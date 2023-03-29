Moody's affirms QuickBase's B3 CFR, outlook stable

New York, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Quartz Holding Company's ("QuickBase") B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"), and B1 rating on the company's first lien senior secured bank credit facilities. The outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Quartz Holding Company

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Quartz Holding Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that adjusted debt/EBITDA leverage will improve to 7x over the next 12 – 18 months from 8.3x as of December 31, 2022 (on a cash EBITDA basis, including change in deferred revenue and expensing capitalized software development costs). QuickBase has invested significantly in sales, channel partners and international expansion through 2022. Although revenues grew 21% in 2022, ahead of the company's budget, operating margins and cash flow were constrained. Moody's projects continued double digit percentage top line growth in 2023 with expanded profit margins driven by realized benefits from prior investments and normalized levels of operating expenses. Nevertheless, free cash flow will remain constrained due to unhedged exposure to rising interest rates. QuickBase's business scale is also small compared to a number of larger competitors possessing significant resources and product development capabilities.

Moody's affirmed ratings for QuickBase given the company's solid organic revenue growth driven by new logo wins and continued improvements in retention metrics. As of December 31, 2022, the company's gross and net retention rates averaged 91% and 116% respectively, improving from the prior year. QuickBase's bookings growth of approximately 35% and annual recurring revenue growth of approximately 21% in fiscal year 2022 demonstrate the success of recent investments undertaken by the company in building up its sales capacity and channel partners, as well as expanding internationally. QuickBase also benefits from a highly diversified revenue base, across customers and end markets, which is expected to provide revenue stability and mitigate risks during an economic downturn.

Moody's projects that QuickBase's debt/EBITDA leverage will approach approximately 7x (on a cash EBITDA and Moody's adjusted basis) over the next 12-18 months driven by organic revenue growth in the low double digit percentage range and improvement in EBITDA margins. While leverage is expected to improve, it remains high compared to the broader B3 rating category which limits financial flexibility for QuickBase in a weakening macroeconomic environment. Rising interest rates will dampen QuickBase's free cash flow which will limit the company's ability to reduce debt balances.

QuickBase's liquidity profile is adequate reflecting a cash balance of approximately $11 million as of December 2022 and Moody's expectation of breakeven to slightly positive free cash flow generation over the next 12 to 18 months. To the extent revenue growth or profit margins are less than expected over the next year, the company has the ability to reduce discretionary growth investments to support liquidity. QuickBase has access to an undrawn $40 million revolving credit facility which expires in April 2024 and is expected to be renewed prior to year-end 2023. The company could face potential refinancing risks due to heightened volatility in the credit and financial markets and significant uncertainty regarding the trajectory of monetary policy tightening which could impair QuickBase's ability to refinance timely with favorable economic terms. The revolving facility contains a springing maximum first lien senior secured leverage covenant of 8.0x (springing at 40% draw). Moody's does not project the covenant to be triggered and expects ample EBITDA cushion over the next 12-18 months if the revolver were to be drawn.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that QuickBase's top line will grow in the low double digit percentage range over the next 12-18 months and adjusted EBITDA margins will improve driven by realized benefits from prior investments in growth initiatives. Moody's expects leverage to approach 7x (on a cash EBITDA and Moody's adjusted basis) over the outlook period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

QuickBase's ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains strong organic revenue growth, sustains leverage below 6.5x (on a cash EBITDA basis), and produces consistent adjusted free cash flow to debt around 5%. Ratings could be downgraded if organic growth were to slow substantially while outsized investments continue, leverage were to be sustained above 8.5x (on a cash EBITDA basis), or Moody's expects free cash flow generation will remain negative.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

QuickBase's ESG credit impact score (CIS-4) is highly negative, driven primarily by the company's governance risks characterized by controlled ownership and tolerance for financial risk. As a provider of low code/no code platforms, QuickBase has neutral-to-low credit risks (E-2) from environmental considerations, consistent with the software industry.

QuickBase has neutral-to-low exposure (S-2) to social risks. The company has moderate risk of reputational harm from cybersecurity breaches and data privacy concerns. In addition, human capital risks are moderately negative from QuickBase's dependence on highly skilled technical and engineering talent which is characteristic of the software sector broadly. These risks are tempered by positive social and demographic trends driven by business automation and shortages of professional software developers.

QuickBase's exposure to governance risks is highly negative (G-4) reflecting the company's controlled ownership and aggressive financial policy, including very high leverage. Lack of public financial disclosure and the absence of majority board independence add to governance risks.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

QuickBase is a provider of low code/no code platforms that allow enterprise customers to develop proprietary customized applications quickly and cost-efficiently with no software development expertise required (citizen development). In 2022 revenue was approximately $200 million. QuickBase is owned by Vista, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe ("WCAS") and management since its LBO in April 2019.

