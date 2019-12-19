Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Pinnacle Bidco plc Related Research Credit Opinion: Pinnacle Bidco plc: Pure Gym: Update following upgrade to B2 Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Pinnacle Bidco plc LGD Assessment: Pinnacle Bidco plc Rating Action: Moody's upgrades Pure Gym's ratings to B2 from B3 LGD Assessment: Pinnacle Bidco Plc Rating Action: Moody's affirms PureGym's B2 rating following the announced acquisition of Fitness World 19 Dec 2019 London, 19 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Pinnacle Bidco plc's ("PureGym" or the company) B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 instrument rating on the GBP430 million senior secured notes due 2025 and Ba2 rating on the GBP60 million super senior revolving credit facility (SSRCF) due 2024, all borrowed by Pinnacle Bidco plc. The outlook remains stable. "The affirmation reflects the company's enhanced scale and diversification following the acquisition of Fitness World's operations in Denmark, Switzerland and Poland. Leverage and other key ratios are expected to remain adequate for the current rating, despite higher debt and some margin dilution" - says Egor Nikishin, lead analyst for PureGym. RATINGS RATIONALE On 12 December the UK gym chain PureGym announced that it plans to acquire Denmark-based gym operator Fitness World for circa GBP350 million which equates to 7.2x of the target's "run-rate adjusted" EBITDA from a Norwegian private equity firm FSN Capital and Kirkbi. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 instrument rating on the GBP430 million senior secured notes due 2025 and Ba2 rating on the GBP60 million super senior revolving credit facility (SSRCF) due 2024, all borrowed by Pinnacle Bidco plc. The outlook remains stable. "The affirmation reflects the company's enhanced scale and diversification following the acquisition of Fitness World's operations in Denmark, Switzerland and Poland. Leverage and other key ratios are expected to remain adequate for the current rating, despite higher debt and some margin dilution" - says Egor Nikishin, lead analyst for PureGym. RATINGS RATIONALE On 12 December the UK gym chain PureGym announced that it plans to acquire Denmark-based gym operator Fitness World for circa GBP350 million which equates to 7.2x of the target's "run-rate adjusted" EBITDA from a Norwegian private equity firm FSN Capital and Kirkbi. The acquisition will be initially financed with a bridging debt instrument, which PureGym plans to replace with new senior secured notes early next year. Moody's notes however, that the ultimate financing size is still under consideration while PureGym assesses the combined businesses capex program and cash flow generation. In Moody's view the acquisition will be transformational for PureGym, as the company will almost double its network size and will diversify outside of the UK. The combined entity will become the second largest operator in a fragmented European gym market with leading positions in the UK and Denmark and growing presence in Switzerland and Poland. The Swiss market has a lower gym penetration rate compared to the UK and therefore provides room for growth, while Denmark, in contrast, is a more mature market with higher competition and risk of sales cannibalisation from newly opened sites. Moody's views the two companies business models as largely similar with a focus in the low cost segment, although PureGym has a more advanced digital platform and operates with less staff per site. Also, despite higher average revenue per member, Fitness World's company adjusted EBITDA margin was lower at 23% compared to PureGym's 36% in 2018, as the latter benefits from a more efficient cost structure. Fitness World also has relatively shorter lease commitments, but pays more annual rent per site because most of its gym equipment is rented and because in Denmark landlords typically cover some of the refurbishment costs, which are then passed through the rent to tenants. PureGym's leverage, measured as Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA, was around 6.3x as of September 2019, which includes a recent GBP40 million tap bond issuance. Moody's estimates that pro forma for the acquisition the leverage will only slightly increase to 6.4x. The company's interest coverage as measured by EBITA / interest will deteriorate to 1.1x from 1.2x, which is a relatively weak level for the current rating. Moody's expects that PureGym's established operations, good brand visibility, and continued new openings both in the UK and on the continent will enable the company to organically grow its revenue by around 8% per annum and de-lever towards 6x over the next 12-18 months. PureGym's ratings also reflect (1) relatively high reported EBITDA margins of around 30% pro forma for the acquisition thanks to an efficient cost structure driven by low labour costs (2) simple and clear price offering supported by user-friendly technology; and (3) around 90% of revenue generated from recurring monthly membership payments (4) improved geographic diversification following the acquisition of Fitness World. However less positively, the ratings incorporate the highly competitive nature of the health and fitness market, and the broader leisure one. Moody's believes that barriers to entry to the gym market are low, which perpetuates a high degree of competition among operators. Moreover, competition has been intensifying over the last several years on the back of expansion of the value gym operators. The company's ratings are also constrained by (1) some execution risk related to the integration and funding of Fitness World acquisition as well as to the planned expansion in Switzerland and Poland; (2) mixed market prospects with slowing growth in Denmark and gradual saturation of the UK market although with opportunities to gain more market share from mid-market operators; (3) the embedded exposure to macro-economic trends and shifts in discretionary consumer spending which are only partially mitigated by PureGym's low-cost offering; and (4) the high member churn rates in the UK as a result of a distinctive business model with no fixed-term contracts. Moody's would like to draw attention to certain governance considerations related to PureGym. The company is controlled by Leonard Green & Partners, as is common for private equity sponsored deals, has a high tolerance for leverage and appetite for debt-funded acquisition. LIQUIDITY PROFILE PureGym's liquidity is good, supported by GBP59 million of cash as of September 2019 and its GBP60 million undrawn SSRCF, which the company plans to further upsize by GBP35 million following the acquisition. Moody's believes the recent GBP40 million tap effectively pre-funded PureGym's capital spending needs for the next 12-18 months. The company's free cash flow (FCF) - calculated after interest expense, taxes, working capital changes and capex - has historically been negative, due to organic openings and conversion of acquired gyms, but turned positive at GBP20 million in 2018. Moody's expects FCF to remain be close to zero, over the next 12-18 months as the company continues to roll-out new gyms, but also due to higher debt and integration costs following the acquisition. The SSRCF has one springing covenant (senior secured leverage - as calculated by the management) that is tested when the facility is over 40% drawn. The senior secured leverage covenant is set at net debt of 7.7x Run Rate Adjusted EBITDA and currently leverage as determined by management is less than 4x in this basis. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS As of September 2019, the capital structure comprises GBP430 million of senior secured notes due 2025, a GBP60 million SSRCF due 2024, and GBP334 million of shareholder loan that Moody's treats as equity. The B2 instrument rating on the notes is in line with the company's CFR while the Ba2 instrument rating on the RCF reflects its super senior ranking ahead of the notes. Both the notes and SSRCF are secured by first-priority interests over substantially all the assets of PureGym and the Guarantors. The facilities are guaranteed by group companies representing not less than 80% of group's consolidated EBITDA. PureGym announced its plans to issue new senior secured notes to finance the acquisition, which Moody's expects to be issued under similar terms to the existing notes. RATING OUTLOOK The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to maintain Moody's adjusted leverage below 6.5x while further increasing revenue and EBITDA through successful gym openings. The stable outlook also assumes that the company will maintain adequate liquidity at all times. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE Positive pressure is unlikely in the short term as the rating is currently weakly positioned, but over time could arise if: (1) the company continues to deliver positive organic revenue and EBITDA and significantly increases scale and diversification of its operations; (2) Moody's adjusted leverage decreases below 5x and (3) RCF / Net debt is maintained well above 10%. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE Downward pressure could materialise if (1) Moody's adjusted gross leverage increases above 6.5x; (2) RCF / Net debt deteriorates sustainably below 10%; (3) EBITA / Interest deteriorates from the current level; (4) the liquidity profile materially weakens; or (5) there is any significant decline in number of members or in membership yield; PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. PROFILE Founded in 2009, PureGym is the leading gym operator in the UK, by number of members and gyms. Pro-forma for the planned acquisition of Fitness World PureGym reported revenue of around GBP420 million and company-adjusted EBITDA of circa GBP125 million (before IFRS 16 impact) as of September 2019. The company achieved significant growth through organic gym rollouts and acquisitions. The company derives more than 90% of its revenue from membership fees, with the remainder coming from nutrition and sport goods sales, joining fees, day pass income, administration fees and other. Private equity sponsor Leonard Green & Partners holds 80% of the company and the remaining 20% is owned by management. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. © 2019 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved. 