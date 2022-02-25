Moody's affirms Quimper AB's B2 CFR and changes the outlook to positive

Frankfurt am Main, February 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed Quimper AB's (Ahlsell) B2 corporate family rating (CFR), the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and B2 instrument ratings, consisting of the outstanding equivalent EUR18.5 billion senior secured first lien term loan B and a SEK2.25 billion senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF). The outlook changed to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The positive outlook reflects Ahlsell's strong results in 2021 that supported the improvement of credit metrics ahead of Moody's expectations, as well as the company's track record of good operating performance, leading position in Sweden and balanced end market exposure that will continue to drive earnings growth over the next 12-18 months. At the same time, the rating action also takes into consideration increasing geopolitical tensions that could dent the economic conditions in Europe, as well as event risk related to shareholder distributions and mergers or acquisitions (M&A).

Ahlsell reported strong results in 2021, including 12% revenue growth and a record high operating profit margin of around 9% (7.4% in 2020). These results have been supported by strong underlying demand within all major product and customer segments, increasing operational leverage and the company's ability to pass through price increases to customers. The results combined with debt repayments in February 2021 have supported a strong improvement in credit metrics, including the reduction of debt/EBITDA to 4.7x from 5.7x in 2020 and Free Cash Flow (FCF) to Debt of around 10% meeting our upgrade triggers.

Moody's expects credit metrics will remain strong over the next 12-18 months, including leverage below 5.0x. Performance will be supported by mid-to-high single digit revenue growth reflecting an average price increase of around 6% in 2022 and solid demand from the industrial, infrastructure and renovation end markets that will offset softer market conditions in the new built segment after the strong recovery in 2021. Despite the positive demand fundamentals, the rating agency believes there is increasing risk that rising geopolitical tensions could dent economic outlook in Europe and negatively affects demand for Ahlsell's product.

Moody's forecast assumes Ahsell will maintain its operating profit margin between 8.5% to 9% over the next 12-18 months as the company will manage to offset rising costs with price increases and operating efficiencies. The rating agency also expects that Ahlsell will continue to generate positive FCF that will be used to fund the external growth strategy of the Group to further consolidate its market position in the Nordics region.

The B2 rating is further supported by (1) Ahlsell's leading market positions in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), electricals and tools and supplies segments in Sweden; (2) higher profitability compared to peers in the distribution industry mainly reflective of strong market position in Sweden, which reported 13% EBITA margin in 2021 and maintained an EBITA margin above 10% over the past nine years; (3) a solid liquidity profile with a superior track record to generate positive FCF with only 1 year of negative FCF since 2006 and (4) Moody's expectations that Ahlsell is well positioned to benefit from higher demand for energy efficient renovation coming from EU Green Deal climate goals.

At the same time, the rating is constrained by (1) low but improving single digit EBITA margins in Norway and Finland, mainly due to a lack of sufficient scale; (2) Ahlsell's significant exposure to cyclicality of some of its end markets, such as new construction and industrial production, to some extent mitigated by the company's overall broad end market exposure and its ability to outgrow the market historically; (3) event risk associated with the private equity ownership by CVC Capital Partners, which delisted the company in 2019.

LIQUIDITY

Ahlsell's liquidity is good, supported by cash balance of SEK4.5 billion at December 2021 and by a SEK2.25 billion undrawn revolving credit facility maturing in 2025. There are intra-year working capital swings, where there generally is a build-up in Q1-Q3 and a subsequent release in Q4, all expected to be covered by internally generated cash flows. Moody's expects ample covenant headroom, given the maintenance covenant stipulating that first lien net leverage (as defined in the facility documentation) must be lower than 9x whenever 40% or more of the RCF has been utilised.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's considers the impact of ESG factors when assessing companies' credit quality. Social risks are not material for Ahlsell. Environmental issues are a benefiting factor to Ahlsell's credit profile, given the focus of European governments around energy efficiency of buildings. The company's end markets will continue to benefit from the regulatory push for renovation of building stock for the foreseeable future.

In terms of governance, Ahlsell is a private company owned by the private equity firm CVC Capital Partners. The financial policy is fairly aggressive, as illustrated by the high starting leverage following LBO, but with a stated commitment to deleverage the balance sheet. Over the past years, the company's growth strategy has been largely organic and supplemented by several bolt-on acquisitions funded by positive FCF. While Moody's forecasts exclude transformational merger or acquisition (M&A) or shareholder dividend distributions, the rating agency believes there is increasing event risk associated with aggressive financial policy moves considering the strong cash flow generation.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

In Moody's loss-given-default (LGD) assessment, the group's senior secured first lien term loan and the senior secured RCF rank pari passu with each other and share the same security interests and guarantees of entities of the group representing at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. Given the weak collateral value of the security (consisting mainly of share pledges, bank accounts, intercompany receivables) these facilities rank first together with unsecured trade payables, pension obligations and short-term lease commitments at the level of operating entities. The first lien debt facilities are rated B2, in line with the CFR.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Ahlsell will maintain around 8%-9% operating margin (Moody's adjusted) and record mid-to-high digit revenue growth in the next 12-18 months, which will translate into Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA below 5.0x and FCF /Debt of around 10%. The forward view does not incorporate any debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive ratings pressure would arise should (1) debt/EBITDA remain below 5.25x on a sustained basis, (2) operating margins remain in high single digits in percentage terms or above and (3) FCF/debt remain in high single digits in percentage terms.

Conversely, downward pressure could be exerted on the rating if (1) Ahsell' operating performance weakens such that its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA rises above 6.5x on a sustained basis, (2) operating margin decline below 7%, (3) FCF/Debt decline below 3% or (4) liquidity deteriorates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Quimper AB (Ahlsell) is a pan-Nordic wholesale distributor providing professional users with a wide assortment of goods and services in the HVAC, electricals and tools and supplies segments. The company is active in all four Nordic countries, with Sweden generating 66% of revenue, Norway 19%, Finland 12%, and Denmark and other regions 2%. The company is owned by funds affiliated with CVC Capital Partners. In 2021, the company reported revenue of SEK36.9 billion and EBITDA of SEK4.7 billion.

