Moody's affirms Quicken's Ba1 ratings with a stable outlook

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
Quicken Loans, LLC's ("Quicken Loans") Ba1 senior
unsecured debt and corporate family ratings. In addition,
Moody's assigned Ba1 unsecured debt ratings to the company's
recently announced new senior unsecured bond issuance. The rating
outlook is stable.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Quicken Loans, LLC
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba1
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Quicken Loans, LLC
....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Quicken Loans, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba1 ratings reflect Quicken Loans' strong franchise in the US mortgage
market. For the first six months of 2020, Quicken Loans was
the largest overall US mortgage originator with around an 8% market
share up from just under 7% in 2019 and around 5% from 2014
through 2018. In addition, the company was also the largest
retail originator. With interest rates declining, mortgage
originations, particularly refinance originations, have surged
resulting in constrained industry capacity. As a result,
gain-on-sale margins have increased materially. With
origination volumes and gain-on-sale margins increasing
materially, Quicken Loan's profitability was exceptionally
strong in the first half of 2020 with the company reporting $3.2
billion in net income or just under 30% of assets during the first
six months of the year versus $750 million or 5.0%
of assets for all of 2019. We expect profitability to remain very
strong over the next year as the refinance boom continues. Longer
term, we expect the company to continue to generate strong profitability
with net income to assets of 5% or higher.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Quicken will maintain
its strong franchise and solid financial performance over the next 12-18
months.
Historically, the company's capitalization has been strong
with tangible common equity (TCE) to tangible managed assets (TMA) above
20%. In 2019, as interest rates declined, while
origination volumes increased, profitability was constrained due
to fair value write-downs of the company's mortgage servicer
rights assets. As a result, the company's capitalization
fell with TCE to TMA of 16.4% as of year-end 2019,
with balance sheet growth outpacing profitability. With the strong
profitability, capitalization improved increasing to 18.1%
as of 30 June. However, subsequent to Q2 the company made
a capital distribution to its parent Rock Holdings Inc. which more
than offset the increase in capitalization, a credit negative.
Nevertheless, given the company's exceptionally strong profitability,
we expect capitalization to improve.
Similar to most non-depository mortgage banking companies,
Quicken Loans has modest financial flexibility and elevated refinancing
risk owing to its reliance on short-term secured repurchase facilities
to fund its mortgage originations. As a result, almost all
of its mortgage loans are encumbered by the repurchase facilities,
limiting its financial flexibility. However, the firm's
liquidity is aided by a number of factors, including that virtually
all originations are government and agency loans, the vast majority
of its mortgage servicing right assets are not encumbered, the more
than 5 year current average remaining tenor of its unsecured corporate
debt. Moreover, the company recently closed a $950
million three-year, syndicated, unsecured revolving
credit facility, and half of its warehouse/repurchase facilities
have tenors of more than a year. Additionally, the company's
strong profitability provides for significant cash flow generation
On 9 September, the company also announced it is planning a new
$1.25 billion senior unsecured bond issuance to refinance
the $1.25 billion in bonds maturing in 2025.
In August, Rocket Companies, Inc., the parent
of Quicken Loans, completed its initial public equity offering (IPO)
that raised almost $2 billion for the selling stockholders.
We consider Rocket's IPO as credit positive for Quicken Loans, because
of the additional disclosure and market discipline associated with being
a public company. The IPO's benefits will be somewhat offset by
the pressure on management from the quarterly earnings and market share
growth expectations of public investors In addition, Dan Gilbert,
the company's founder and chairman, will continue to control
the company as the company's principal stockholder, holding
approximately 79% of all voting rights. Finally, only
three of the seven board members will be required to be independent directors.
The company has recently communicated a long-term market share
target of 25%, a substantial increase from its current 8%.
While the company has a solid track record of managing rapid growth over
the last ten years, fast growth is a credit negative due to the
potential for increased operational risks which may lead to stress on
liquidity, controls, management and system resources.
In addition, sacrificing profitability to continue rapid growth
or to defend market share could further increase credit risks.
The company's ambitious market share target could also lead to an
increase in its very modest share of non-GSE and non-government
loan origination volumes, or could cause the firm to transition
away from its mortgage banking focus of selling all new originations within
a couple of weeks after loan closing. Were this to occur without
a commensurate increase in alternative liquidity sources and capital to
address the risker liquidity and asset quality profile that such an increase
would entail, it would be a material credit negative.
Over the next several quarters, Moody's expects that Quicken
Loans will likely face an increase in its servicer advance obligations
because of the establishment of borrower-forbearance arrangements
and rising delinquencies. Nonetheless, we believe the company
will be able to meet its servicer advance obligations, due to its
strong profitability and its solid liquidity. In addition,
industry forbearance levels have moderated to just over 7.0%
down from a peak in June of 8.6% versus some initial industry
forecasts as high a 20% or more.
Besides strengthening capitalization, a stronger purchase market
franchise as demonstrated by improved profitability from such originations
is the most critical prerequisite to sustained improvement in Quicken's
credit strength. Quicken's franchise strength in refinance
residential mortgages compares favorably to investment-grade finance
companies, but the firm's franchise in the purchase residential
mortgage market is weaker and as a result much less profitable.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The company's ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to strengthen
its purchase market franchise as demonstrated by improved profitability
from such originations as well as clearly elaborate its financial policies
and key metrics while achieving a) strong profitability such as net income
to assets (excluding MSR fair value marks) in excess of 5.0%
b) a strong capital position with its ratio of tangible common equity
(TCE) to tangible managed assets (TMA) remaining above 20%,
c) modest financial flexibility with its secured debt to gross tangible
assets ratio of less than 50%, and d) modest refinance risk
on its warehouse facilitates with at least 40% of its warehouse
lines being two year or longer facilities.
The company's ratings could be downgraded if its financial profile or
franchise position weaken. In addition, an aggressive reach
for market share would be viewed negatively. Negative ratings pressure
may develop if Quicken Loans' 1) origination market share falls below
6.0%, 2) profitability weakens whereby net income
to assets is expected to remain below 3.5% for an extended
period of time, 3) TCE to TMA ratio declines to less than 17.5%
or 4) percentage of non-GSE and non-government loan origination
volumes grow to more than 7.5% of its total originations
without a commensurate increase in alternative liquidity sources and capital
to address the risker liquidity and asset quality profile that such an
increase would entail.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Warren Kornfeld
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ana Arsov
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653