Jackson National Life Insurance Company

..Placed on review for downgrade

....Insurance Financial Strength, currently A1

....Short-term Insurance Financial Strength, currently P-1

....Surplus Notes, currently A3(hyb)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to ratings under review from stable

Issuer: Jackson National Life Funding, LLC

..Placed on review for downgrade

....Backed Senior Secured Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)A1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to ratings under review from stable

Issuer: Jackson National Life Global Funding

..Placed on review for downgrade

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently A1

....Senior Secured Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently A1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to ratings under review from stable

Issuer: Jackson National Life Insurance Co of NY

..Placed on review for downgrade

....Backed Insurance Financial Strength, currently A1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to ratings under review from stable

Moody's insurance financial strength ratings are opinions of the ability of insurance companies to pay punctually senior policyholder claims and obligations.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Life Insurers Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.