Moody's affirms Quebecor Media's Ba1 CFR; outlook changed to positive

Approximately $4.4 billion of debt rated
Toronto, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Quebecor Media,
Inc. (QMI) Ba1 corporate family rating ("CFR"), Ba1-PD
probability of default rating, and Ba2 ratings on its senior unsecured
notes, and upgraded the company's speculative grade liquidity
rating to SGL-1 from SGL-3. The company's outlook
was changed to positive from stable. At the same time, Moody's
affirmed the Ba1 ratings on Videotron Ltee's (Videotron) senior unsecured
notes and changed the outlook to positive from no outlook. Videotron
is a wholly-owned operating subsidiary of QMI.
"The outlook was changed to positive to reflect expectations that QMI
will maintain its good operating momentum and deleveraging focus through
the next 12 to 18 months", said Peter Adu, Moody's Vice President
and Senior Analyst.
Ratings Affirmed:
Issuer: Quebecor Media Inc.
Corporate Family Rating, Ba1
Probability of Default Rating, Ba1-PD
Senior Unsecured Notes, Ba2 to (LGD5) from (LGD6)
Issuer: Videotron Ltee
Senior Unsecured Notes, Ba1 (LGD3)
Rating Upgraded:
Issuer: Quebecor Media Inc.
Speculative Grade Liquidity, to SGL-1 from SGL-3
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: Quebecor Media Inc.
Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable
Issuer: Videotron Ltee
Outlook, Changed to Positive from No Outlook
RATINGS RATIONALE
QMI's Ba1 CFR benefits from: (1) a strong business profile
supported by its position as the largest cable operator in Quebec,
supplemented with a growing wireless business and a self-contained
French language media franchise; (2) healthy margins (adjusted EBITDA
margin around 45%), which is one of the highest among peers;
(3) a regulatory framework that restricts foreign ownership and provides
Videotron with favorable bidding conditions for wireless spectrum auctions;
(4) rational, oligopolistic competition; and (5) moderate growth
expectations post coronavirus pandemic and leverage (adjusted Debt/EBITDA)
that will be sustained below 3x in the next 12 to 18 months (2.9x
for LTM Q2/2020). The rating is constrained by: (1) the company's
lack of clarity over its long term capital structure target; (2)
execution risks as it manages ongoing pressure in its wireline/cable business
while it simultaneously expands wireless capabilities; (3) ongoing
need for network investments; (4) small scale relative to peers;
and (5) limited geographic diversity given its primarily Quebec-based
footprint.
QMI has very good liquidity (SGL-1). Sources approximate
C$2.2 billion while the company and its Videotron operating
subsidiary have no mandatory debt maturities in the next four quarters.
Liquidity is supported by full revolver availability of C$1.8
billion, expected free cash flow of about C$350 million in
the next four quarters and C$25 million of cash at June 30,
2020. Videotron has a C$1.5 billion revolving credit
facility that matures in July 2023 while QMI has a C$300 million
revolving credit facility that matures in July 2022. Financial
covenants for the revolving credit facilities are not publicly disclosed
but are not expected to be problematic over the next four quarters (over
40% cushion). QMI has limited ability to generate liquidity
from asset sales.
The positive outlook reflects expectations that the company will manage
pressures in its wireline business well and grow its wireless business
while continuing with its deleveraging path through the next 12 to 18
months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
For an upgrade to Baa3 to be considered, the company must:
(1) publicly articulate a commitment to an investment grade rating through
a conservative capital structure; (2) diversify its cash flow with
wireless contributing more than 25% of consolidated EBITDA (around
20% for LTM Q2/2020); (3) sustain leverage below 3.25x
(2.9x for LTM Q2/2020); and (4) sustain FCF/TD towards 10%
(10% for LTM Q2/2020).
The rating could be downgraded to Ba2 if: (1) cable/wireline revenue
should decline at an accelerated pace (currently around 1% growth);
(2) leverage is sustained above 3.75x (2.9x for LTM Q2/2020);
(3) FCF/TD is negative for an extended period (10% for LTM Q2/2020).
QMI's social risk is elevated. The coronavirus pandemic is a social
risk given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Because of the pandemic, QMI has lost revenue on roaming,
long distance, data overage fees and temporary closure of its retail
stores. We expect the pandemic to impact its results through the
rest of 2020 and into 2021. Also, as with many companies,
a cyber breach could be material should it occur. The company will
benefit from new generations that use much more of its connectivity products,
but given the private and personal data it handles, a cyber breach
could cause legal, regulatory or reputation issues and increased
operational costs.
QMI's governance risk is moderate in relation to its financial policy.
The company's dividend payment relative to operating cash flow of 11%
compares very well to those of its main peers. Also, the
company has been reducing it leverage over time. Management has
long articulated a desire to acquire a National Hockey League (NHL) team
to both be the lead tenant in its sponsored Quebec City arena, and
to augment the television content portfolio. Moody's considers
an NHL team purchase to be a low probability, which mitigates leveraging
risk concerns. The company is family-controlled as the Peladeau
family has 74% voting power with a 28% equity interest.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications
Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Quebecor Media, Inc., headquartered in Montreal,
Canada, is a holding company whose primary operations involve wireline
and wireless telecommunications conducted by its wholly-owned operating
subsidiary, Videotron Ltee, with secondary operations involving
newspaper publishing, television broadcasting, music production
and distribution, sports, and entertainment. Revenue
for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 was C$4.3
billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peter Adu, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653