Moody's affirms Quest Diagnostics' Baa2 rating, outlook stable

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's) affirmed
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated's ("Quest") Baa2 senior
unsecured rating. The outlook is stable.
The affirmation of the Baa2 rating reflects Quest's considerable
scale, strong market position in the US laboratory testing industry,
and stable cash flows. The affirmation also reflects the company's
long track record of prudent financial policies and modest leverage.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The medical diagnostic services sector has been
one of the sectors adversely affected by the shock. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
More specifically, Quest will continue to be impacted by a material
reduction in routine diagnostic testing volumes as consumers stay home
and defer healthcare services. That said, Quest will also
benefit from increasing demand for COVID-19 related testing which
will help offset some of the headwinds faced by its core testing business.
Quest provides both molecular testing to diagnose the presence of the
active infection as well as the serology, or antibody, test
to detect whether a person has had the disease. While difficult
to forecast, these tests could contribute meaningfully to Quest's
revenue.
The affirmation reflects Moody's expectations that Quest's
debt/EBITDA will temporarily rise above 3.0x in 2020 due to the
COVID-19 impact. However, as diagnostic testing volumes
recover, the company will be able to reduce debt/EBITDA to below
3.0 times within 12-18 months. Further, Quest
has taken steps to adjust its cost base and manage cash conservatively,
which includes the suspension of its share buyback program.
Moody's took the following rating actions for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
Ratings affirmed:
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
Senior unsecured, at Baa2
Outlook action:
Remains, Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Quest's Baa2 senior unsecured rating is supported by the company's significant
scale and leading position in the stable and highly fragmented U.S.
laboratory sector. Further, Quest has a long track record
of maintaining modest financial leverage and generating stable cash flows,
which Moody's expects will continue. The rating is further supported
by the essential nature of the clinical laboratory services. The
rating is constrained by Quest's near-total concentration in the
US laboratory sector, which will continue to be challenged by low
volume growth and pricing pressure. Moody's expects that Quest
will resume its share buyback program once the macro-economic impact
of the coronavirus pandemic ebbs. This will limit a material improvement
in credit metrics as Moody's expects that most free cash flow will
be applied to shareholder distributions, including share repurchases
and Quest's regular dividend.
Moody's expects Quest to maintain excellent liquidity. The
company had $342 million of unrestricted cash at March 31,
2020. After a draw in April, Quest has $650 million
available under its $750 million unsecured revolving credit facility
that expires in 2023. The company also has $429 million
available under a receivables securitization program. The revolver
contains a financial maintenance covenant, which has been reset
recently to a range of 5.0x at Q2 2020 to 6.5x at year end
before gradually decreasing to 3.5x at the end of Q3 2021.
Moody's expects the company will maintain ample cushion under the leverage
covenant.
From a governance standpoint, Quest operates with prudent financial
policies and a commitment to maintain investment grade ratings.
The company is exposed to cyber risk and has been the target of a number
or cyber breaches (directly or indirectly through its service providers)
in the past which has affected the privacy of its patients' personal
data.
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics
will weaken in the near-term but then improve in the subsequent
12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to maintain organic revenue
growth and profit margin levels. Quantitatively, ratings
could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained below 2.0 times.
Ratings could be downgraded if Quest's operating earnings do not
materially improve after the coronavirus pandemic ebbs, if negative
reimbursement developments and/or if the company loses market share to
competitors. Ratings could also be downgraded in the event of a
large debt financed acquisition or shareholder distribution. Quantitatively,
ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA is expected to be sustained
above 3.0 times.
Quest, headquartered in Secaucus, NJ, is a leading provider
of medical diagnostic services. The company's diagnostic information
services business provides a broad range of routine and esoteric testing
and related services to patients, physicians, hospitals,
health plans and others. The company also provides consultation
through its medical and scientific staff. Quest's diagnostic solutions
business provides services to insurers and healthcare providers,
including risk assessment services for the life insurance industry.
The company reported $7.7 billion of revenue in the twelve
months to December 31, 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
