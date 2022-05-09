Moody's affirms Puma's B1 corporate family rating with stable outlook

London, May 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Puma Energy Holdings Pte. Ltd's (Puma, the company) B1 corporate family rating and its B1-PD probability of default rating as well as the B1 rating of the backed senior unsecured notes issued by Puma International Financing S.A. and guaranteed by Puma due in 2024 and 2026. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating and outlook affirmation reflects Puma's improved capital structure as a result of debt reduction in 2021 as the company applied cash proceeds from last year's $500 million rights issue and the disposal of some operations – mainly the Angolan business – resulting in net disposal proceeds of $527 million in 2021. These transactions enabled Puma to reduce its Moody's adjusted debt to $3,147 million at the end of 2021 from $3,905 million in 2020.

However, today's rating action also reflects the company's materially reduced EBITDA generation in 2021. Puma's Moody's adjusted EBITDA fell to $472 million in 2021 from $624 million in 2020. The rating agency previously expected $600 million - $620 million of Moody's adjusted EBITDA for 2021. Moody's recognises that around half of the difference between actual EBITDA generation and previously forecasted EBITDA is driven by the classification of Puma's infrastructure assets as discontinued operations. However, the remaining difference between the previously expected EBITDA generation and Puma's actual results in 2021 was driven by weaker than expected operating performance predominately owing to lower Bitumen volumes. However, it is worth noting that Puma benefitted in 2020 from $82 million of support from Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd. as it received purchasing discounts. Adjusting for this, Puma's underlying EBITDA slightly improved in 2021 compared with 2020.

Nevertheless, Puma's Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA metric stood at 6.7x at the end of 2021, significantly above Moody's previous expectation of around 5x. Adjusted for the earnings of the discontinued operations, Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA would have stood at around 5.7x, still above Moody's guidance for the current rating.

The affirmation of the B1 rating with stable outlook also recognizes that 2022 will be another transformative year for Puma. On 14 March 2022, the company announced that it has agreed to sell a significant part of its infrastructure and storage business to Impala Terminals Group (not rated). Puma will remain an important customer of the infrastructure and storage business. The transaction is subject to commercial and regulatory approvals and Puma expects completion in the coming months. While details of the financial considerations have not been published yet, Moody's anticipates that the vast majority of the anticipated disposal proceeds of $1.3 billion will be applied to debt reduction. The rating agency also understands that the additional lease liabilities under IFRS16 deriving from the associated take or pay contracts with Impala Terminals Group will be more than offset by the reduction of financial debt. Accordingly, Moody's considers the transaction as credit positive for Puma as it should lead to lower Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA.

For 2022-23, Moody's expects the company's Moody's adjusted EBITDA to increase to approximately $510 million – $540 million driven by further post-Covid volumes recovery especially in the aviation market, higher earnings in the Bitumen business, and reduced fixed costs. The infrastructure and storage business transaction is also expected to contribute to growing Moody's adjusted EBITDA as the lease payments for storage capacity (which is included in Moody's EBITDA) should be higher than the loss of EBITDA contribution from the to be disposed assets.

However, Moody's also projects continued low cash flow generation with free cash flow improving but remaining negative in 2022-23 in Moody's base case projections as lease payments and high capital expenditures impact cash flow generation. Nevertheless, the rating agency forecasts Puma's Moody's adjusted EBITDA to improve to close to 5x in 2022 and below 5x in 2023 thereby meeting Moody's requirement for the B1 rating.

Moody's continues to highlight the significant exposure of Puma to emerging markets, although the company provides products that are considered a necessity. While Puma's operations in many countries are subject to fully or semi-regulated pricing regimes, the company is not fully immune to macroeconomic shocks as seen during the Covid pandemic.

LIQUIDITY

Puma's liquidity is adequate. At the end of 2021, Puma had access to approximately $474 million of cash and cash equivalents, of which $89 million were restricted. Puma has recently renewed and upsized its committed bank credit lines. The new facilities amount to $695 million of which $232.5 million have a 2 year tenor and $462.5 million are committed for 1 year. Moody's continues to give limited credit in its liquidity assessment for the 1 year commitments. The committed bank credit lines were undrawn at the end of 2021 but Moody's understands that the facility is frequently used during the year.

Moody's recognises that the debt reduction in 2021 increased Puma's headroom under the total debt to total asset and net leverage financial covenants. In addition, a successful completion of the disposal of the infrastructure and storage business would enhance Puma's liquidity position.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Puma's operating profitability will recover in 2022-23 as the volumes of fuel sold continue to return to the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic. The stable outlook also assumes that the sale of the infrastructure and storage business to Impala Terminals Group concludes in H2 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings may be downgraded should Puma fail to (i) achieve a recovery in operating profitability of its core downstream business; (ii) continue to reduce financial debt with the application of proceeds from the disposal of the infrastructure and storage business so that Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA increases above 5x in the next 12 -18 months; or (iii) maintain adequate liquidity.

A rating upgrade would require: (i) some material strengthening in the group's business profile underpinning a sustained improvement in operating profitability; (ii) substantial permanent deleveraging ensuring that Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA keeps sustainably below 4x; and (iii) positive free cash flow generation.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Puma is an integrated midstream and downstream oil products group active in Africa, Latin America, North East Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Trafigura Beheer B.V., a global commodity and logistics firm, established Puma in 1997 as a storage and distribution network in Central America, and the company has since grown into a global network operating across 38 countries worldwide, with approximately 6.7 million cubic metres of storage capacity and a network of approximately 2,000 retail service stations across Africa, Latin America, Asia and Australia. In 2021, Puma sold 17.8 million cubic metres of oil products. The announced disposal of the majority of the company's infrastructure and storage assets will transform Puma into a downstream-focussed retailer and wholesaler of oil product.

