Moody's affirms Quicken's Ba1 ratings with a stable outlook

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Quicken Loans, LLC's ("Quicken Loans") Ba1 senior unsecured debt and corporate family ratings. In addition, Moody's assigned Ba1 unsecured debt ratings to the company's recently announced new senior unsecured bond issuance. The rating outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Quicken Loans, LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Quicken Loans, LLC

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Quicken Loans, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 ratings reflect Quicken Loans' strong franchise in the US mortgage market. For the first six months of 2020, Quicken Loans was the largest overall US mortgage originator with around an 8% market share up from just under 7% in 2019 and around 5% from 2014 through 2018. In addition, the company was also the largest retail originator. With interest rates declining, mortgage originations, particularly refinance originations, have surged resulting in constrained industry capacity. As a result, gain-on-sale margins have increased materially. With origination volumes and gain-on-sale margins increasing materially, Quicken Loan's profitability was exceptionally strong in the first half of 2020 with the company reporting $3.2 billion in net income or just under 30% of assets during the first six months of the year versus $750 million or 5.0% of assets for all of 2019. We expect profitability to remain very strong over the next year as the refinance boom continues. Longer term, we expect the company to continue to generate strong profitability with net income to assets of 5% or higher.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Quicken will maintain its strong franchise and solid financial performance over the next 12-18 months.

Historically, the company's capitalization has been strong with tangible common equity (TCE) to tangible managed assets (TMA) above 20%. In 2019, as interest rates declined, while origination volumes increased, profitability was constrained due to fair value write-downs of the company's mortgage servicer rights assets. As a result, the company's capitalization fell with TCE to TMA of 16.4% as of year-end 2019, with balance sheet growth outpacing profitability. With the strong profitability, capitalization improved increasing to 18.1% as of 30 June. However, subsequent to Q2 the company made a capital distribution to its parent Rock Holdings Inc. which more than offset the increase in capitalization, a credit negative. Nevertheless, given the company's exceptionally strong profitability, we expect capitalization to improve.

Similar to most non-depository mortgage banking companies, Quicken Loans has modest financial flexibility and elevated refinancing risk owing to its reliance on short-term secured repurchase facilities to fund its mortgage originations. As a result, almost all of its mortgage loans are encumbered by the repurchase facilities, limiting its financial flexibility. However, the firm's liquidity is aided by a number of factors, including that virtually all originations are government and agency loans, the vast majority of its mortgage servicing right assets are not encumbered, the more than 5 year current average remaining tenor of its unsecured corporate debt. Moreover, the company recently closed a $950 million three-year, syndicated, unsecured revolving credit facility, and half of its warehouse/repurchase facilities have tenors of more than a year. Additionally, the company's strong profitability provides for significant cash flow generation

On 9 September, the company also announced it is planning a new $1.25 billion senior unsecured bond issuance to refinance the $1.25 billion in bonds maturing in 2025.

In August, Rocket Companies, Inc., the parent of Quicken Loans, completed its initial public equity offering (IPO) that raised almost $2 billion for the selling stockholders. We consider Rocket's IPO as credit positive for Quicken Loans, because of the additional disclosure and market discipline associated with being a public company. The IPO's benefits will be somewhat offset by the pressure on management from the quarterly earnings and market share growth expectations of public investors In addition, Dan Gilbert, the company's founder and chairman, will continue to control the company as the company's principal stockholder, holding approximately 79% of all voting rights. Finally, only three of the seven board members will be required to be independent directors.

The company has recently communicated a long-term market share target of 25%, a substantial increase from its current 8%. While the company has a solid track record of managing rapid growth over the last ten years, fast growth is a credit negative due to the potential for increased operational risks which may lead to stress on liquidity, controls, management and system resources. In addition, sacrificing profitability to continue rapid growth or to defend market share could further increase credit risks. The company's ambitious market share target could also lead to an increase in its very modest share of non-GSE and non-government loan origination volumes, or could cause the firm to transition away from its mortgage banking focus of selling all new originations within a couple of weeks after loan closing. Were this to occur without a commensurate increase in alternative liquidity sources and capital to address the risker liquidity and asset quality profile that such an increase would entail, it would be a material credit negative.

Over the next several quarters, Moody's expects that Quicken Loans will likely face an increase in its servicer advance obligations because of the establishment of borrower-forbearance arrangements and rising delinquencies. Nonetheless, we believe the company will be able to meet its servicer advance obligations, due to its strong profitability and its solid liquidity. In addition, industry forbearance levels have moderated to just over 7.0% down from a peak in June of 8.6% versus some initial industry forecasts as high a 20% or more.

Besides strengthening capitalization, a stronger purchase market franchise as demonstrated by improved profitability from such originations is the most critical prerequisite to sustained improvement in Quicken's credit strength. Quicken's franchise strength in refinance residential mortgages compares favorably to investment-grade finance companies, but the firm's franchise in the purchase residential mortgage market is weaker and as a result much less profitable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The company's ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to strengthen its purchase market franchise as demonstrated by improved profitability from such originations as well as clearly elaborate its financial policies and key metrics while achieving a) strong profitability such as net income to assets (excluding MSR fair value marks) in excess of 5.0% b) a strong capital position with its ratio of tangible common equity (TCE) to tangible managed assets (TMA) remaining above 20%, c) modest financial flexibility with its secured debt to gross tangible assets ratio of less than 50%, and d) modest refinance risk on its warehouse facilitates with at least 40% of its warehouse lines being two year or longer facilities.

The company's ratings could be downgraded if its financial profile or franchise position weaken. In addition, an aggressive reach for market share would be viewed negatively. Negative ratings pressure may develop if Quicken Loans' 1) origination market share falls below 6.0%, 2) profitability weakens whereby net income to assets is expected to remain below 3.5% for an extended period of time, 3) TCE to TMA ratio declines to less than 17.5% or 4) percentage of non-GSE and non-government loan origination volumes grow to more than 7.5% of its total originations without a commensurate increase in alternative liquidity sources and capital to address the risker liquidity and asset quality profile that such an increase would entail.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

