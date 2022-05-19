Moody's affirms Qlik's B3 CFR; outlook changed to positive

New York, May 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Project Alpha Intermediate Holding, Inc.'s (dba Qlik Technologies; "Qlik") ratings, including the B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and B3 debt instrument rating on the first lien credit facility consisting of a $75 million revolving credit facility due October 2023 and a $1,418 million first lien term loan due April 2024. Moody's also revised the outlook to positive from stable.

The positive outlook reflects Qlik's increasingly recurring revenue base and Moody's expectation of continued solid free-cash-flow (FCF) generation. The company's transition to a subscription based sales approach performed well through FY 2021, with annual recurring revenue (ARR) and revenue generated over time from term licenses (as labeled in FY 2021 audit; i.e. maintenance) growing more than 10% and 60%, respectively, over FY 2020 results. Qlik's ability to generate FCF/debt in the mid-to-high single digit percentage range through FY 2021 provides ample cushion to absorb elevated investments in cloud infrastructure and rising interest rates without compromising the company's good liquidity profile.

However, Qlik's ratings remain constrained by the company's private equity ownership and approaching debt maturity schedule. The company confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its common stock on January 6, 2022. However, IPO activity through 2022 has cooled relative to 2021 amid intense market volatility and macroeconomic headwinds. Meanwhile, the company's first lien credit facility goes current in less than 12 months (April 2023). There is elevated risk of Qlik's private equity sponsors executing a dividend recapitalization should the IPO remain on the shelf over the next 12 months.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Project Alpha Intermediate Holding, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Project Alpha Intermediate Holding, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects Qlik's moderate financial leverage, the company's narrow scope of products within the competitive business intelligence and analytics (BIA) market, and the challenges of converting existing perpetual license users to subscription licenses. The company competes against large and well capitalized firms with superior distribution and bundling capabilities including Microsoft, SAP, and salesforce (Tableau). Furthermore, Moody's believes the probability of Qlik deploying aggressive financial policies is elevated while under private equity ownership.

Moody's expects Qlik will increase internal investments to support its cloud offering over the next 12-18 months, resulting in CASH EBITDA margin erosion upwards of 400 basis points relative to FY 2021 levels. Debt/CASH EBITDA is expected to peak around 5.5x by the end of FY 2022 before returning to the low 5x through FY 2023 (CASH EBITDA includes changes in deferred revenue and unbilled receivables).

At the same time, Qlik benefits from an increasingly recurring revenue profile, good geographic diversity, and a very good liquidity profile. The company's solutions are consistently regarded as a leader in the BIA industry and partially mitigate the intense competitive pressures of the industry. The company's liquidity is underpinned by solid FCF generation and roughly $375 million of total liquidity ($300 million cash and $75 million revolver availability) as of December 31, 2021. Moody's projects FCF/debt will approach 5% over the next 12-18 months.

Governance considerations are credit negative. Qlik's propensity for aggressive financial policies remains elevated while under private equity firm Thoma Bravo's ownership. The use of debt to enhance equity returns is a common strategy for private equity firms and can impede Qlik's ability to achieve meaningful deleveraging over time. The lack of public financial disclosure and absence of board independence are also incorporated in Qlik's credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Qlik's ratings could be upgraded if the company builds a track record of conservative financial policies, sustains debt/CASH EBITDA below 6x, and generates FCF/debt in the mid-to-high single digit range on a more than temporary basis.

Qlik's ratings could be downgraded should the company's operating performance weaken such that debt/CASH EBITDA remains above 7x or FCF/debt is sustained in the low single digit range. In addition, Qlik's ratings would be negatively pressured if its liquidity profile deteriorates.

Qlik is a provider of business intelligence and data analytics solutions to over 38,000 unique customers worldwide. The Company's software products help users integrate and harmonize disparate data streams to improve analysis across different groups and lines of business within an organization. The solutions are delivered on-premise via term licenses or through the cloud as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. Qlik is wholly owned by private equity firm Thoma Bravo following the take-private LBO in August 2016. Revenue for the twelve months ending December 31, 2021 was over $925 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

