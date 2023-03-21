Moody's affirms Qlik's B3 CFR; outlook changed to Stable

New York, March 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Project Alpha Intermediate Holding, Inc.'s ("Qlik") B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and B3 rating to the Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility. The outlook was changed to stable from positive.

The change in outlook to stable reflects heightened refinancing risk of the company's term loan due April 2024 following the withdrawal of Qlik's previously proposed amend and extend transaction. Moody's expects that Qlik's standalone metrics will remain appropriate for the B3 rating, inclusive of leverage remaining near 6x and positive free cash flow (FCF) generation. This is predicated on an improvement in sales and earnings, which were constrained in 2022 by a continued revenue model shift, impacts of foreign exchange, investments into cloud infrastructure, and macroeconomic pressures.

Over the next year, Qlik should benefit from a reduced impact of the revenue model shift, pricing actions, cost savings initiatives, and reduced investments. Continued macroeconomic pressures and elevated interest rates can potentially pressure growth assumptions. The ratings and stable outlook could be revised depending on the final capital structure post the pending Talend acquisition. Furthermore, the stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Qlik will refinance its maturing debt in the near term.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Project Alpha Intermediate Holding, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Project Alpha Intermediate Holding, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Qlik's CFR is constrained by the company's moderate financial leverage, narrow scope of products within the competitive business intelligence and analytics (BIA) as well as data integration markets, and challenges of converting existing perpetual license users to subscription licenses. Qlik competes against large and well capitalized firms with superior distribution and bundling capabilities including Microsoft, SAP, and Salesforce (Tableau). We believe the probability of Qlik deploying aggressive financial policies is high as a private, controlled company.

Qlik benefits from an increasingly recurring revenue profile and good geographic diversity. The company's solutions are consistently regarded as a leader in the BIA market, which partially mitigates the intense competitive pressures of the industry. The company's weak liquidity profile is underpinned by its debt maturing in the next 12-18 months. At the same time, Qlik continues to generate positive free-cash-flow (FCF) and has around $275 million of total liquidity (approximately $200 million cash and $75 million revolver availability) as of September 30, 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Qlik's ratings could be upgraded if the company builds a track record of conservative financial policies, sustains debt/CASH EBITDA below 6x, and generates FCF/debt in the mid-to-high single digit range for an extended period.

Qlik's ratings could be downgraded should the company's operating performance weaken such that debt/CASH EBITDA remains above 7x or FCF/debt is sustained in the low single digit range. In addition, Qlik's ratings would be negatively pressured if liquidity deteriorates or if debt maturities are not addressed in a timely manner.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

ESG considerations have a highly negative impact (CIS-4) on Qlik's credit profile, primarily driven by the company's governance risks characterized by aggressive financial policies. Qlik has a highly negative exposure to governance risks (G-4). Qlik's propensity for aggressive financial policies remains elevated while under private equity firm Thoma Bravo's ownership. The use of debt to enhance equity returns is a common strategy for private equity firms and can impede Qlik's ability to achieve meaningful deleveraging over time. The company is privately held and the majority of board members have an affiliation with Thoma Bravo. Qlik has moderately negative credit exposure (S-3) to social considerations primarily from human capital and data security risks. Qlik has moderate human capital risks from its dependence on highly skilled technical and engineering talent, challenges characteristic of the software sector broadly. The company has moderately negative credit exposure arising from reputational risks associated with potential cyber and data security breaches of its products or internal networks.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Qlik is a provider of business intelligence, data analytics, and data integration solutions to over 36,000 unique customers worldwide. The Company's software products help users integrate and harmonize disparate data streams to improve analysis across different groups and lines of business within an organization. The solutions are delivered on-premise via term licenses or through the cloud as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. Qlik is wholly owned by private equity firm Thoma Bravo following the take-private LBO in August 2016. Revenue for the twelve months ending September 30, 2022 was over $880 million.

