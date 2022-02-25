Moody's affirms Quimper AB's B2 CFR and changes the outlook to positive

Frankfurt am Main, February 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed Quimper
AB's (Ahlsell) B2 corporate family rating (CFR), the B2-PD
probability of default rating (PDR) and B2 instrument ratings, consisting
of the outstanding equivalent EUR18.5 billion senior secured first
lien term loan B and a SEK2.25 billion senior secured first lien
revolving credit facility (RCF). The outlook changed to positive
from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The positive outlook reflects Ahlsell's strong results in 2021 that
supported the improvement of credit metrics ahead of Moody's expectations,
as well as the company's track record of good operating performance,
leading position in Sweden and balanced end market exposure that will
continue to drive earnings growth over the next 12-18 months.
At the same time, the rating action also takes into consideration
increasing geopolitical tensions that could dent the economic conditions
in Europe, as well as event risk related to shareholder distributions
and mergers or acquisitions (M&A).
Ahlsell reported strong results in 2021, including 12% revenue
growth and a record high operating profit margin of around 9% (7.4%
in 2020). These results have been supported by strong underlying
demand within all major product and customer segments, increasing
operational leverage and the company's ability to pass through price
increases to customers. The results combined with debt repayments
in February 2021 have supported a strong improvement in credit metrics,
including the reduction of debt/EBITDA to 4.7x from 5.7x
in 2020 and Free Cash Flow (FCF) to Debt of around 10% meeting
our upgrade triggers.
Moody's expects credit metrics will remain strong over the next
12-18 months, including leverage below 5.0x.
Performance will be supported by mid-to-high single digit
revenue growth reflecting an average price increase of around 6%
in 2022 and solid demand from the industrial, infrastructure and
renovation end markets that will offset softer market conditions in the
new built segment after the strong recovery in 2021. Despite the
positive demand fundamentals, the rating agency believes there is
increasing risk that rising geopolitical tensions could dent economic
outlook in Europe and negatively affects demand for Ahlsell's product.
Moody's forecast assumes Ahsell will maintain its operating profit
margin between 8.5% to 9% over the next 12-18
months as the company will manage to offset rising costs with price increases
and operating efficiencies. The rating agency also expects that
Ahlsell will continue to generate positive FCF that will be used to fund
the external growth strategy of the Group to further consolidate its market
position in the Nordics region.
The B2 rating is further supported by (1) Ahlsell's leading market
positions in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC),
electricals and tools and supplies segments in Sweden; (2) higher
profitability compared to peers in the distribution industry mainly reflective
of strong market position in Sweden, which reported 13% EBITA
margin in 2021 and maintained an EBITA margin above 10% over the
past nine years; (3) a solid liquidity profile with a superior track
record to generate positive FCF with only 1 year of negative FCF since
2006 and (4) Moody's expectations that Ahlsell is well positioned
to benefit from higher demand for energy efficient renovation coming from
EU Green Deal climate goals.
At the same time, the rating is constrained by (1) low but improving
single digit EBITA margins in Norway and Finland, mainly due to
a lack of sufficient scale; (2) Ahlsell's significant exposure
to cyclicality of some of its end markets, such as new construction
and industrial production, to some extent mitigated by the company's
overall broad end market exposure and its ability to outgrow the market
historically; (3) event risk associated with the private equity ownership
by CVC Capital Partners, which delisted the company in 2019.
LIQUIDITY
Ahlsell's liquidity is good, supported by cash balance of SEK4.5
billion at December 2021 and by a SEK2.25 billion undrawn revolving
credit facility maturing in 2025. There are intra-year working
capital swings, where there generally is a build-up in Q1-Q3
and a subsequent release in Q4, all expected to be covered by internally
generated cash flows. Moody's expects ample covenant headroom,
given the maintenance covenant stipulating that first lien net leverage
(as defined in the facility documentation) must be lower than 9x whenever
40% or more of the RCF has been utilised.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's considers the impact of ESG factors when assessing companies'
credit quality. Social risks are not material for Ahlsell.
Environmental issues are a benefiting factor to Ahlsell's credit profile,
given the focus of European governments around energy efficiency of buildings.
The company's end markets will continue to benefit from the regulatory
push for renovation of building stock for the foreseeable future.
In terms of governance, Ahlsell is a private company owned by the
private equity firm CVC Capital Partners. The financial policy
is fairly aggressive, as illustrated by the high starting leverage
following LBO, but with a stated commitment to deleverage the balance
sheet. Over the past years, the company's growth strategy
has been largely organic and supplemented by several bolt-on acquisitions
funded by positive FCF. While Moody's forecasts exclude transformational
merger or acquisition (M&A) or shareholder dividend distributions,
the rating agency believes there is increasing event risk associated with
aggressive financial policy moves considering the strong cash flow generation.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
In Moody's loss-given-default (LGD) assessment, the
group's senior secured first lien term loan and the senior secured RCF
rank pari passu with each other and share the same security interests
and guarantees of entities of the group representing at least 80%
of consolidated EBITDA. Given the weak collateral value of the
security (consisting mainly of share pledges, bank accounts,
intercompany receivables) these facilities rank first together with unsecured
trade payables, pension obligations and short-term lease
commitments at the level of operating entities. The first lien
debt facilities are rated B2, in line with the CFR.
OUTLOOK
The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Ahlsell
will maintain around 8%-9% operating margin (Moody's
adjusted) and record mid-to-high digit revenue growth in
the next 12-18 months, which will translate into Moody's-adjusted
debt / EBITDA below 5.0x and FCF /Debt of around 10%.
The forward view does not incorporate any debt-funded acquisitions
or shareholder distributions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive ratings pressure would arise should (1) debt/EBITDA remain below
5.25x on a sustained basis, (2) operating margins remain
in high single digits in percentage terms or above and (3) FCF/debt remain
in high single digits in percentage terms.
Conversely, downward pressure could be exerted on the rating if
(1) Ahsell' operating performance weakens such that its Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA rises above 6.5x on a sustained basis, (2) operating
margin decline below 7%, (3) FCF/Debt decline below 3%
or (4) liquidity deteriorates.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution &
Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Quimper AB (Ahlsell) is
a pan-Nordic wholesale distributor providing professional users
with a wide assortment of goods and services in the HVAC, electricals
and tools and supplies segments. The company is active in all four
Nordic countries, with Sweden generating 66% of revenue,
Norway 19%, Finland 12%, and Denmark and other
regions 2%. The company is owned by funds affiliated with
CVC Capital Partners. In 2021, the company reported revenue
of SEK36.9 billion and EBITDA of SEK4.7 billion.
