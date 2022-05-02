info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Pure Fishing's CFR at Caa1; downgrades the first lien term loan to Caa1; changes outlook to stable

02 May 2022

New York, May 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed SP PF Buyer LLC's (dba Pure Fishing) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Caa1, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at Caa1-PD. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the company's senior secured first lien term loan due 2025 rating to Caa1 from B3. The outlook changed to stable from positive.

Pure Fishing used proceeds from an incremental $100 million first lien term loan due 2025, incremental $25 million second lien term loan due 2026 (unrated), and borrowings under its asset-based lending (ABL) revolver facility to fund its acquisition of Svendsen Sports (Svendsen). The company also upsized its ABL facility due December 2023 to $250 million (unrated). Svendsen is a European provider of sports fishing and tackle.

Today's ratings affirmation, including the Caa1 CFR reflects that Pure Fishing's financial leverage remains very high with debt/EBITDA at around 7.8x, pro forma for the Svendsen acquisition and partial credit of expected synergies. Demand for the company's products has been very high over the past 18 months driven by a large number of new fishing participants and increased fishing products utilization due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, there is uncertainty regarding the sustainability of positive consumer demand trends for the company's products. Demand could moderate or turn negative as ongoing inflationary pressures is starting to erode consumer spending power, and as consumers shift spending back to categories that were limited over the past few years such as travel. There is also uncertainty regarding macro-economic conditions particularly in Europe, and ongoing supply chain challenges could also pressure profitability if the company is unable to mitigate cost inflation. Pure Fishing's debt load could become unsustainable if earnings growth stalls given its very high financial leverage and increasing interest burden.

The Svendsen acquisition further diversifies the company's brand portfolio and meaningfully increases its presence in the European market. In addition, Fishing's EBITDA margin will benefit from Svendsen higher mix of consumables products such as bait that carry higher margin. However, governance considerations of the transaction reflect the company's aggressive financial policies including its growth through debt-financed acquisitions strategy and operating with high leverage.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Pure Fishing's liquidity is adequate over the next 12-18 months. The company had about $38.9 million of cash as of 31 December 2021, and $64.1 million available under the ABL facility, pro forma for borrowings to fund the Svendsen acquisition. Moody's projects that Pure Fishing will generate negative to breakeven free cash flow in fiscal 2022, pressured by incremental interest expense and investments in working capital. The cash balance and ABL availability provides some financial flexibility to fund business seasonality and investments in working capital. Moody's expects the company will maintain large revolver borrowings in 2022, partially due to the Svendsen and Plano acquisitions. Pure Fishing's liquidity would be constrained if cash flows are weaker than Moody's anticipates, resulting in higher reliance on the revolver.

The downgrade of the company's first lien term loan due 2025 reflects the facility's weaker collateral coverage relative to the increased ABL facility.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: SP PF Buyer LLC

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: SP PF Buyer LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SP PF Buyer LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Pure Fishing's Caa1 CFR reflects its high financial leverage with debt/EBITDA at 7.8x for fiscal year end 31 December 2021, and pro forma for the Svendsen acquisition and partial credit for anticipated synergies. The company has a narrow product focus in the mature and discretionary fishing product category, and a prolonged period of high unemployment or weak economic conditions will negatively impact the company's operating results. Moody's projects Pure Fishing's debt/EBTIDA leverage will remain high over the next 12-18 months, and expects demand for the company's products to normalize following increased fishing products utilization over the past 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company's capital structure would be unsustainable if earnings growth stalls alongside increasing interest burden. Pure Fishing has some customer concentration with its top two customers accounting for more than 10% of sales.

The rating also reflects Pure Fishing's strong market presence in the fishing products industry, and its portfolio of long-standing well recognized brands among fishing enthusiasts. The company has good geographic diversification and benefits from its product diversification within fishing gear. Consumer demand for the company's products has been very strong over the 18 months driven by increased consumer focus on outdoor activities such as fishing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's projects the company will generate negative to breakeven free cash flow in 2022, pressured by incremental interest expense and investments in working capital. Pure Fishing's adequate liquidity reflects its cash balance of $38.9 million as of 31 December 2021 and $64.1 million available under the ABL facility, pro forma for borrowings to fund the Svendsen acquisition, which provides financial flexibility to fund operating seasonality and anticipated working capital investments over the coming quarters.

Environmental risks consider that Pure Fishing relies on raw materials primarily resin as part of the manufacturing process of its products. The company is exposed to carbon transition risk related to oil and plastic production. However, increased costs can typically be passed on to the consumer.

Social risks considers that Pure Fishing is moderately exposed to health and safety risks common in a manufacturing environment. The company's is also moderately exposed to responsible sourcing and supply chain management risks because it sources a material percentage of products from outsource manufacturing. Extended supply chain disruptions would adversely affect the company's revenue and earnings. Social considerations also include the increased consumer focus on outdoor activities such as fishing due to the coronavirus pandemic that resulted in a high number of new fishing participants and increased fishing products utilization.

Pure Fishing has high governance risks primarily related to its majority ownership by a private equity sponsor, and the company's aggressive financial policies that include debt-financed acquisitions and operating with high financial leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Pure Fishing will maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months, supported cash and revolver availability of about $104 million which provides financial flexibility to fund business seasonality and investments in working capital.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates consistent revenue and earnings growth, while maintaining debt/EBITDA under 7.0x. A ratings upgrade would also require the company to maintain at least adequate liquidity supported by positive free cash flows and good revolver availability, as well as financial policies that support credit metrics at the above levels.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance deteriorates with revenue or EBITDA declines, or if debt/EBITDA is above 9.0x. Ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates for any reason, including negative free cash flow or higher reliance of revolver borrowings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, Pure Fishing primarily designs, manufactures and sells fishing equipment, including rods, reels, lures, artificial bait, and related fishing tackle, across the globe. Since December 2018 the company is owned by private equity sponsor Sycamore Partners. Pro forma for the Svendsen acquisition, annual revenue is over $900 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Oliver Alcantara
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

