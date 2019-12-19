Moody's affirms PureGym's B2 rating following the announced acquisition of Fitness World

London, 19 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Pinnacle Bidco
plc's ("PureGym" or the company) B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and
B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently,
Moody's has affirmed the B2 instrument rating on the GBP430 million
senior secured notes due 2025 and Ba2 rating on the GBP60 million
super senior revolving credit facility (SSRCF) due 2024, all borrowed
by Pinnacle Bidco plc. The outlook remains stable.
"The affirmation reflects the company's enhanced scale and diversification
following the acquisition of Fitness World's operations in Denmark,
Switzerland and Poland. Leverage and other key ratios are expected
to remain adequate for the current rating, despite higher debt and
some margin dilution" - says Egor Nikishin, lead analyst
for PureGym.
RATINGS RATIONALE
On 12 December the UK gym chain PureGym announced that it plans to acquire
Denmark-based gym operator Fitness World for circa GBP350 million
which equates to 7.2x of the target's "run-rate
adjusted" EBITDA from a Norwegian private equity firm FSN Capital
and Kirkbi. The acquisition will be initially financed with a bridging
debt instrument, which PureGym plans to replace with new senior
secured notes early next year. Moody's notes however,
that the ultimate financing size is still under consideration while PureGym
assesses the combined businesses capex program and cash flow generation.
In Moody's view the acquisition will be transformational for PureGym,
as the company will almost double its network size and will diversify
outside of the UK. The combined entity will become the second largest
operator in a fragmented European gym market with leading positions in
the UK and Denmark and growing presence in Switzerland and Poland.
The Swiss market has a lower gym penetration rate compared to the UK and
therefore provides room for growth, while Denmark, in contrast,
is a more mature market with higher competition and risk of sales cannibalisation
from newly opened sites.
Moody's views the two companies business models as largely similar
with a focus in the low cost segment, although PureGym has a more
advanced digital platform and operates with less staff per site.
Also, despite higher average revenue per member, Fitness World's
company adjusted EBITDA margin was lower at 23% compared to PureGym's
36% in 2018, as the latter benefits from a more efficient
cost structure. Fitness World also has relatively shorter lease
commitments, but pays more annual rent per site because most of
its gym equipment is rented and because in Denmark landlords typically
cover some of the refurbishment costs, which are then passed through
the rent to tenants.
PureGym's leverage, measured as Moody's adjusted debt
/ EBITDA, was around 6.3x as of September 2019, which
includes a recent GBP40 million tap bond issuance. Moody's
estimates that pro forma for the acquisition the leverage will only slightly
increase to 6.4x. The company's interest coverage
as measured by EBITA / interest will deteriorate to 1.1x from 1.2x,
which is a relatively weak level for the current rating. Moody's
expects that PureGym's established operations, good brand visibility,
and continued new openings both in the UK and on the continent will enable
the company to organically grow its revenue by around 8% per annum
and de-lever towards 6x over the next 12-18 months.
PureGym's ratings also reflect (1) relatively high reported EBITDA margins
of around 30% pro forma for the acquisition thanks to an efficient
cost structure driven by low labour costs (2) simple and clear price offering
supported by user-friendly technology; and (3) around 90%
of revenue generated from recurring monthly membership payments (4) improved
geographic diversification following the acquisition of Fitness World.
However less positively, the ratings incorporate the highly competitive
nature of the health and fitness market, and the broader leisure
one. Moody's believes that barriers to entry to the gym market
are low, which perpetuates a high degree of competition among operators.
Moreover, competition has been intensifying over the last several
years on the back of expansion of the value gym operators.
The company's ratings are also constrained by (1) some execution risk
related to the integration and funding of Fitness World acquisition as
well as to the planned expansion in Switzerland and Poland; (2) mixed
market prospects with slowing growth in Denmark and gradual saturation
of the UK market although with opportunities to gain more market share
from mid-market operators; (3) the embedded exposure to macro-economic
trends and shifts in discretionary consumer spending which are only partially
mitigated by PureGym's low-cost offering; and (4) the high
member churn rates in the UK as a result of a distinctive business model
with no fixed-term contracts.
Moody's would like to draw attention to certain governance considerations
related to PureGym. The company is controlled by Leonard Green
& Partners, as is common for private equity sponsored deals,
has a high tolerance for leverage and appetite for debt-funded
acquisition.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
PureGym's liquidity is good, supported by GBP59 million of cash
as of September 2019 and its GBP60 million undrawn SSRCF, which
the company plans to further upsize by GBP35 million following the
acquisition. Moody's believes the recent GBP40 million tap
effectively pre-funded PureGym's capital spending needs for the
next 12-18 months.
The company's free cash flow (FCF) - calculated after interest
expense, taxes, working capital changes and capex -
has historically been negative, due to organic openings and conversion
of acquired gyms, but turned positive at GBP20 million in 2018.
Moody's expects FCF to remain be close to zero, over the next 12-18
months as the company continues to roll-out new gyms, but
also due to higher debt and integration costs following the acquisition.
The SSRCF has one springing covenant (senior secured leverage -
as calculated by the management) that is tested when the facility is over
40% drawn. The senior secured leverage covenant is set at
net debt of 7.7x Run Rate Adjusted EBITDA and currently leverage
as determined by management is less than 4x in this basis.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
As of September 2019, the capital structure comprises GBP430
million of senior secured notes due 2025, a GBP60 million SSRCF
due 2024, and GBP334 million of shareholder loan that Moody's
treats as equity. The B2 instrument rating on the notes is in line
with the company's CFR while the Ba2 instrument rating on the RCF reflects
its super senior ranking ahead of the notes.
Both the notes and SSRCF are secured by first-priority interests
over substantially all the assets of PureGym and the Guarantors.
The facilities are guaranteed by group companies representing not less
than 80% of group's consolidated EBITDA. PureGym announced
its plans to issue new senior secured notes to finance the acquisition,
which Moody's expects to be issued under similar terms to the existing
notes.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will
continue to maintain Moody's adjusted leverage below 6.5x while
further increasing revenue and EBITDA through successful gym openings.
The stable outlook also assumes that the company will maintain adequate
liquidity at all times.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
Positive pressure is unlikely in the short term as the rating is currently
weakly positioned, but over time could arise if: (1) the company
continues to deliver positive organic revenue and EBITDA and significantly
increases scale and diversification of its operations; (2) Moody's
adjusted leverage decreases below 5x and (3) RCF / Net debt is maintained
well above 10%.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
Downward pressure could materialise if (1) Moody's adjusted gross leverage
increases above 6.5x; (2) RCF / Net debt deteriorates sustainably
below 10%; (3) EBITA / Interest deteriorates from the current
level; (4) the liquidity profile materially weakens; or (5)
there is any significant decline in number of members or in membership
yield;
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
PROFILE
Founded in 2009, PureGym is the leading gym operator in the UK,
by number of members and gyms. Pro-forma for the planned
acquisition of Fitness World PureGym reported revenue of around GBP420
million and company-adjusted EBITDA of circa GBP125 million
(before IFRS 16 impact) as of September 2019. The company achieved
significant growth through organic gym rollouts and acquisitions.
The company derives more than 90% of its revenue from membership
fees, with the remainder coming from nutrition and sport goods sales,
joining fees, day pass income, administration fees and other.
Private equity sponsor Leonard Green & Partners holds 80% of
the company and the remaining 20% is owned by management.
